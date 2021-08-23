fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Sponsored

How business car leasing can save you money

Companies can potentially make huge VAT savings on their monthly payments

This article is brought to you by

Carparison logo 400x112

Business car leasing deals can be a fantastic option for companies that are looking to save money or offer their employees benefits like company cars.

Companies have the opportunity to make huge VAT savings on their monthly payments by taking out a business lease deal, while they also come with a host of additional tax benefits.

Whether it is an electric van lease for a construction company or a Tesla business lease, there is a wide range of options available to suit any business.

By leasing a car, you also free up cash flow that simply would not have been possible if you were to buy a car outright. Having a clear understanding of the exact money being paid towards a company car each month can give business owners financial peace of mind and a hassle-free driving experience for them, their team and their fleet.

If you are a limited company, you can use your monthly lease payments to offset your corporation tax. If you are a sole trader or partnership, you can also offset your lease costs against your annual tax bill.

However, the amount you can offset will depend on the car that you lease. Your vehicle will only be completely tax-deductible if the car in question emits less than 110g/km. For vans, you can offset 100% of the cost regardless of the lease van’s emissions.

Cars that emit 111g/km or more still qualify as tax-deductible, but only up to 85% of its value. A rule that was introduced in 2018 saw a 15% tax disallowance placed on vehicles with higher CO2 emissions.  

Be aware that capital allowance cannot be claimed on a leased car as you are not the vehicle owner and are not buying outright.

Claim back VAT on your car lease payments

One of the major benefits that come with business leasing is the ability to reclaim VAT on your initial and monthly payments. However, this is only possible if you are VAT registered.

If you use the vehicle solely for business purposes and has no personal use outside of work, you can claim 100% VAT back against your monthly cost. If your business lease car is used for personal journeys outside of work, you can claim up to 50% VAT.

Should you plan to use your car for personal journeys alongside work, you will be faced with Benefit in Kind tax (BIK). Selected Audi lease deals – a popular choice among business customers – can be as little as 13%. BIK rates can vary between manufacturers and are a worthwhile consideration when searching for your next business lease deal.

Whether you’re expanding your fleet or looking to offer company cars to your employees, Carparison offers a wide range of business lease deals.

Carparisonhttps://www.carparisonleasing.co.uk/
Carparison aims to provide an industry-leading vehicle leasing service: combining personal, impartial advice with the tools to source the very best available leasing offers in the current marketplace.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved