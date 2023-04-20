fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Tom Johnston

Car tyres

How to check the age of your tyres

They’re vital for your safety, comfort and well-being, but they can degrade as they get older. So here’s how to check the age of your tyres.

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img

It’s not just because they are the only part of your car that connects you to the road that tyres play such a big part of your motoring journey. Nor that they have such a huge impact on your car’s safety and performance.

They keep you, your passengers and your car safe and comfortable in all sorts of weathers and, as such, they need looking after. 

We have featured the importance of looking after your tyres before in The Car Expert. It’s not just about keeping them inflated to their correct pressures – maintaining them and checking for signs of damage or wear are also vital during a tyre’s lifetime to ensure they give you maximum service for as long as possible.

But no matter how much care and attention your give your tyres, it’s a fact of motoring life that they will age. And that means not just tread wear but other degradation too, such as cracking, drying and slowly breaking down. Water, chemicals and even sunlight can have a drastic effect on a tyre’s well-being.

As the years go by, your tyres are continually subjected to these factors so it’s important to know how old your rubber is – especially if you have bought a used car. If a car is old but very low mileage, it’s quite possible for it to have the legal tread depth – even though the rest of the tyre has become dangerously worn.

Checking the age

It’s simple to find out the date of manufacture of your tyres by looking on the sidewall. That’s where you will also find information on the make, size and type of tyre.

Look for the letters ‘DOT’ which stand for ‘Department of Transportation’. Next to those letters will be a series of numbers, such as ‘37 22’. In this case the tyre was made in the 37th week of 2022 – September of that year. If it reads ’07 20’ it’s February (7th week) of 2020, and so on.

If you see only a three digit number, this means that the tyre was made before 2000 so it should be changed immediately. Tyres are generally considered to be at their best between five and eight years of age, so as soon as they have reached half a decade it’s especially important to keep an eye on them and replace them if necessary.

Looking after your tyres

Look after your tyres and they will look after you, giving you years of good service. Even though you can’t stop them eventually wearing out there are some simple ways to prolong their life.

These include:

  • Keep them clean
  • Ensure the treads are free of stones or other debris
  • Check the air pressure every two weeks
  • Park away from direct sunlight
  • Avoid potholes and damaged road
  • Drive safely, avoiding wheel-spins and fast cornering
Tom Johnston
Tom Johnstonhttp://johnstonmedia.com/
Tom Johnston was the first-ever reporter on national motoring magazine Auto Express. He went on to become that magazine’s News Editor and Assistant Editor, and has also been Motoring Correspondent for the Daily Star and contributor to the Daily and Sunday Express. Today, as a freelance writer, content creator and copy editor, Tom works with exciting and interesting websites and magazines on varied projects.
Newspress Awards 2022 – Best automotive website winner

Our car tyre partners

Looking for new tyres for your car? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved