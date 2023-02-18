fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Trinity Francis
Driving advice header | The Car Expert

Driving advice

How to get better MPG

Improving your car's fuel economy is a good way to reduce your weekly fuel costs. Here’s some tips and tricks on how to get better MPG.

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img

There’s plenty of ways to save pennies on running your car, whether it’s getting another quote for your insurance premium or using the cheapest petrol station in town. Getting more miles per gallon (MPG) is another way to save money on motoring. 

MPG is a way to quantify fuel economy, so the higher the number the more efficient a vehicle is. Improving MPG is a good way to make a daily effort towards reducing fuel costs. Here’s some tips and tricks on how to get better MPG. 

Vehicle health 

Following the manufacturer’s advised service intervals will ensure the vehicle stays in good condition. Regular maintenance helps the engine to keep performing at its best, skipping services could affect engine efficiency and cause greater fuel consumption. 

Tyre health is also a key maintenance consideration to keep on top of. As the only part of the vehicle that comes into contact with the road, it’s important that your tyres are well looked after and optimised for fuel economy. 

The correct tyre pressure varies depends on the weight in the vehicle. The correct pressures can usually be found on the inside of the driver’s door – or on the fuel cap or in the vehicle handbook – and indicate different pressures for heavier loads. Make sure to regularly check tyre pressure is at the correct level, plus checking regularly will also help to detect slow punctures that you might not notice in normal driving.

Over-inflated tyres are more prone to punctures and excess wear. Under-inflated tyres have a greater surface area on the road that increases rolling resistance. Higher rolling resistance means there’s more friction between the tyre and road, causing the engine to work harder to overcome these forces.

Tyres now come with efficiency ratings, ‘A’ being the most efficient and ‘E’ the least efficient. When it comes time to replace tyres, these ratings are good indicators for tyres that will support better MPG. 

Driving style

The way you drive is the main way to influence fuel economy. Causing the engine to work harder than it needs to uses more fuel and decreases MPG. Smooth acceleration keeps fuel consumption consistent but this means racing off the line is not an option. 

In cars with manual gearboxes, being in the right gear gives the engine sufficient power without burning unnecessary fuel. At motorway speeds it’s a good idea to use cruise control to maintain a consistent speed. In vehicles with adaptive cruise control, the car can be slowed down and acceleration can be applied more smoothly. 

Other tech that can aid fuel economy include ‘eco’ driving modes and start/stop engines. ‘Eco’ modes conserve fuel and sometimes employ regenerative braking to capture the energy lost to braking. Automatic start/stop systems cut the engine when the vehicle is at a standstill, often in traffic. Turning the engine off, limits the amount of time a vehicle sits idling and burning fuel without going anywhere. 

Planning your route can help to avoid idling in traffic jams and some sat navs now show the most economical route to take. This might not be the shortest or fastest route but should be the most fuel efficient option. 

Conserve energy  

As well as utilising tech to save fuel, there’s simple practical changes that can influence MPG. Cars are designed to be aerodynamic but the addition of roof boxes and bike racks disrupts airflow, creating more drag. This also increases the weight of the car, making the engine work harder to shift a heavier vehicle. 

When not in use, remove roof boxes and additional baggage to restore the vehicle to its intended aerodynamic design and weight. At high speeds having the windows down can also create drag. Whilst the use of air conditioning at lower speeds has a negative impact on MPG, cooling down using air conditioning at high speeds is better than putting the windows down. 

Using electrical components like heating and air conditioning drain energy from the battery that needs to be replenished by the engine. Only using these when necessary means the battery doesn’t need to draw on the engine as much to recharge. 

Read more:

Our driving partner

Interested in improving your driving skills? Our commercial partner IAM RoadSmart can help.

The best websites for every aspect of buying and owning a car

Trinity Francis
Trinity Francishttps://www.trinitygfrancis.com/
Freelance automotive journalist and motoring writer focusing on all aspects of automotive content, with particular attention to emerging trends, industry innovations, tech and consumer advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved