Tyre safety month: How to keep your tyres in order

The legal minimum tread depth here in the UK is 1.6 millimetres. Leave your tyres to go below this and not only are you risking your safety, but there’s a chance that if found then you could face a fine – up to £2,500 per tyre – and penalty points on your licence.

With more water on the roads at this time of year, the risk of aquaplaning is higher too.

You can pick up a perfectly decent tyre pressure gauge for only a couple of quid at plenty of retailers or service stations. However, you can also use a 20p piece if you don’t have a gauge.

Insert it into the groove of the tyre and, if the outer band of the coin is obscured, then the tyres are legal. If you can see the groove, however, then it’s time for new tyres.

It’s quite normal for the driven wheels to wear more quickly than the non-driven wheels. For most modern cars, that means that your front tyres will wear down much more quickly than the rear tyres. For rear-wheel-drive vehicles (like most BMW or Mercedes saloons, for example), the rears may wear faster.