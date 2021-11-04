fbpx

Expert Rating

Hyundai Bayon

Expert Rating

64%
Summary

The Hyundai Bayon is the smallest SUV/crossover in the Hyundai range, which is essentially a taller and boxier version of the Hyundai i20 hatchback.

While the Bayon’s bigger brother, the Kona, has a wide variety of powertrain options to choose from – including the Kona Electric and Kona N performance model – the Bayon has only two 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines to choose from, either 99hp or 120hp; both being fitted with mild-hybrid assistance. The Hyundai Bayon is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven speed automatic.

The Bayon has received a mixed bag of reviews from the UK media, ranging from very good to fairly average ratings. Auto Express concludes that the Bayon is “bang on target” for what a compact SUV should be, explaining that “It nails its brief of being practical, it’s well equipped, packed with features, comfortable and easy to drive.”

Top Gear add that it would fit into everyday life with ease, but sum up their review by commenting that the Hyundai Bayon “manages to be pretty good at everything without being exceptional at anything.”

Carbuyer come to a similar conclusion, explaining that the Bayon does not have any defining features that help it stand out it what is already a very competitive compact SUV/crossover market, and therefore it faces “an uphill struggle against rivals like the Ford Puma and Renault Captur.”

As of November 2021, the Hyundai Bayon holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 14 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a new model, so the rating score may change over time as more media outlets drive all the different versions of the car on longer tests over local roads.

Bayon highlights

  • Good fuel economy
  • Generous amount of tech as standard
  • Roomy and practical interior
  • Simple and comfortable driving experience

Bayon lowlights

  • Digital clutch takes some getting used to
  • Bland performance
  • Interior trim has some cheap plastics
  • Low driving position divides opinion

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, mild-hybrid
Price: From £20,295 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Hyundai Bayon side view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Bayon rear view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Bayon interior view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Bayon front view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Company Car Today

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: October 2021

76%

ADULT OCCUPANT

82%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

67%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Hyundai Bayon has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Bayon, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q2 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500L | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen T-Cross

This page last updated:

