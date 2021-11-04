Summary

The Hyundai Bayon is the smallest SUV/crossover in the Hyundai range, which is essentially a taller and boxier version of the Hyundai i20 hatchback.

While the Bayon’s bigger brother, the Kona, has a wide variety of powertrain options to choose from – including the Kona Electric and Kona N performance model – the Bayon has only two 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines to choose from, either 99hp or 120hp; both being fitted with mild-hybrid assistance. The Hyundai Bayon is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven speed automatic.

The Bayon has received a mixed bag of reviews from the UK media, ranging from very good to fairly average ratings. Auto Express concludes that the Bayon is “bang on target” for what a compact SUV should be, explaining that “It nails its brief of being practical, it’s well equipped, packed with features, comfortable and easy to drive.”

Top Gear add that it would fit into everyday life with ease, but sum up their review by commenting that the Hyundai Bayon “manages to be pretty good at everything without being exceptional at anything.”

Carbuyer come to a similar conclusion, explaining that the Bayon does not have any defining features that help it stand out it what is already a very competitive compact SUV/crossover market, and therefore it faces “an uphill struggle against rivals like the Ford Puma and Renault Captur.”

As of November 2021, the Hyundai Bayon holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 14 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a new model, so the rating score may change over time as more media outlets drive all the different versions of the car on longer tests over local roads.

Bayon highlights Good fuel economy

Generous amount of tech as standard

Roomy and practical interior

Simple and comfortable driving experience Bayon lowlights Digital clutch takes some getting used to

Bland performance

Interior trim has some cheap plastics

Low driving position divides opinion

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, mild-hybrid

Price: From £20,295 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Bayon is a fine small SUV, with striking looks, impressive levels of refinement and useful on-board tech.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Hyundai Bayon feels like a small SUV that’s bang on target. It nails its brief of being practical, it’s well equipped, packed with features, comfortable and easy to drive – it even arrives with value on its side. All this while making a splash with those looks.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Hyundai Bayon is a stylish compact crossover with a generous specification but faces an uphill struggle against rivals like the Ford Puma and Renault Captur.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This is a complete, well-priced, practical and dynamically respectable compact family car.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Looking at the Bayon from a purely rational viewpoint, it makes a lot of sense. The 48v enhanced engines are refined and pull well from low revs, while the ride is comfortable. It’s also more spacious inside than many rivals and benefits from Hyundai’s five-year warranty. Sensible stuff.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Bayon is an honest car. It’s practical and affordable, as well as loaded with kit and surprisingly spacious. Though it might not be the most involving car to drive, it never makes any pretences about needing to offer this.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Bayon is a stylish and feature-laden addition to the small SUV market.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Sensible and mainstream addition to Hyundai’s line-up that doesn’t do anything new but fills a gap in an important segment of the market.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“A cheaper alternative to the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Ford Puma. Expected to start in the region of £20,000.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hyundai’s latest SUV is packed with tech and is a comfortable steer.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Hyundai Bayon Ultimate is OK to drive but the interior lets it down.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Ultimate

Score: 8 / 10

“Simple, capacious and reasonably economical, the Hyundai Bayon is a B-segment crossover with the accommodation of a C-segment car. Considering the equipment levels, the price is pretty good and for simple value for money with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, the Bayon gets the job done.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Manages to be pretty good at everything without being exceptional at anything, but it’ll be a doddle to live with.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Hyundai Bayon doesn’t offer the high-up driving position of many small SUVs, which is likely to put some buyers off. It’s comfortable, well equipped and roomy in the back, though.”

Read review

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: October 2021 76% ADULT OCCUPANT 82% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 67% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Hyundai Bayon has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Bayon, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q2 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500L | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen T-Cross

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Bayon, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

