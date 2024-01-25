fbpx

Model update

Hyundai Bayon facelift revealed

Hyundai has given its compact Bayon crossover a mid-life refresh, which includes updated exterior looks and an on-board tech upgrade

by Sean Rees
Hyundai has given its compact Bayon crossover a mid-life refresh, which includes updated exterior looks and an on-board tech upgrade.

The Korean brand will be hoping that this facelift for the Bayon – which first arrived on UK roads in 2021 – will increase the model’s appeal in a seriously crowded and competitive small SUV class that is currently dominated by the best-selling Ford Puma.

Starting with the car’s new looks, the Bayon has been given a few front fascia tweaks that Hyundai says makes the car look “sharp and distinctive”. A new daytime running light bar runs across the width of the bonnet – much like the new Hyundai Kona – and the pattern and shape of the front grille have been changed to give the car a more “rugged” appearance.

The manufacturer adds that it has added more body-coloured fixtures to the rear bumper, and the 16- or 17-inch alloy wheel choices have a new alloy design too. Four extra body colours have also been added to the options list (nine total) and a two-tone roof can be specced for an extra fee.

Stepping inside, the layout of the dashboard remains broadly the same post-update, including the previously available 10-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and the ten-inch central infotainment screen. Formerly offered with higher trim levels, these two displays are now available as standard.

This infotainment setup has also gained over-the-air navigation map updates and customisable LED back-lighting.

The engine line-up looks largely the same too, but with one absence. Just like the i20 hatchback refresh, Hyundai has scrapped the Bayon’s mild-hybrid options as part of this update.

That sums up the changes this Bayon facelift introduces. Set to go on sale this year, the facelift Bayon is yet to have its UK specifications and pricing list confirmed. These details are sure to follow in the coming months.

Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
