Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings

Hyundai i10

(2020 - present)

82 %
Expert Rating

The Hyundai i10 is a small, city-class hatchback. The current model was launched at the Frankfurt motor show in September 2019 and arrived in the UK in early 2020. It is the third generation of i10.

The new i10 arrives at a time when other manufacturers are withdrawing from the city car market due to the difficulties of hitting EU emissions targets in a low-price vehicle with no electrification. However, Hyundai seems committed to the sector and has produced an all-new model that currently has the highest Expert Rating of any city car we have analysed to date.

We don’t have a huge number of reviews on file for the new Hyundai i10 yet, but we will keep updating this page as more are published. So far, the i10 has received unanimously good reviews from the UK motoring media, with particular praise for its interior quality, equipment levels and driving experience. There have been no significant criticisms other than some reviews suggesting that maybe the Volkswagen Up is still better overall.

More Hyundai news, ratings, reviews and features

Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £10,025 on-road

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Hyundai i10 has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Check back soon.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Hyundai i10 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Hyundai i10, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Kia Picanto | Peugeot 108 | Suzuki Ignis | Toyota Aygo | Volkswagen up!

More Hyundai news, ratings, reviews and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

New model

All-new Hyundai i20 breaks cover

Hyundai has pulled back the covers on the new i20, with the supermini the first car to sport the firm’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ approach to design.
Read more
Concept car

Hyundai 45 concept previews the brand’s future

Hyundai has revealed its future design direction at this year’s Frankfurt motor show with this — the Hyundai 45.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Hyundai Santa Fe

75%
The Hyundai Santa Fe has received good to very good media reviews, and its overall Expert Rating is very competitive in the large SUV sector.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Hyundai i30

70%
The Hyundai i30 has received average to good reviews from the UK motoring media, and ranks right in the middle of the midfield for this sector.
Read more
Model update

Hyundai Kona adds hybrid model

Hyundai is filling the gap in its Kona small SUV line-up by adding a hybrid model.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – April 2019

Despite the overall results being gloomy, there are still plenty of cars flying out of dealer showrooms. Here are the ten best-selling cars for April 2019.
Read more

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.