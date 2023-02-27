fbpx

Model update

Hyundai i10 receives light cosmetic updates

Hyundai has decided to give its compact i10 city car a small exterior refresh and some extra on-board technology

Sean Rees

Hyundai has decided to give its compact i10 city car a small exterior refresh and some extra on-board technology – this updated model going into production in April.

Hyundai has changed the design of the LED daytime running lights on either side of the front grille, which also now features a honeycomb mesh design. The LED lights in the rear have also been redesigned, and this mild facelift also introduces new-look 15-inch alloy wheels.

The i10 range now includes further exterior colour options, nine in total, and customers can also select a purple interior colour scheme after the update.

Not to be confused with Hyundai’s performance-enhanced ‘N’ model range (which doesn’t include any i10 variants), the range-topping ‘N Line’ trim gets an alternate daytime running light design, alongside red bumper inserts, black wing mirrors and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The updated i10 also comes with a few additions to the standard equipment list, including a four-inch LCD instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and extra USB ports for the front and back seats.

The infotainment console remains unchanged, but will be compatible with over-the-air updates after the update, meaning that the latest i10 models will be able to download updates and new tech features remotely while sitting on the owner’s driveway.

The manufacturer adds that it has upgraded the car’s collision avoidance software to now detect cyclists on the road, in addition to other cars and pedestrians.

The facelifted range is set to go into production at the brand’s plant in Turkey in April this year. Hyundai is yet to announce exactly when the model will go on sale here in the UK, with pricing to follow in the coming months.

On sale since 2020, the third-generation Hyundai i10 has received particular praise for its interior quality, equipment levels and driving experience. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 70%, the city car’s main criticism being its sub-par safety rating.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
