The Hyundai i10 is a small, city-class hatchback. The current model was launched at the Frankfurt motor show in September 2019 and arrived in the UK in early 2020. It is the third generation of i10.

The new i10 arrives at a time when other manufacturers are withdrawing from the city car market due to the difficulties of hitting EU emissions targets in a low-price vehicle with no electrification. However, Hyundai seems committed to the sector and has produced an all-new model that currently has the highest Expert Rating of any city car we have analysed to date.

We don’t have a huge number of reviews on file for the new Hyundai i10 yet, but we will keep updating this page as more are published. So far, the i10 has received unanimously good reviews from the UK motoring media, with particular praise for its interior quality, equipment levels and driving experience. There have been no significant criticisms other than some reviews suggesting that maybe the Volkswagen Up is still better overall.

Body style: Five-door hatch, liftback and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £17,130 on-road Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: Spring 2019

Replacement due: TBA







Score: 8 / 10

“The all-new Hyundai i10’s enhanced technology and improved practicality have been joined by a little extra refinement, all of which makes it a challenger in the city-car class.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This third-generation model restores the Hyundai i10 to the top echelons of petrol-engined city car contenders. While others have been arguing about who killed the city car, Hyundai just went away and built an excellent new one.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Premium

Score: 8 / 10

“Thankfully the revitalised look of the i10 is reflected in how it performs, with handling that regains some of the verve of earlier-generation i10s but without losing the maturity and poise of more recent versions.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The i10 is one of an increasing number of Hyundai models that won’t put you straight to sleep. It’s stylish and desirable, a feat that’s difficult to pull off at this end of the market. The updated interior offers class-leading space and some big-car kit that will make downsizers feel more at home, too.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai i10 is a city car with as much space and equipment as many superminis, making it good value.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The third-generation i10 is easily Hyundai’s best small car to date, even if it doesn’t quite do enough to top the city car segment.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Hyundai’s smallest car is pretty as well as pretty practical”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Premium

“The all-new Hyundai i10 is a tidy little motor that would suit a 17-year-old as much as a 77-year-old and vice versa”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“City cars aren’t quite dead yet – new Hyundai i10 is grown-up, comfy and loaded with kit”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“If you looking for cultured motoring on a sensible budget, then you must check out the Hyundai i10. It’s relatively spacious, comes with a smart-looking interior, great infotainment system, and it rides and drives more impressively than some bigger, pricier cars.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The all-new Hyundai i10 is a great new addition to the city car class. It may do without much of the frivolous customisation of some rivals, but it delivers where it matters. It’s effortlessly easy to drive, usefully practical and has a high-quality feel and driving experience that belies its entry-level position in the range.”

Read review

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Hyundai i10 has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Check back soon.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Hyundai i10 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

