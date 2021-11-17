Summary

The Hyundai i20N is a pacy hot hatch based on the normal i20 hatchback, and the entry level model in Hyundai’s N subdivision of performance cars.

With the ‘N’ being a nod to the German Nürburgring circuit, the Hyundai i20 N is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine which produces 201hp, 46hp less than the next model up in the N range, the Hyundai i30 N. Other than the engine, the i20 N is far more agile than the regular i20 models, with notable improvements made to the chassis, suspension, brakes and steering.

Fitted with its own specifically designed turbocharger and intercooler system, the i20 N is almost half a second faster in a 0-62mph drag race (6.2 seconds) than its close rivals, the Ford Fiesta ST and the Volkswagen Polo GTI.

This impressive pace has not gone unoticed. “This is a car of serious talent”, The Telegraph explains, “one with immense pace, a beautifully poised and precise chassis, and a nose that just won’t quit.”

“It’s a great alternative to the Ford Fiesta ST and much more entertaining than the dynamically dull Volkswagen Polo GTI”, What Car? writes. “You can drive it aggressively and it won’t bite, and when you’re precise, its calm, neutral balance works with you to generate pace.”

The engine performance, body control and handling of this supermini, along with its long warranty, relatively cheap running costs, and good levels of standard equipment have made the Hyundai i20 N a real highlight for the motoring media, although a number of reviews conclude that it isn’t as ‘playful’ as the Fiesta ST while cornering.

Reviewers have also found cause for concern when using the i20 N’s ‘sluggish’ infotainment, as well as its so-so ride comfort, with some of its hot hatch rivals being more comfortable to drive on a day-to-day basis.

As of November 2021, the Hyundai i20 N holds an impressive Expert Rating of 85%, based on 14 reviews published by the UK media. This rating is just 1% shy of the 86% scored by the class leader and key rival, the Ford Fiesta ST.

i20 N highlights Pure hot hatch performance

Sharp handling and body control

Good levels of standard equipment

Excellent driving position

Suitable for track days and day-to-day driving i20 N lowlights Rather rigid ride comfort

Infortainment lags behind rivals

Cheap interior trim in places

Key rival Fiesta ST is cheaper

Sport driving mode makes the steering heavy

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door hot hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £24,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre 4cyl turbo petrol

Score: 9 / 10

“The i20 N marks another impressive step for Hyundai’s performance division, mixing a fun chassis set-up with strong performance.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hyundai may be new to the hot-hatch game but the new i20 N proves it’s got the talent to give favourites like the Fiesta ST a run for their money.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Hyundai could have toddled off and built a warmed-over i20, ratcheted up the marketing hype and counted the cash. The fact there is real engineering integrity and depth of character to this car speaks volumes as to the company’s intent. Hyundai has obviously set out to create a pure performance hatch – consider the brief met. And then some.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual

Score: 10 / 10

“A focused machine, the i20N is a proper little hot hatch and by far the Fiesta ST’s most credible rival yet.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The impressive Hyundai i20 N is a genuine rival to the Ford Fiesta ST.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s great fun on a twisty road, even if its steering is a bit too heavy, but its looks might be a bit challenging for some.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual

Score: 10 / 10

“An inspiring new hot hatch from Hyundai N. Agile, and with a limited-slip differential that offers superb mid-corner traction, it’s a formidable Fiesta ST rival.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“Hyundai’s engineers have retuned and refined the regular i20’s chassis, suspension, brakes and steering in order to deliver more agile ride and handling.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“Hyundai’s N Division has served up another excellent hot hatch, following on from the equally-fun i30 N. It’s great to drive with punchy acceleration and a powerful engine that thrives on revs.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual

“Handling is king in a hot hatch and this little cracker is so precise and darty, it reacts instantly to every input, like it is wired to your brain.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual

“It has a proper handbrake, not a button. The driving position was spot-on. The quality was tangible and the stereo was epic.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual

Score: 10 / 10

“This is a car of serious talent; one with immense pace, a beautifully poised and precise chassis, and a nose that just won’t quit. Not to mention one that doesn’t take itself too seriously – a very endearing quality that’s far too rare in most modern performance cars.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Taut, direct and surprisingly old-school hot hatch from a very forward-looking company.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a great alternative to the Ford Fiesta ST and much more entertaining than the dynamically dull Volkswagen Polo GTI. You can drive it aggressively and it won’t bite, and when you’re precise, its calm, neutral balance works with you to generate pace.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2021, the Hyundai i20 N has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The i20 N has a number of high-calibre safety features as standard, including automatic emergency braking, lane assistance, traffic-sign recognition and e-Call emergency response.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Hyundai i20 N has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai i20 N has received

2021 Auto Express Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Top Gear Speed Week – Competiton Champion

Carbuyer Awards – Best Hot Hatchback

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai i20 N, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i30 N | Mini Cooper S | Mini hatch John Cooper Works | Suzuki Swift Sport | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI

Buy or lease a Hyundai i20 N

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used i20 N, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Related posts