Model update

Hyundai i20 ‘N Line S’ trim now available

Hyundai has launched a new range-topping trim for its i20 hatchback, which includes additional tech features and a premium sound system

2024 Hyundai i20 N Line S

by Sean Rees
Hyundai has launched a new range-topping trim for its compact i20 hatchback, which includes several additional tech features and a premium sound system.

Not to be comfused with the high-performance i20 N hot hatch, the ‘N Line S’ replaces the previous ‘N Line’ grade, and features that trim’s exterior and interior design package, rear spoiler, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and cloth upholstery with red stitch detailing.

The model also comes with LED daytime running lights, headlights and taillights, as well as keyless entry, a ten-inch digital instrument cluster and a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen with live ‘Mapcare’ navigation and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Over the previous ‘N Line’, the ‘N Line S’ adds new-look 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black, interior ambient lighting, heating for the front seats and steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

This grade also includes a premium Bose sound system and is available, like the ‘Premium’ trim, with the full range of bodywork colour options, including two-tone paint jobs.

Available with either a manual or automatic gearbox, the top-spec ‘N Line S’ can now be ordered from just over £24k – around £2k more than the standard i20 ‘Advance’. A sunroof is also available as an option extra, for an extra £550, while adding smart cruise control and blind spot monitoring costs an extra £800.

The Hyundai i20 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 76%. It scores highly in media reviews and has low CO2 emissions, while running costs are decent and the i20 range tends to be very reliable.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
