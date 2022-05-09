Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq is a mid-sized five-door saloon and the Korean brand’s first attempt at building a car from the ground up. This Expert Rating covers the hybrid versions (regular and plug-in) of the Ioniq, while the Hyundai Ioniq Electric is covered on a separate page.

When the Ioniq first arrived in the UK in 2016, it was the manufacturer’s most fuel efficient model. UK reviews generally say that this is still the saloon’s biggest strength. Carbuyer commends the Ioniq for its “super-low running costs”, while Auto Trader highlights its “long warranty and genuine ease of ownership”.

The Telegraph adds that the Ioniq’s “aggressive pricing” undercuts its main rivals, including the more widespread Toyota Prius.

However, Carwow comments that the Ioniq does not match the Prius in the practicality department, and says that, while the Ioniq is “just about big enough for small families, it doesn’t look as stylish or feel quite as upmarket inside as alternatives.”

Despite its drawbacks, Which? concludes that the saloon “looks smart without being boring and it excels around town”, and is a good value-for-money proposition for buyers looking to switch from diesel to hybrid power motoring.

The name ‘Ioniq’ is now going to be used as a sub-brand, applied to all of Hyundai’s new range of dedicated electric vehicles (the first of which is the Ioniq 5), which means this particular model will probably not be succeeded by a new generation.

As of May 2022, the Hyundai Ioniq holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 17 reviews published by UK media sources.

Ioniq highlights Economical powertrains

Comfortable ride

Affordably priced

Well-equipped as standard Ioniq lowlights Rather cramped rear seating

Alternatives have more boot space

Noisy petrol engine

Pretty cheap interior design

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-size saloon

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £24,405 on-road Launched: Autumn 2016

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Score: 7 / 10

“The Ioniq provides the Toyota Prius with a serious rival. It’s cheaper to buy, comes with plenty of equipment, and offers performance and dynamics directly comparable to its Japanese competitor.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview (hybrids and electric)

Score: 6 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq comes in three flavours, and is a more conventional-looking – and cheaper – proposition than the Toyota Prius.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6 GDi Hybrid Premium DCT

Score: 7 / 10

“Using a built-in SIM card, the Ioniq can offer live traffic, parking and fuel station information, as well as – in the case of the Plug-in and Electric versions – real-time charge point availability.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq is a hybrid hatchback that offers low running costs, a long warranty and genuine ease of ownership. Hyundai’s own Kona Hybrid offers a more characterful alternative, but it’s worth a look if you’re convinced a hybrid is right for you.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s a handsome, capable and well-equipped machine, the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Hybrid

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq is likely to tempt many buyers who might otherwise choose a Toyota Prius”

Read review Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid offers similar economy to the Toyota Prius but it’s cheaper and less common.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq is a compact family car with an economical hybrid system which makes it very cheap to run – especially in town. Other small hybrids are more practical, though.”

Read review Model reviewed: Hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq is a hybrid car that’s cheap to run and just about big enough for small families but it doesn’t look as stylish or feel quite as upmarket inside as alternatives.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid automatic Premium SE

“The Hyundai Ioniq stacks up on the road just as well as it does on the balance sheet.”

Read review Evo + Score: 5 / 10

“Hyundai’s Prius rival will make plenty of customers happy, but those customers probably won’t be evo readers.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid

“The Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in teams the useful range of the Electric model with the efficient Hybrid drivetrain but loses out in desirability to the Kia Niro.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“If you want to embrace our electrified future (in a car sense) but aren’t quite sure which form of electrification to go for, the Hyundai Ioniq has all the options – self-charging hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or a full electric – only the Kia Niro offers the same variety.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid Premium SE

Score: 6 / 10

“Where the standard Hyundai Ioniq hybrid is a likeable cut-price alternative to the Prius, this plug-in version is harder to justify because the performance in pure electric mode is so modest. The result is not a disaster by any stretch, but for many people the best Ioniq will be the one that’s the cheapest to buy.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid Premium

Score: 8 / 10

“The standard hybrid Hyundai Ioniq makes a compelling case for those after low running costs, a decent driving experience and lots of equipment. Its aggressive pricing might also catch the eye of those thinking about making the switch from diesel to hybrid motoring.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: plug-in hybrid

“In plug-in hybrid form, the Hyundai Ioniq has the potential to be an interesting means of transport for those seeking zero tailpipe emissions over shorter distances, but with the possibility of extending overall range massively compared with a pure electric car.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Hyundai Ioniq definitely has appeal. It looks smart without being boring and it excels around town. However, it’s relatively noisy at higher speeds and the rear styling makes it difficult to see out of the back. Despite these downsides, overall, it’s worthy of consideration if you want an economical large car.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2016

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 80%

Vulnerable road users: 70%

Safety assist: 82%

The Hyundai Ioniq was crash tested by Euro NCAP in 2016, and achieved a full five-star rating. The saloon received good scores across the board – notably its adult protection score of 91%.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of May 2022, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Hyundai Ioniq have not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq has received

2019 Carbuyer Awards – Best Hybrid

Company Car Today Awards – Best Plug-In Hybrid

What Car? Awards – Best Hybrid 2018 What Car? Awards – Best Hybrid 2017 B usinessCar Awards – Best Green Technology

usinessCar Awards – Best Green Technology Fleet News Awards – Best Plug-in Hybrid

Women’s World Car of the Year Awards – Supreme Award

2016 Next Green Car Awards – Car of the Year + Best Road-Tax-Exempt Car

+ Best Road-Tax-Exempt Car Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Eco-friendly Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 3 Series | Ford Kuga | Kia Niro | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot 508 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Prius | Toyota Prius Plug-in | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60

