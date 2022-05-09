fbpx

Expert Rating

Hyundai Ioniq

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

63%

Expert Rating

Hyundai Ioniq

(2016 - present)

    Hyundai Ioniq | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Hyundai Ioniq is a mid-sized five-door saloon and the Korean brand’s first attempt at building a car from the ground up. This Expert Rating covers the hybrid versions (regular and plug-in) of the Ioniq, while the Hyundai Ioniq Electric is covered on a separate page.

    When the Ioniq first arrived in the UK in 2016, it was the manufacturer’s most fuel efficient model. UK reviews generally say that this is still the saloon’s biggest strength. Carbuyer commends the Ioniq for its “super-low running costs”, while Auto Trader highlights its “long warranty and genuine ease of ownership”.

    The Telegraph adds that the Ioniq’s “aggressive pricing” undercuts its main rivals, including the more widespread Toyota Prius.

    However, Carwow comments that the Ioniq does not match the Prius in the practicality department, and says that, while the Ioniq is “just about big enough for small families, it doesn’t look as stylish or feel quite as upmarket inside as alternatives.”

    Despite its drawbacks, Which? concludes that the saloon “looks smart without being boring and it excels around town”, and is a good value-for-money proposition for buyers looking to switch from diesel to hybrid power motoring.

    The name ‘Ioniq’ is now going to be used as a sub-brand, applied to all of Hyundai’s new range of dedicated electric vehicles (the first of which is the Ioniq 5), which means this particular model will probably not be succeeded by a new generation.

    As of May 2022, the Hyundai Ioniq holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on 17 reviews published by UK media sources.

    Ioniq highlights

    • Economical powertrains
    • Comfortable ride
    • Affordably priced
    • Well-equipped as standard

    Ioniq lowlights

    • Rather cramped rear seating
    • Alternatives have more boot space
    • Noisy petrol engine
    • Pretty cheap interior design

    Key specifications

    Body style: Mid-size saloon
    Engines:     petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £24,405 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2016
    Last updated: Summer 2019
    Replacement due: TBA

    Hyundai Ioniq interior view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Ioniq front view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Ioniq rear view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2016
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 80%
    Vulnerable road users: 70%
    Safety assist: 82%

    The Hyundai Ioniq was crash tested by Euro NCAP in 2016, and achieved a full five-star rating. The saloon received good scores across the board – notably its adult protection score of 91%.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of May 2022, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Hyundai Ioniq have not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq has received

    2019

    • Carbuyer Awards – Best Hybrid
    • Company Car Today Awards – Best Plug-In Hybrid
    • What Car? Awards – Best Hybrid

    2018

    • What Car? Awards – Best Hybrid

    2017

    • BusinessCar Awards – Best Green Technology
    • Fleet News Awards – Best Plug-in Hybrid
    • Women’s World Car of the Year AwardsSupreme Award

    2016

    • Next Green Car Awards – Car of the Year + Best Road-Tax-Exempt Car
    • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Eco-friendly Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    BMW 3 Series | Ford KugaKia Niro | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot 508 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Octavia | Toyota PriusToyota Prius Plug-in | Vauxhall AstraVolkswagen Golf | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    A value-for-money hybrid saloon, the Hyundai Ioniq is well-equipped and cheap to run, but rivals have more interior space and refinement.Sean ReesHyundai Ioniq

    More from The Car Expert