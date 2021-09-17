Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the company’s first purpose-built electric car and heralds the start of Hyundai’s new Ioniq EV sub-brand. The Ioniq 5 has been collecting plenty of admirers since its 2021 release, as Hyundai sets its sights on becoming a mainstream EV brand.

With a unique retro-futuristic exterior design that looks like it comes straight from the concept art of the Back to the Future movies, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has become a real highlight for members of the motoring media in 2021.

Top Gear has called the Ioniq 5’s design “sensational”, while The Sunday Times commented that “If a vehicle were judged solely on its looks, the Ioniq 5 would be the car of the decade.”

Borrowing the ‘Ioniq’ moniker from predecessors like the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, the Ioniq 5 his being heralded by many as a key model in the development of the electric car, and is set to challenge the likes of the Audi Q4 e-tron, Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV, and Ford Mustang Mach-E in the mid-range EV market.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has earned praise from Auto Express for its “practical battery range and charging ability that sets it apart from its rivals.” The Ioniq 5 supports ultra-fast charging, capable of taking the battery from 10-80% in less than 20 minutes, something no other EV in its price range can match.

What Car? is impressed by the Ioniq 5’s “composed handling, incredibly spacious and practical interior and lots of standard equipment.”

On the other hand, What Car? concede that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has “ride comfort and refinement that let the side down”, and The Telegraph has called the Ioniq 5’s rather rigid ride quality “dreadful”.

As of September 2021, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has an Expert Rating of 83% based on 17 reviews. These reviews are mostly taken from the launch event, so the rating score may change over time as more media outlets drive all the different versions of the car on longer tests over local roads.

Ioniq 5 highlights Stylish retro-modern exterior

Roomy and practical interior

Impressive infotainment system

Unmatched battery charging ability Ioniq 5 lowlights Top range models get pricey

Unforgiving ride comfort

Retro styling may not age well

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback

Power unit: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £36,400 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The retro-modern Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a supremely talented all-electric family car that’s hard to fault.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is an impressive all-electric family car, with loads of space inside, stylish looks and plenty of range.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 73kWh Ultimate AWD

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a distinct character, both in its style and the way it chooses comfort over sharp dynamics, and pulls it off well. It won’t upend the electric SUV segment, but it’s a compelling option in a quickly developing class.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 73kWh Premium

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ioniq 5 catapults Hyundai – already a manufacturer with strong EV credentials – toward the top of the class, even among some very talented rivals, such as the Skoda Enyaq iV and Ford Mustang Mach-E.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first purpose-built electric car for Hyundai’s EV brand, and it’s a cracker.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 5’s incredible retro styling really stands out, and it has a plush, comfortable interior that’s very spacious. Alternatives can go further on a charge, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD 73kWh Ultimate

“Striking design, well-crafted interior and performance that stacks up against some top-notch compact premium executive EV competition.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD 73kWh Ultimate

“Stepping into the elegant cabin of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, I half expected to hear the epic strains of Also Sprach Zarathustra — the stirring music used in Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: 58kWh SE Connect

Score: 8 / 10

“Stylish, impressive interior space and it’s capable of super-fast charging speeds. The Ioniq 5 will change perceptions of the Hyundai brand.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD 73kWh Ultimate

Score: 9 / 10

“While the Ioniq 5’s styling will undoubtedly polarise some opinions, it’s better value than the Audi Q4 and arguably makes far more of a statement than the likes of the Skoda Enyaq or VW ID.4. You certainly couldn’t mistake it for anything else.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Good battery range of up to 298 miles. Rapid charging as standard, able to add 62 miles of driving range in five minutes.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“People use the term gamechanger a lot these days, but it genuinely feels to be apt here – more for Hyundai than for the electric car market, though.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The mega-fast 800v charging tech adds 62 miles of range in just five minutes. The only other car that can do that today is a Porsche Taycan. But this isn’t Porsche money. This is a £37k Hyundai.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD 73kWh Ultimate

Score: 8 / 10

“If a vehicle were judged solely on its looks, the Ioniq 5 would be the car of the decade. The exterior is a masterpiece of modern retro design, while the interior is beautifully laid out and fabulously practical.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 73kWh 4×4 Ultimate

Score: 8 / 10

“The terrific looks and lovely interior are the main attractions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but are they attractive enough to justify the dreadful ride quality? While you might think so, I feel it’s too high a price to pay on this model, although smaller wheels on a rear-wheel-drive model might change my mind.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A sensational-looking all-electric crossover that blurs boundaries, challenges the status quo, and makes us yearn for a Korean hatchback.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 combines standout looks with composed handling, an incredibly spacious and practical interior and lots of standard equipment.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of September 2021, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq 5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has received

2021 Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Mid-size Company Car + Best Premium Electric Car + Best Design

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

