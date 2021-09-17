fbpx

Expert Rating

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Expert Rating

83%
Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the company’s first purpose-built electric car and heralds the start of Hyundai’s new Ioniq EV sub-brand. The Ioniq 5 has been collecting plenty of admirers since its 2021 release, as Hyundai sets its sights on becoming a mainstream EV brand.

With a unique retro-futuristic exterior design that looks like it comes straight from the concept art of the Back to the Future movies, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has become a real highlight for members of the motoring media in 2021.

Top Gear has called the Ioniq 5’s design “sensational”, while The Sunday Times commented that “If a vehicle were judged solely on its looks, the Ioniq 5 would be the car of the decade.”

Borrowing the ‘Ioniq’ moniker from predecessors like the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, the Ioniq 5 his being heralded by many as a key model in the development of the electric car, and is set to challenge the likes of the Audi Q4 e-tron, Volkswagen ID.4,  Skoda Enyaq iV, and Ford Mustang Mach-E in the mid-range EV market.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has earned praise from Auto Express for its “practical battery range and charging ability that sets it apart from its rivals.” The Ioniq 5 supports ultra-fast charging, capable of taking the battery from 10-80% in less than 20 minutes, something no other EV in its price range can match.

What Car? is impressed by the Ioniq 5’s “composed handling, incredibly spacious and practical interior and lots of standard equipment.”

On the other hand, What Car? concede that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has “ride comfort and refinement that let the side down”, and The Telegraph has called the Ioniq 5’s rather rigid ride quality “dreadful”.

As of September 2021, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has an Expert Rating of 83% based on 17 reviews. These reviews are mostly taken from the launch event, so the rating score may change over time as more media outlets drive all the different versions of the car on longer tests over local roads.

Ioniq 5 highlights

  • Stylish retro-modern exterior
  • Roomy and practical interior
  • Impressive infotainment system
  • Unmatched battery charging ability

Ioniq 5 lowlights

  • Top range models get pricey
  • Unforgiving ride comfort
  • Retro styling may not age well

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback
Power unit: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £36,400 on-road

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2021 onwards) – front view
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2021 onwards) – rear view
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2021 onwards) – tail lights

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of September 2021, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq 5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has received

2021

  • Auto Express AwardsCar of the Year + Best Mid-size Company Car + Best Premium Electric Car + Best Design

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4Volvo XC40 Recharge

