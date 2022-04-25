fbpx

Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets more power and range

Hyundai has updated its Ioniq 5, adding a new battery pack that gives the electric car more range and power.

Installed just over a year after the Ioniq 5 went on sale in the UK, the new 77kWh battery pack will add the equivalent of 11hp when compared to the previous range-topping 73kWh pack, and extend the maximum projected range between charges from 299 to 315 miles.

Cars fitted with the 77kWh battery pack will now form a new range-topping trim level dubbed Namsan Edition, named after a mountain in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

Equipment in Namsan Edition models also includes a full-length panoramic roof, leather upholstery and for the first time on European Hyundais, digital side mirrors – these reduce air resistance, helping to increase range, and offer a better view than traditional mirrors particularly in poor weather.

Alongside the new battery Hyundai has revamped the entire Ioniq 5 range – the entry-level SE Connect model is now priced from £39,400 with a 58kWh battery giving a range of up to 238 miles.

Premium trim variants of the car start from £41,900 and now come with more standard equipment, including the Vehicle to Load (V2L) system which allows use of the car’s electrics to power AC tools. Premium models also add a camera to the rear spoiler, projecting an image onto the rear-view mirror which compared to a typical reflected view is unobstructed by rear-seat occupants.

Premium versions of the Ioniq 5 can be specified with either the 58kWh or new 77kWh battery pack, while the options list includes a heat pump. This helps maintain battery efficiency in cold conditions by heating the interior rather than employing the car’s main battery to do so.

Ultimate trim level starts from £48,400 and now includes as standard previous safety options of blind and surround-view monitors, while the range-topping Namsan Edition models cost from £52,900.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 currently holds an Expert Rating of 86%, praised for its battery range and handing but criticised for its ride quality.

