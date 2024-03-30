fbpx

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

(2024 - present)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

78
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

88
%
A

Safety Rating:

80
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

53
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the range-topping high-performance variant of the highly-regarded Ioniq 5 hatchback and a serious challenger in the emerging electric hot hatch category.

With sportier styling and supercar-rivalling acceleration, the Ioniq 5 N became available to order in late 2023, and has picked up overwhelming reviewer praise since then. Described as “a new and brilliant chapter” for the electric car class by Top Gear – a brand that awarded the model its ‘Car of the Year’ title – most reviewers agree that the hot hatch is a benchmark EV performance model for not only Hyundai, but the motoring world at large.

Autocar’s Matt Prior argues that this is “the first genuine EV driver’s car”, because of its “excellent” tuning and engineering, while Luke Wilkinson of Parkers says that the car is “enchantingly engaging in the corners and packed with clever technology.”

Sharing the same dimesions as the standard Ioniq 5, Electrifying.com‘s Ginny Buckley also points out that the Ioniq 5 N also doubles as “a great practical family car” with “a large boot” and “plenty of room in the back.”

That said, its size may deter some hot hatch buyers – particularly those interested in much more compact electric hot hatches like the Abarth 500e – and pricing may also prove to be an issue for many. It costs over £20k more than the entry-level Ioniq 5, and the electric MG 4 XPower offers a similar level of straight-line speed but for around £30k less.

As of March 2024 the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 78%. The car’s excellent review scores are aided by a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, but you can expect insurance premiums to be high thanks to its supercar-level performance.

Ioniq 5 N highlights

  • Explosive acceleration and pace
  • Entertaining to drive
  • Fast charging speeds
  • Just as practical as regular Ioniq 5

Ioniq 5 N lowlights

  • Reduced battery range when compared to Ioniq 5
  • Expensive, base price and up
  • Heavy and large for a hot hatch

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback
Engines: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £65,000 on-road

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N front view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N rear view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Evo

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2021
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 88%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 63%
Safety assist: 88%

While not specifically crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N shares a five-star safety rating with the structurally-identical Ioniq 5 hatchback.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq 5 N is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a brand-new model, and as of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the hot hatch to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 5 N, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models5.3 m/KWhA5.3 – 5.3 m/KWhA – A
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models49E49 – 49E – E
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£523D
Year 2£906C
Year 3£1,334C
Year 4£1,474C
Year 5£1,953C
Overall£6,190C

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While we don’t have accurate battery range data to present at the moment, the car’s electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon on a petrol or diesel car) is excellent. On the other hand, the hot hatch’s insurance premiums are very high, and predicted servicing and maintenance costs over the course of five years of ownership are average at best.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has received.

2024

  • Top Gear AwardsCar of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Abarth 500e | Cupra BornKia EV6 GT | MG 4 XPowerSmart #1 | Volkswagen ID.3

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at The Car Expert

Pricing announced for high-power Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Pricing announced for high-power Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch debuts

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch debuts

