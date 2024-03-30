Summary
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the range-topping high-performance variant of the highly-regarded Ioniq 5 hatchback and a serious challenger in the emerging electric hot hatch category.
With sportier styling and supercar-rivalling acceleration, the Ioniq 5 N became available to order in late 2023, and has picked up overwhelming reviewer praise since then. Described as “a new and brilliant chapter” for the electric car class by Top Gear – a brand that awarded the model its ‘Car of the Year’ title – most reviewers agree that the hot hatch is a benchmark EV performance model for not only Hyundai, but the motoring world at large.
Autocar’s Matt Prior argues that this is “the first genuine EV driver’s car”, because of its “excellent” tuning and engineering, while Luke Wilkinson of Parkers says that the car is “enchantingly engaging in the corners and packed with clever technology.”
Sharing the same dimesions as the standard Ioniq 5, Electrifying.com‘s Ginny Buckley also points out that the Ioniq 5 N also doubles as “a great practical family car” with “a large boot” and “plenty of room in the back.”
That said, its size may deter some hot hatch buyers – particularly those interested in much more compact electric hot hatches like the Abarth 500e – and pricing may also prove to be an issue for many. It costs over £20k more than the entry-level Ioniq 5, and the electric MG 4 XPower offers a similar level of straight-line speed but for around £30k less.
As of March 2024 the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 78%. The car’s excellent review scores are aided by a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, but you can expect insurance premiums to be high thanks to its supercar-level performance.
Ioniq 5 N highlights
- Explosive acceleration and pace
- Entertaining to drive
- Fast charging speeds
- Just as practical as regular Ioniq 5
Ioniq 5 N lowlights
- Reduced battery range when compared to Ioniq 5
- Expensive, base price and up
- Heavy and large for a hot hatch
Key specifications
Body style: Medium hatchback
Engines: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £65,000 on-road
Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a stunning electric car, offering sensational performance wrapped up in a family-friendly package.”
Author: Alastair Crooks
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The first genuine EV driver’s car. Not because it makes brmm noises, but because the tuning is excellent and the engineering feels real.”
Author: Matt Prior
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“This is the most fun you can have at the wheel of an electric car. We love everything about it – it’s blisteringly quick in a straight line, enchantingly engaging in the corners and packed with clever technology that’s specifically designed to appeal to Hyundai’s slightly nerdy petrolhead fanbase.”
Author: Luke Wilkinson
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets the benchmark for fast EVs, but all its tech doesn’t come cheap.”
Author: Alastair Crooks
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a ludicrously quick electric car and great fun to drive on a twisty road or race track – but the gimmicks and endless settings might put you off.”
Author: Darren Cassey
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Hyundai has engineered the Ioniq 5 N to provide smiles for miles thanks to its blistering performance, taut handling and plenty of gadgets and features.”
Author: Shane Wilkinson
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Putting aside the fun, the Ioniq 5 N is still a great practical family car. A large boot, plenty of room in the back, the tech we love from the standard car, and a rear windscreen wiper – something the standard car doesn’t have yet – make it an everyday sports car.
Author: Ginny Buckley
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Hyundai has used every trick in the book – and written a few new ones – to make the Ioniq 5 N fun to drive. The results are truly impressive.”
Author: James Taylor
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is proof that electric cars can be fun. By refusing to take itself too seriously and filling its car with features that are unashamedly designed to appeal to driving enthusiasts, Hyundai has set a new template for performance EVs.”
Author: Luke Wilkinson
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“In the end the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N may not be traditional hot hatch size, but it most definitely feels like one to drive — well, a super hatch, really, given the extreme performance.”
Author: Will Dron
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Many of the talents you expect from an electric car, and many more that so far are unique in EVs. A new and brilliant chapter.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ioniq 5 N is a very quick electric car in a practical package with some drive-mode party pieces. It’s more expensive than many electric and fuel-powered alternatives, though.”
Author: Doug Revolta
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2021
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 88%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 63%
Safety assist: 88%
While not specifically crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N shares a five-star safety rating with the structurally-identical Ioniq 5 hatchback.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of March 2024, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq 5 N is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a brand-new model, and as of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the hot hatch to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 5 N, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Electrical efficiency
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|EV models
|5.3 m/KWh
|A
|5.3 – 5.3 m/KWh
|A – A
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|49
|E
|49 – 49
|E – E
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£523
|D
|Year 2
|£906
|C
|Year 3
|£1,334
|C
|Year 4
|£1,474
|C
|Year 5
|£1,953
|C
|Overall
|£6,190
|C
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
While we don’t have accurate battery range data to present at the moment, the car’s electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon on a petrol or diesel car) is excellent. On the other hand, the hot hatch’s insurance premiums are very high, and predicted servicing and maintenance costs over the course of five years of ownership are average at best.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has received.
2024
- Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Abarth 500e | Cupra Born | Kia EV6 GT | MG 4 XPower | Smart #1 | Volkswagen ID.3
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at The Car Expert
