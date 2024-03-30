Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the range-topping high-performance variant of the highly-regarded Ioniq 5 hatchback and a serious challenger in the emerging electric hot hatch category.

With sportier styling and supercar-rivalling acceleration, the Ioniq 5 N became available to order in late 2023, and has picked up overwhelming reviewer praise since then. Described as “a new and brilliant chapter” for the electric car class by Top Gear – a brand that awarded the model its ‘Car of the Year’ title – most reviewers agree that the hot hatch is a benchmark EV performance model for not only Hyundai, but the motoring world at large.

Autocar’s Matt Prior argues that this is “the first genuine EV driver’s car”, because of its “excellent” tuning and engineering, while Luke Wilkinson of Parkers says that the car is “enchantingly engaging in the corners and packed with clever technology.”

Sharing the same dimesions as the standard Ioniq 5, Electrifying.com‘s Ginny Buckley also points out that the Ioniq 5 N also doubles as “a great practical family car” with “a large boot” and “plenty of room in the back.”

That said, its size may deter some hot hatch buyers – particularly those interested in much more compact electric hot hatches like the Abarth 500e – and pricing may also prove to be an issue for many. It costs over £20k more than the entry-level Ioniq 5, and the electric MG 4 XPower offers a similar level of straight-line speed but for around £30k less.

As of March 2024 the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 78%. The car’s excellent review scores are aided by a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, but you can expect insurance premiums to be high thanks to its supercar-level performance.

Ioniq 5 N highlights Explosive acceleration and pace

Entertaining to drive

Fast charging speeds

Just as practical as regular Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5 N lowlights Reduced battery range when compared to Ioniq 5

Expensive, base price and up

Heavy and large for a hot hatch

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback

Engines: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £65,000 on-road Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a stunning electric car, offering sensational performance wrapped up in a family-friendly package.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The first genuine EV driver’s car. Not because it makes brmm noises, but because the tuning is excellent and the engineering feels real.”

Author: Matt Prior

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“This is the most fun you can have at the wheel of an electric car. We love everything about it – it’s blisteringly quick in a straight line, enchantingly engaging in the corners and packed with clever technology that’s specifically designed to appeal to Hyundai’s slightly nerdy petrolhead fanbase.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N sets the benchmark for fast EVs, but all its tech doesn’t come cheap.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a ludicrously quick electric car and great fun to drive on a twisty road or race track – but the gimmicks and endless settings might put you off.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Hyundai has engineered the Ioniq 5 N to provide smiles for miles thanks to its blistering performance, taut handling and plenty of gadgets and features.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Putting aside the fun, the Ioniq 5 N is still a great practical family car. A large boot, plenty of room in the back, the tech we love from the standard car, and a rear windscreen wiper – something the standard car doesn’t have yet – make it an everyday sports car.

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Hyundai has used every trick in the book – and written a few new ones – to make the Ioniq 5 N fun to drive. The results are truly impressive.”

Author: James Taylor

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is proof that electric cars can be fun. By refusing to take itself too seriously and filling its car with features that are unashamedly designed to appeal to driving enthusiasts, Hyundai has set a new template for performance EVs.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“In the end the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N may not be traditional hot hatch size, but it most definitely feels like one to drive — well, a super hatch, really, given the extreme performance.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Many of the talents you expect from an electric car, and many more that so far are unique in EVs. A new and brilliant chapter.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ioniq 5 N is a very quick electric car in a practical package with some drive-mode party pieces. It’s more expensive than many electric and fuel-powered alternatives, though.”

Author: Doug Revolta

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 88%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 63%

Safety assist: 88%

While not specifically crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N shares a five-star safety rating with the structurally-identical Ioniq 5 hatchback.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq 5 N is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a brand-new model, and as of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the hot hatch to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 5 N, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 5.3 m/KWh A 5.3 – 5.3 m/KWh A – A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 49 E 49 – 49 E – E Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £523 D Year 2 £906 C Year 3 £1,334 C Year 4 £1,474 C Year 5 £1,953 C Overall £6,190 C

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While we don’t have accurate battery range data to present at the moment, the car’s electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon on a petrol or diesel car) is excellent. On the other hand, the hot hatch’s insurance premiums are very high, and predicted servicing and maintenance costs over the course of five years of ownership are average at best.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has received.

2024 Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Abarth 500e | Cupra Born | Kia EV6 GT | MG 4 XPower | Smart #1 | Volkswagen ID.3

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at The Car Expert

