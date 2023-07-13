Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch debuts

The performance-enhanced Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, sporting several exterior alterations and technical upgrades, as well as a more powerful 84kWh drivetrain.

A hot hatch based on the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 family car, the Ioniq 5 N has inherited most of its standard sibling’s retro-futuristic exterior looks, but with some contrasting black trim accents, the addition of a rear spoiler, and revisions for the front bumper to give the car a sportier stance and include new active air flaps for brake cooling.

This ‘N’ model also has a chunkier rear diffuser that extends the car’s length by eight centimetres. Ground clearance has been reduced by two centimetres to improve aerodynamics, and Hyundai has also widened the wheel arches by five centimetres to accommodate new-look 21-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres.

The Ioniq 5 N is powered by a larger 84kWh battery (standard Ioniq 5 range includes 58kWh and 77kWh battery options), which is paired with two electric motors to provide up to 650hp when in ‘N Grin Boost’ mode. Hyundai says that with this amount of battery power, the Ioniq 5 N can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.4 seconds.

This makes it the fastest electric hot hatch to be announced so far – faster than the Smart #1 Brabus, MG 4 XPower, Cupra Born, and the high-performance Kia EV6 GT which is built on the same platform.

To address this performance increase, Hyundai says it has focused on improving the car’s brakes, particularly as the hot hatch is expected to be quite heavy, perhaps over 2,000kg.

While the regular Ioniq 5 can make use of a regenerative braking function for battery efficiency, Hyundai reports that it has reinterpreted this function for the ‘N’ to serve as the primary source of brake force, which the brand says “ensures enhanced endurance on the track.”

During the model’s development, Hyundai also tried to up the car’s driver appeal by introducing some artificial additions that mirror the traits of combustion-powered performance cars. A fake gearbox simulates the sounds and jolts of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by combustion ‘N’ models, and an engine sound track plays to match the driver’s accelerator input. Both of these features can be turned off independently.

Inside, the Ioniq 5 N comes with the standard model’s 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment touchscreen but with the addition of some ‘N’-themed graphics and display settings. Hyundai’s ‘N’ branding appears on the steering wheel, as well as the new bucket seats.

That sums up what we know about the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N so far. More details, including UK pricing, trim specifications and release date, will be announced in the coming months.