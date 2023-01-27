fbpx

Expert Rating

Hyundai Ioniq 6

75%

Expert Rating

Hyundai Ioniq 6

(2022 - present)

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a midsize four-door saloon and the second all-electric model to join Hyundai’s Ioniq range, after the closely-related Ioniq 5 hatchback.

    On sale from late 2022 onwards, British reviewers agree that the Ioniq 6 is certainly a polished and capable all-electric package. Many also commend the saloon for its stylish streamlined exterior styling, though several outlets argue that it will not be to everyone’s taste.

    “The bodystyle won’t be for everyone”, says John McIlroy of Auto Express, “but it’s a more inspiring package dynamically, building on many of the strengths of the smaller Ioniq 5”. On the road, the What Car? team adds that the Ioniq 6 is “extremely hushed” at a cruising speed, and offers very polite road manners, resulting in a car that is “effortless to drive.”

    Several outlets also praise the electric saloon for its battery range which Move Electric‘s James Attwood asserts is “class-leading”. The Ioniq 6 can handle distances of up to 382 miles on a full charge – over 100 miles more than the entry-level Ioniq 5 model can muster.

    However, this new aerodynamic bodystyle and improved range comes with a rather hefty price increase. The Ioniq 5’s lead-in 58kWh powertrain is not available in the Ioniq 6 UK range, and so customers have to opt for the larger and more expensive 77kWh battery pack instead.

    As of January 2023, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK motoring media. Please note that this score might significantly increase or decrease in the coming months as more UK-based reviews are published.

    Ioniq 6 highlights

    • Relaxing driving experience
    • Upmarket interior with loads of tech
    • Impressive battery range
    • Plenty of legroom

    Ioniq 6 lowlights

    • Unique looks may not be for everyone
    • More expensive than Ioniq 5 hatchback
    • Tesla Model 3 is more efficient
    • Headroom is tight in the rear

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium saloon
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £46,745 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 97%
    Child protection: 87%
    Vulnerable road users: 66%
    Safety assist: 90%

    The Hyundai Ioniq 6 recorded some impressive individual safety scores as part of its full five-star safety rating that was awarded in November 2022, and was also picked up Euro NCAP’s ‘Best Large Family Car’ accolade for 2023.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of January 2023, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    No reliability rating

    As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 6, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has received.

    2023

    • Euro NCAP Safety Awards – Best Large Family Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 6, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis GV60Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Ioniq 6 at The Car Expert

    Hyundai prices up Ioniq 6 saloon

    Hyundai prices up Ioniq 6 saloon

    Five-star crash test results for 15 new cars

    Five-star crash test results for 15 new cars

    Hyundai announces Ioniq 6 First Edition details

    Hyundai announces Ioniq 6 First Edition details

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 debuts with 379 miles of all-electric range

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 debuts with 379 miles of all-electric range

    Hyundai reveals first look at all-electric Ioniq 6

    Hyundai reveals first look at all-electric Ioniq 6

