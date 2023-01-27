Summary

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a midsize four-door saloon and the second all-electric model to join Hyundai’s Ioniq range, after the closely-related Ioniq 5 hatchback.

On sale from late 2022 onwards, British reviewers agree that the Ioniq 6 is certainly a polished and capable all-electric package. Many also commend the saloon for its stylish streamlined exterior styling, though several outlets argue that it will not be to everyone’s taste.

“The bodystyle won’t be for everyone”, says John McIlroy of Auto Express, “but it’s a more inspiring package dynamically, building on many of the strengths of the smaller Ioniq 5”. On the road, the What Car? team adds that the Ioniq 6 is “extremely hushed” at a cruising speed, and offers very polite road manners, resulting in a car that is “effortless to drive.”

Several outlets also praise the electric saloon for its battery range which Move Electric‘s James Attwood asserts is “class-leading”. The Ioniq 6 can handle distances of up to 382 miles on a full charge – over 100 miles more than the entry-level Ioniq 5 model can muster.

However, this new aerodynamic bodystyle and improved range comes with a rather hefty price increase. The Ioniq 5’s lead-in 58kWh powertrain is not available in the Ioniq 6 UK range, and so customers have to opt for the larger and more expensive 77kWh battery pack instead.

As of January 2023, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK motoring media. Please note that this score might significantly increase or decrease in the coming months as more UK-based reviews are published.

Ioniq 6 highlights Relaxing driving experience

Upmarket interior with loads of tech

Impressive battery range

Plenty of legroom Ioniq 6 lowlights Unique looks may not be for everyone

More expensive than Ioniq 5 hatchback

Tesla Model 3 is more efficient

Headroom is tight in the rear

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £46,745 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Ultimate RWD

Score: 9 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 6 isn’t without the odd foible, but it does manage to feel another step on from the already-impressive Ioniq 5. The bodystyle and packaging mean it won’t be for everyone, but it’s a more inspiring package dynamically, building on many of the strengths of the smaller 5. That should be enough for it to be one of 2023’s hottest EVs.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: RWD Ultimate

Score: 8 / 10

“Normally, I’d stick to the lower trim but in the Hyundai Ioniq 6, the Ultimate makes more sense because it gets the kit you’d want: plush front seats with ventilation, improved audio, an excellent head-up display and a 360-degree camera. Build quality inside is top-notch and the layout light and airy. It’s the sort of car that would do very well churning through motorways, quiet and largely comfortable.” (Piers Ward)

Read review Model reviewed: AWD Long Range

Score: 9 / 10

“Hyundai doesn’t expect the Ioniq 6 to be as popular as the Ioniq 5, because familes who don’t need the extra range are likely to gravitate towards the perceived extra roominess of the SUV. If it’s a similar price to that car, the company might be pleasantly surprised. The Ioniq 6 has all the traits you would want of an electric saloon, being practical, pleasing to drive, well-equipped and (we expect) competitively priced against its rivals.” (James Attwood)

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 77kWh AWD

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 6 stacks up as a complementary stablemate for the popular Ioniq 5. Distinctive even within its own range, it’s a credible alternative to the familiar fleet-friendly saloons with energy efficiency that belies its size. Good reasons for Hyundai to feel confident about not following the crowd.” (David White)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Long Range AWD

Score: 8 / 10

“While stylish and strikingly different, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 sadly doesn’t have quite the wow factor of the Ioniq 5, so a lot will depend on how willing customers are to sacrifice some of that car’s retro cool for the 6’s impressive extra range – a point that applies equally to choosing a 6 over its competition from Tesla and Polestar.” (Tim Pollard)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“If you value going the distance, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is devoted to efficiency for a class-leading range”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ioniq 5 is one of our favourite electric cars, but the styling is Lego-brick blocky. Besides not being to everyone’s taste, it’s not the most aerodynamic either. Enter the wind-cheating Hyundai Ioniq 6, which brings extra efficiency to the package.”

Read review Move Electric + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 9 / 10

“There is an awful lot to like about the Hyundai Ioniq 6. It’s distinctive and stylish, really comfortable inside, good to drive, is packed with tech and, of course, has a class-leading and genuinely impressive range. Hyundai has really pushed to develop a class-leading efficiency and range, and come up with a product that looks and feels a bit special.” (James Attwood)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is an impressive electric car – and the most valid challenger to the Tesla Model 3 that we can remember. Why? Because it brings the Koreans’ considerable battery prowess to the mid-sized EV saloon market, wrapped up in a desirable package with head-turning style.”

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“That Hyundai can compete on equal terms against competitors of this calibre says a lot for how far the company has come over the last few years. The brand has seized the EV revolution as a chance to reinvent itself and cars like this IONIQ 6 are doing just that.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Peter Crouch would love the limo-like leg room in the back. Seriously impressive. Not at the expense of boot space, either, which is 400 litres. And I must say, Ioniq 6 looks way better in real life than the pictures suggest. Ioniq 5 is fashionable.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A slippery saloon streamliner with driving manners in line with its long-range ethos: smooth, quiet, comfortable.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Doesn’t quite do enough to snatch the top podium spot, but the Ioniq 6 is a solid, stylish choice. The interior has a pleasing mix of tech and luxury, and its hushed road manners make it a comfortable way to while away the miles.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 97%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 66%

Safety assist: 90%

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 recorded some impressive individual safety scores as part of its full five-star safety rating that was awarded in November 2022, and was also picked up Euro NCAP’s ‘Best Large Family Car’ accolade for 2023.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2023, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 6, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has received.

2023 Euro NCAP Safety Awards – Best Large Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Ioniq 6, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Ioniq 6 at The Car Expert

Buy a Hyundai Ioniq 6

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Hyundai Ioniq 6, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Lease a Hyundai Ioniq 6

If you’re looking to lease a new Hyundai Ioniq 6, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Hyundai Ioniq 6

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)