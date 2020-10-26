The Hyundai Ioniq Electric is one of three separate versions of the Ioniq saloon family, along with plug-in hybrid and regular hybrid versions. It’s a mid-sized family saloon, which was launched in 2016 and updated in Autumn 2019.

The Ioniq Electric was considered one of the pioneers of electric car development, although in the last few years its performance and driving range have been eclipsed by many other vehicles – not least models like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro from within the Hyundai/Kia family.

Based on the 38 media reviews we currently have in our database, The Ioniq Electric’s Expert Rating of 75% is better than its hybrid and plug-in hybrid sisters (we’re building separate pages for these models, so check back soon). However, it’s a few points behind the Nissan Leaf and well off the pace of the e-Niro and Kona Electric.

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media. The updated 2019 model has been praised for offering a much improved range compared to the original model, which makes it a far more suitable vehicle for many potential buyers. However, its driving dynamics are not as sharp as some newer electric vehicles, and the boot is quite small which restricts luggage space.

Body style: Mid-size saloon

Powertrain: battery electric vehicle

Price: From £30,950* on-road

*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Summer 2016

Last updated: Autumn 2019

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + “While many electric vehicles play on rapid acceleration or futuristic styling inside and out to woo buyers, Hyundai’s approach is much more mundane – this is an ordinary-looking car that’s perfectly good (if exceedingly dull) to drive, while spacious and practical inside. And that’s where its appeal lies.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview (electric and hybrids)

Score: 6 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq comes in three flavours, and is a more conventional-looking – and cheaper – proposition than the Toyota Prius.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq Electric isn’t a class leader in any one area, but it certainly makes more of a case for itself with its improved real-world range. It’s practical enough to use as an everyday family car and there aren’t too many EVs for just over £30k that claim make a similar claim.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 7 / 10

“While it isn’t the most glamorous or trendy of electric cars, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric ticks plenty of boxes. It’s easy to drive, reasonably practical and should prove effortless to own. If you are ruled more by your head than your heart, the Ioniq is well worth a look.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview (including hybrid models)

Score: 7 / 10

“Even factoring in the government plug-in car grant that you’ll get when buying a Hyundai Ioniq Electric, you still really have to want a battery-powered car to choose it. A petrol-engine rival will be cheaper to buy and in many cases better to drive, while the Ioniq Hybrid may be the perfect compromise.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“This revised Ioniq Electric brings with it a larger battery (up from 28kWh to 38kWh) and a more efficient electric motor to increase the range by some 30% to a claimed 194 miles.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Premium

Score: 8 / 10

“If you have access to personal charging via home or work and your commute can be accommodated within its range, the tax breaks, genuine driving fun, and distinct model, full-electric eco feel-good factor could be hard to beat. I’d recommend a test drive.”

Read review Car + Score: 6 / 10

“A good car in isolation. But the Hyundai Ioniq Electric suffers because the competition has come along in leaps and bounds. What was once thoroughly middle-of-the-pack now languishes somewhere near the bottom, but unfortunately doesn’t make that more palatable with a super-low price tag.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“The Ioniq Electric is yet another tempting electrified offering from Hyundai – bringing viable EVs into the mainstream with affordable pricing and good real-world ranges, though not class-leading.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq Electric is a zero-emissions family-car that’s well designed and easy to drive”.

Read review Carwow + Score: 6 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq Electric is well equipped and offers good space for a family. It looks pricey next to other Ioniqs, though, and alternative electric cars are nicer inside.”

Read review Company Car Today + “The best small-family EV hatchback on the market. A very polished product now with better range and advanced connected car technology.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Range overview (including hybrids)

“The Hyundai Ioniq Electric can handle motorway speed with ease, accelerate rapidly if required and stop almost on a sixpence as soon as the accelerator is released. That’s down to its regenerative braking function.”

Read review Evo + Score: 7 / 10

“Hyundai’s electric offering drives well, but its range has slipped behind ever-improving rivals.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Premium

Score: 9 / 10

“There’s no question that the Hyundai Ioniq’s updates bring the car right up to speed. For fleets, the pricing should make it more attractive than larger battery cars while its efficiency means it still offers impressive range. To top it off, it comes fully loaded as standard too.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Score: 9 / 10

“The new Hyundai Ioniq Electric offers a longer driving range than the previous model, responsive acceleration, a comfortable ride, and a low centre of gravity, resulting in good handling.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: All Ioniq models (including hybrids)

Score: 8 / 10

“For those seeking an alternatively-fuelled car, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric is an interesting alternative to the Nissan Leaf EV. It’s competitively priced and very well-equipped, plus it comes with a reassuring five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Score: 7 / 10

“Compared to similarly-powered conventional hatchbacks, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric is quite an expensive proposition, even when you consider the savings on road tax and fuel costs. On the plus side, standard equipment is excellent, which does at least help to justify its list price.”

Read review Parkers + Score: 7.6 / 10

“Cut-price Tesla Model S impresses, but isn’t class-leading.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: All Ioniq models (including hybrids)

“It’s faster than the 30kWh Nissan Leaf Acenta, goes further and nearly a grand cheaper — with more kit. Fun to drive, stop-and-go like a dodgem with one gear, impossible to stall.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Premium

Score: 8 / 10

“Freshly facelifted with a bigger battery and more range, the Hyundai Ioniq Electric might not look like much, but it can travel 194 miles on a charge and comes with a slew of toys.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

“A well-equipped EV with 26 miles more range – that’s an entire marathon – than an entry-level Nissan Leaf.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The electric-only Hyundai Ioniq is not as convincing as the hybrid versions, due to bigger batteries that make the car heavier and restrict its boot space, although its near 200-mile range does appeal.”

Read review Which? + Score: 7 / 10

“The Hyundai Ioniq is a strong contender as an electric car, mostly because it really does deliver on its range claim. On the other hand, the handling feels a bit clumsy, the brakes are jerky, and practicality is compromised by the limited rear-seat space and small boot.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2016 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 80% CHILD OCCUPANT 70% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 82% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Hyundai Ioniq has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the Ioniq is given a security rating.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq Electric has received

2020

What Car? Electric Car Awards – Best Electric Family Car

