75 %
Expert Rating
Hyundai Ioniq Electric (2016 onwards) Expert Rating

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

(2016 – present)

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric is one of three separate versions of the Ioniq saloon family, along with plug-in hybrid and regular hybrid versions. It’s a mid-sized family saloon, which was launched in 2016 and updated in Autumn 2019.

The Ioniq Electric was considered one of the pioneers of electric car development, although in the last few years its performance and driving range have been eclipsed by many other vehicles – not least models like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro from within the Hyundai/Kia family.

Based on the 38 media reviews we currently have in our database, The Ioniq Electric’s Expert Rating of 75% is better than its hybrid and plug-in hybrid sisters (we’re building separate pages for these models, so check back soon). However, it’s a few points behind the Nissan Leaf and well off the pace of the e-Niro and Kona Electric.

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media. The updated 2019 model has been praised for offering a much improved range compared to the original model, which makes it a far more suitable vehicle for many potential buyers. However, its driving dynamics are not as sharp as some newer electric vehicles, and the boot is quite small which restricts luggage space.

Body style: Mid-size saloon
Powertrain: battery electric vehicle
Price: From £30,950* on-road
*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA

  • 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric review - dashboard
  • 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric road test - rear
  • 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric road test - front

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2016

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

80%

CHILD OCCUPANT

70%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

82%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Hyundai Ioniq has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ioniq Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the Ioniq is given a security rating.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Ioniq Electric has received

2020

  • What Car? Electric Car Awards – Best Electric Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Nissan Leaf | Polestar 2 | Skoda Octavia iV plug-in | Tesla Model 3 | Toyota Prius Plug-In

