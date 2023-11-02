Summary

The Hyundai Kona is a small SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller Bayon and larger Tucson in Hyundai’s SUV line-up. This is the second-generation model which is now available as a petrol or petrol-electric hybrid model.

While its predecessor shared its foundations with the petrol-powered Kia Stonic, the new Kona is based on the latest version of the battery-powered Kona Electric, and has been adapted to appeal to customers more interested in traditional petrol and hybrid cars.

Reviewers agree that the crossover is a certain improvement over the previous iteration. Parker‘s Alex Ingram says that the Kona’s “physical growth in size compared with its predecessor means it’s now big enough to comfortably cover typical family-car duties”, while the What Car? team concludes that Hyundai has turned the SUV into “an efficient, spacious and very well-equipped small SUV with lots of appeal.”

That said, some outlets assert that the hybrid version is rather underpowered, while others take issue with the crossover’s ride quality. The Kona’s styling is unlike anything else in this segment, which has delighted some reviewers while leaving others less impressed. It will certainly be a significant factor in customer buying decisions.

As of November 2023, the Hyundai Kona holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 14 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

Kona highlights Spacious and well-equipped interior

Competitive pricing

Intuitive infotainment Kona lowlights Rivals are more fun to drive

Value will depreciate faster than other small SUVs

Hybrid model feels slow

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £25,725 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview (including Kona Electric)

Score: 10 / 10

“Hyundai has grown its small SUV sensibly, delivering just enough additional practicality in this model to satisfy those looking for their next family car and to go along with a far more polished cabin feel compared with the original Kona.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic N Line

Score: 7 / 10

“Like so many semi-performance editions, the 1.6-litre Hyundai Kona N Line S delivers extra pace but no more enjoyment compared with cheaper versions. Its two biggest problems are the Ford Puma ST, which is a proper small hot baby SUV and cheaper, and the fact that the Kona’s perfectly acceptable 1.0-litre powertrain is also available in this trim level, for a few thousand pounds less. If you’re really sold on the sporty styling pack, we’d advise you to save cash and spec it with the cheaper engine.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Advance

Score: 9 / 10

“Well equipped, decent to drive and almost reassuringly simple, the entry-level Hyundai Kona petrol is a very capable all-rounder which retains the qualities that earned its pricier stablemates our top award. It should be at the sharp end of your shortlist if you’re in the market for a small family SUV.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid Ultimate

Score: 9 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona isn’t quite as accomplished in hybrid form as the EV version, but it’s still a solid contender in the small SUV sector. Its physical growth in size compared with its predecessor means it’s now big enough to comfortably cover typical family-car duties, and it does so with generous equipment levels, plenty of comfort and superb efficiency – especially on short trips around town. This more affordable Kona is a great SUV.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Kona excels at what really matters in this class: style, comfort, ease of use and value.” (Illya Verpraet)

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric N Line

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Hyundai Kona was developed as an EV first. So, you might ask, have other powertrain options in the range been compromised? In terms of running costs, the hybrid can’t compete with the 2% BIK company car tax rate of the electric variant, but on a cost-per-mile basis it does work out cheaper thanks to its lower P11D. However, despite being more expensive, overall we’d say the Kona Electric is indeed the more convincing choice.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“We just couldn’t fully get on with the Hyundai Kona Hybrid. The powertrain is uninspiring, not economical enough, and reluctant to use its electric power to the best effect. The busy ride will also destabilise some families. The good news is that the interior is very usable, and its B-road poise, distinctive looks, capable chassis, and technology on offer mark it out as being nearer the front end of the B-SUV grid.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“We’ve been truly dazzled by the all-electric version of the new Hyundai Kona, thanks to its tempting mix of comfort refinement, practicality and quality. It has to be said the combustion-engined versions of the car don’t have quite the same level of wow-factor, but if you’re looking for a compact family car that’s stylish, practical, easy to live with and packed with tech, we can’t think of many cars that’ll suit you better than the Kona.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop, Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Although the family resemblance is clear, the new Hyundai Kona is more striking than the old model. The pencil-thin lights and angular wheel arches give the car more presence on the road, and the aerodynamic shape is designed to improve economy and reduce emissions.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Hyundai Kona is bigger and better than before, while still devent value for money. You get a lot of equipment for your money, while the Hyundai Kona Hybrid is efficient.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona in 1.6-litre hybrid form is a bit of a mixed bag. The powertrain is uninspiring, it’s not powerful or economical enough, and reluctant to use its electric juice to the best effect. The busy ride will also destabilise some families. The good news is that the interior is very usable, and its B-road poise, distinctive looks, capable chassis, and technology on offer mark it out as being nearer the front end of the B-SUV grid.” (Keith Adams)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.7 / 10

“The second generation version offers more space, greater sophistication and smarter looks. Sounds promising.” (Jonathan Crouch)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview (including electric models)

Score: 9 / 10

“Perhaps more impressive even than the Kona Electric is the model at the other end of the scale. Having driven the EV, we sampled a petrol model, and it was just as loveable as the one with no tailpipe emissions.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hyundai has worked some magic with the Kona’s refresh, turning it into an efficient, spacious and very well equipped small SUV with lots of appeal.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2023, the second-generation Hyundai Kona has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2023, the Hyundai Kona has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest iteration of the Hyundai Kona to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the second-generation Kona, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of November 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Kona. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Kona has received.

2023 Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year

Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Kona, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X1 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Jeep Renegade | Kia Niro | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Kona at The Car Expert

