    Hyundai Kona (2023) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Hyundai Kona is a small SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller Bayon and larger Tucson in Hyundai’s SUV line-up. This is the second-generation model which is now available as a petrol or petrol-electric hybrid model.

    While its predecessor shared its foundations with the petrol-powered Kia Stonic, the new Kona is based on the latest version of the battery-powered Kona Electric, and has been adapted to appeal to customers more interested in traditional petrol and hybrid cars.

    Reviewers agree that the crossover is a certain improvement over the previous iteration. Parker‘s Alex Ingram says that the Kona’s “physical growth in size compared with its predecessor means it’s now big enough to comfortably cover typical family-car duties”, while the What Car? team concludes that Hyundai has turned the SUV into “an efficient, spacious and very well-equipped small SUV with lots of appeal.”

    That said, some outlets assert that the hybrid version is rather underpowered, while others take issue with the crossover’s ride quality. The Kona’s styling is unlike anything else in this segment, which has delighted some reviewers while leaving others less impressed. It will certainly be a significant factor in customer buying decisions.

    As of November 2023, the Hyundai Kona holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 14 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

    Kona highlights

    • Spacious and well-equipped interior
    • Competitive pricing
    • Intuitive infotainment

    Kona lowlights

    • Rivals are more fun to drive
    • Value will depreciate faster than other small SUVs
    • Hybrid model feels slow

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol, petrol-electric hybrid
    Price:     From £25,725 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Hyundai Kona (2023) front view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Kona (2023) rear view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Kona (2023) interior 1 view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Kona (2023) interior 2 view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of November 2023, the second-generation Hyundai Kona has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of November 2023, the Hyundai Kona has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of November 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest iteration of the Hyundai Kona to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the second-generation Kona, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of November 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Kona. Check back again soon.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Kona has received.

    2023

    • Auto Express AwardsCar of the Year
    • Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Family Car

    Similar cars

    If you're looking at the Hyundai Kona, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X1 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Jeep Renegade | Kia Niro | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

    More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Kona at The Car Expert

    Hyundai Kona Electric

    Hyundai Kona Electric

    Pricing announced for new Hyundai Kona Electric

    Pricing announced for new Hyundai Kona Electric

    New Hyundai Kona Electric specs announced

    New Hyundai Kona Electric specs announced

    The best new electric cars for every budget 2022

    The best new electric cars for every budget 2022

    Hyundai Kona N

    Hyundai Kona N

    The ten best-selling electric cars of 2021

    The ten best-selling electric cars of 2021

    Britain’s best-selling new cars, July 2021

    Britain’s best-selling new cars, July 2021

    Hyundai Kona Hybrid test drive

    Hyundai Kona Hybrid test drive

    Hyundai Kona Electric (2018 to 2023)

    Hyundai Kona Electric (2018 to 2023)

    Hyundai Kona adds hybrid model

    Hyundai Kona adds hybrid model

    Electric car market flat due to long waiting times

    Electric car market flat due to long waiting times

    Hyundai Kona (2017 to 2023)

    Hyundai Kona (2017 to 2023)

    If you're looking to buy a new or used Hyundai Kona, The Car Expert's partners can help you find the right car.

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    The second-generation Hyundai Kona is more spacious and refined than its predecessor, but the performance of hybrid models is uninspiring.Hyundai Kona
