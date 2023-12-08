fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Car industry news

Hyundai Kona a ‘real disappointment’ in crash tests

The new Hyundai Kona has been called "the real disappointment" of Euro NCAP's latest test batch, thanks to "substandard" assistance tech

Hyundai Kona Euro NCAP crash test

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Safety body Euro NCAP has released its final batch of crash test ratings this year, including assessments of the Kia EV9, the latest iterations of Hyundai Kona and BMW 5 Series, and the Smart #3.

Eleven new cars were crash tested in total in this batch of assessments, with eight of them achieving full five-star safety scores.

The large Kia EV9 is one of these full-five star safety rating recipients. Euro NCAP comments that the SUV comes kitted out with a range of child safety equipment, and achieved top marks comfortably.

The smaller second-generation Hyundai Kona was instead given a four-star rating (which also stands for the Hyundai Kona Electric), which Euro NCAP called a “real disappointment”. The SUV was reportedly “lucky to avoid” a three-star rating, as safety testers concluded that the Hyundai has “substandard” driver assistance and crash avoidance technology.

Kia EV9 front view | Expert Rating
Kia EV9
Hyundai Kona (2023) front view | Expert Rating
Hyundai Kona

This batch of Euro NCAP crash tests also included assessments of two saloon models – the Volkswagen ID.7 and the new BMW 5 Series (including the electric i5), which were both given five-star ratings.

The ID.7 was labelled an “excellent all-round performer” and given a 95% ‘Adult Protection’ score – one of the year’s best overall scores. The 5 Series was reportedly impressive too, but Euro NCAP adds that the saloon was not quite as good at protecting occupants in the frontal crash test.

Volkswagen ID.7
BMW i5 eDrive40 front view | Expert Rating
BMW 5 Series

Euro NCAP crash tests of the upcoming Smart #3 SUV resulted in another five-star rating, but only just. Safety testers comment that the Smart still has “some challenges” with improving side impact protection.

The electric Mercedes-Benz EQE was also given a full crash test assessment as part of this batch, and as you might guess was given top marks. The SUV is said to have the excellent safety assistance technologies to match its high price tag, but crash testers add that the car was “let down by the lack of robustness in the car’s centre airbag system, which showed potential head injury for occupants in the front.”

Now onto the Honda ZR-V hybrid, which was given four stars. Honda will be disappointed that the SUV just missed out on top marks – while it has solid safety scores across the board, the standard model is missing some of the safety tech usually included as standard on other models tested here, including the absence of a driver alertness monitoring system.

Smart #3 pricing
Smart #3
Honda ZR-V Sport - front
Honda ZR-V

Well, that’s seven of the models – what about the rest? The final four are from Chinese or Vietnamese brands you might not have heard of. This batch included the BYD Seal U SUV (which is set for a UK arrival) and the BYD Tang (which isn’t likely to go on sale in the UK in the foreseeable future), both of which achieved five stars.

The Chinese brand XPeng will launch in Britain next year, and its G9 SUV was given top marks, and Euro NCAP also put the Vietnamese Vinfast VF8 SUV through its paces, and gave the car a four-star rating.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved