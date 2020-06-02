The Hyundai Kona Electric is a fully-electric version of the Kona small SUV/crossover, and is also closely related to the Kia e-Niro. It arrived in the UK in late 2018.

The Kona Electric has received high praise from the UK motoring media, and as of June 2020 it holds a very strong Expert Rating of 85%. This is in stark contrast to the regular petrol Kona model range, which is rated at just 67% and sits in the bottom half of the small SUV market.

According to Hyundai’s official figures, the Kona Electric with a 64kWh battery (the larger of the two battery choices) is capable of covering 279 miles on a single charge. Based on independent research conducted by What Car?, this is likely to translate to a real-world driving figure of about 250 miles.

The Hyundai Kona Electric has been praised for its driving range, which is more than comfortable enough for most car buyers, as well as its overall practicality. Critics rate the similar Kia e-Niro more highly, although it’s also more expensive than the Hyundai.

More Hyundai ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Powertrain: battery electric vehicle

Price: From £29,900* on-road

*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Winter 2018/19

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + “As an affordable electric car, the Hyundai Kona Electric is the best yet and is highly commendable.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The popular Hyundai Kona Electric SUV has been updated for 2020 and it’s now better than ever”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Big on range and performance, practical and stylish – the Hyundai Kona Electric is a fantastic EV.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona Electric’s chunky design makes it one of the more distinctive-looking offerings in the small SUV segment, but it is the choice of two versions, both with a decent driving range, that makes it a winner in our eyes.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hyundai’s affordable electric crossover has the numbers to shake this market segment to the core”

Read review Model reviewed: Premium SE 64 kWh

Score: 8 / 10

“Ground-breaking, high-spec electric car offers 300 miles of range for less than £32,000”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona Electric the pick of the small Hyundai SUV line-up by some margin, and it’s also the best mainstream electric car currently available. It might be based upon a middling family car in ICE form, but as an EV, the Kona really is an astounding effort.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“We take our hats off to Hyundai for making an EV that has an impressive real-world range, but at a reasonable price. It’s one of the most usable electric cars on the market, and while it’s not without fault, it could be the driving force that people need to get into something electric.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona is a car transformed by the switch to electric power, making it a great choice for affordable family motoring.”

Read review Carwow + Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona Electric offers punchy performance, a raised driving position and lots of equipment, but there are more spacious EV alternatives.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Premium SE 64 kWh

Score: 8 / 10

“A genuine step forward for EVs thanks to a battery that removes range concerns for a greater size of the driving population, in a car that’s ‘normal’ in every other way.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Premium SE 64 kWh

Score: 10 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona Electric is the first car to address all the normal objections to electric cars for the average motorist. It has a 279-mile electric range, zero tailpipe emissions, it’s excellent to drive, it’s well equipped, it has a practical body style, and it’s relatively affordable.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“By offering Tesla-rivalling electric range in a desirable crossover package for an affordable price, Hyundai has already proven it’s onto a winner with the Kona Electric. It has its flaws – a small boot, for example – but it’s still a massively appealing electric car.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The state-of-the-art of family electric cars”

Read review The Sun + “Hyundai’s all-electric Kona is handsome – and packed with tech from infotainment system to USB ports. With a range of 259 miles and a £30k price tag, the new Kona is the first genuine long-range electric car for the masses.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Premium SE 64kWh

Score: 8 / 10

“Hyundai has produced the first viable answer to Tesla’s Model 3… but not enough of them to go around. In such a fast-moving car market, that could prove to be a big problem for the Kona Electric’s prospects.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Premium 64kWh

Score: 9 / 10

“A proper tipping point BEV [battery electric vehicle]: genuine 300-mile (ish) range in a small SUV for under £30k. Consider it.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona Electric comes with a really impressive real-world range. It’s also impressively well equipped, but falters a bit when it comes to interior quality, ride comfort and space. So, if you can afford to, we’d suggest you spend a little more to improve those virtues with the Kia e-Niro.”

Read review Which? + Score: 7.6 / 10

“While it hasn’t ironed out every single issue that faces electric cars, Hyundai has succeeded in creating an eminently usable, fun-to-drive electric car in which you won’t suffer from range anxiety. All in all, it makes a very convincing case for switching to electric.” Rated a BEST BUY.

Read review

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Hyundai Kona Electric has not yet been awarded a safety rating by Euro NCAP.

The conventional petrol and diesel Kona models were awarded a five-star safety rating back in 2017, but this does not apply to the Kona Electric because of the substantial differences in the electric motor and battery layout compared to a regular engine and fuel tank.

If and when Euro NCAP tests the Hyundai Kona Electric, we will update this page accordingly.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Hyundai Kona Electric has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Kona Electric has received

2020 Top Gear Electric Awards – Best Small Family Car 2019 Honest John Awards – Best EV

Fleet World Honours – Best Green Fleet Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Zero Emissions Car

Southern Group of Motoring Writers Awards – Car of the Year

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Hyundai Kona Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Tesla Model 3 | Volvo V40 Recharge

More Hyundai ratings, reviews, news and features