85 %
Expert Rating
Hyundai Kona Electric (2018 onwards) Expert Rating

Hyundai Kona Electric

(2018 - present)

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a fully-electric version of the Kona small SUV/crossover, and is also closely related to the Kia e-Niro. It arrived in the UK in late 2018.

The Kona Electric has received high praise from the UK motoring media, and as of June 2020 it holds a very strong Expert Rating of 85%. This is in stark contrast to the regular petrol Kona model range, which is rated at just 67% and sits in the bottom half of the small SUV market.

According to Hyundai’s official figures, the Kona Electric with a 64kWh battery (the larger of the two battery choices) is capable of covering 279 miles on a single charge. Based on independent research conducted by What Car?, this is likely to translate to a real-world driving figure of about 250 miles.

The Hyundai Kona Electric has been praised for its driving range, which is more than comfortable enough for most car buyers, as well as its overall practicality. Critics rate the similar Kia e-Niro more highly, although it’s also more expensive than the Hyundai.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Powertrain: battery electric vehicle
Price: From £29,900* on-road
*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Winter 2018/19
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

The Hyundai Kona Electric has not yet been awarded a safety rating by Euro NCAP.

The conventional petrol and diesel Kona models were awarded a five-star safety rating back in 2017, but this does not apply to the Kona Electric because of the substantial differences in the electric motor and battery layout compared to a regular engine and fuel tank.

If and when Euro NCAP tests the Hyundai Kona Electric, we will update this page accordingly.

The Hyundai Kona Electric has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

2020

  • Top Gear Electric Awards – Best Small Family Car

2019

  • Honest John Awards – Best EV
  • Fleet World Honours – Best Green Fleet Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Zero Emissions Car
  • Southern Group of Motoring Writers Awards – Car of the Year

Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Tesla Model 3 | Volvo V40 Recharge

