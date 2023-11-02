fbpx

Expert Rating

Hyundai Kona Electric

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

77%

Expert Rating

Hyundai Kona Electric

(2023 - present)

    Hyundai Kona Electric | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Hyundai Kona Electric is a compact battery-powered family SUV that directly rivals the Kia Niro EV and Volkswagen ID.3. This is the second-generation version, which became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2023.

    Unlike the former SUV range, this new Kona model has been designed as an electric car first, and then adapted to offer petrol and petrol-electric hybrid options afterwards. We have assessed those combustion-powered versions separately.

    Its predecessor was highly regarded by the British motoring media and a tough act to follow, but reviewers agree that the new model is a significant improvement.

    The Carbuyer team notes that Hyundai has “clearly listened to customer feedback” by increasing interior space and making the family car feel “more grown-up inside” by installing plush cabin materials and a suite of the brand’s latest infotainment and driving assistance technology.

    Like the similar Kia Niro EV, reviewers conclude that the car’s electric powertrain is a key highlight. With a battery range that will exceed 300 miles (according to official lab testing procedures), Driving Electric notes that the Kona Electric can travel further than many of its compact SUV rivals. What Car? adds that the long-range version in the entry-level ‘Advance’ trim is likely to be the best option for most buyers.

    Top-spec trims can get quite expensive, and outlets also report that some rivals have faster charging speeds. “It’s a shame it’s not a little more exciting to drive”, adds Car‘s CJ Hubbard, “but we imagine most buyers will be happy to trade this for the additional space. The tech you can get really is quite impressive for this class, too.”

    As of November 2023, the second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

    Kona Electric highlights

    • Impressive electric range
    • Practical and well-built interior
    • Extensive equipment list as standard

    Kona Electric lowlights

    • Range gets expensive towards the top
    • Poor charging speeds for rapid charging network
    • Alternatives are more fun to drive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV/crossover
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £34,995 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Hyundai Kona Electric front view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Kona Electric rear view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Kona Electric front interior view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Kona Electric rear interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Auto Express

    Autocar

    Business Car

    Car

    Carbuyer

    Carwow

    Driving Electric

    Electrifying.com

    Parkers

    The Sunday Times

    Top Gear

    What Car?

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of November 2023, the Hyundai Kona Electric has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of November 2023, the Hyundai Kona Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of November 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Kona Electric to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the Kona Electric, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of November 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the latest iteration of the Hyundai Kona Electric. Check back again soon.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Kona Electric has received.

    2023

    • Auto Express AwardsCar of the Year (full Kona range)

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Hyundai Kona Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e:Ny1Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jeep AvengerKia Niro EV Kia EV6 | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Kona Electric at The Car Expert

    Pricing announced for new Hyundai Kona Electric

    Pricing announced for new Hyundai Kona Electric

    New Hyundai Kona Electric specs announced

    New Hyundai Kona Electric specs announced

    The second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric offers an impressive battery range and interior, but other EVs are more interesting to drive.Hyundai Kona Electric
