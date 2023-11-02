Summary

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a compact battery-powered family SUV that directly rivals the Kia Niro EV and Volkswagen ID.3. This is the second-generation version, which became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2023.

Unlike the former SUV range, this new Kona model has been designed as an electric car first, and then adapted to offer petrol and petrol-electric hybrid options afterwards. We have assessed those combustion-powered versions separately.

Its predecessor was highly regarded by the British motoring media and a tough act to follow, but reviewers agree that the new model is a significant improvement.

The Carbuyer team notes that Hyundai has “clearly listened to customer feedback” by increasing interior space and making the family car feel “more grown-up inside” by installing plush cabin materials and a suite of the brand’s latest infotainment and driving assistance technology.

Like the similar Kia Niro EV, reviewers conclude that the car’s electric powertrain is a key highlight. With a battery range that will exceed 300 miles (according to official lab testing procedures), Driving Electric notes that the Kona Electric can travel further than many of its compact SUV rivals. What Car? adds that the long-range version in the entry-level ‘Advance’ trim is likely to be the best option for most buyers.

Top-spec trims can get quite expensive, and outlets also report that some rivals have faster charging speeds. “It’s a shame it’s not a little more exciting to drive”, adds Car‘s CJ Hubbard, “but we imagine most buyers will be happy to trade this for the additional space. The tech you can get really is quite impressive for this class, too.”

As of November 2023, the second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

Kona Electric highlights Impressive electric range

Practical and well-built interior

Extensive equipment list as standard Kona Electric lowlights Range gets expensive towards the top

Poor charging speeds for rapid charging network

Alternatives are more fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £34,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona Electric feels more grown up than before but adds in some Ioniq-based charm to help it stand out. Couple this with a segment-leading powertrain, all the technology you could need and extra practicality and it’s easy to see why it’s a winner. The price tag of this smaller battery model only adds to the Kona‘s broad appeal.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While the new Hyundai Kona Electric isn’t as game-changing as the original was, it significantly improves on its predecessor and will be hard for EV buyers to overlook – and not just because of its larger size.”

Author: Sam Phillips

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Ultimate 65kWh

Score: 8 / 10

“The biggest asset of the Hyundai Kona Electric’s chassis is ride comfort, which is impressive, the suspension doing a very good job of absorbing bumps and potholes. Handling-wise, although things get a bit roly-poly under hard cornering and braking it can still be fun to drive once you’re used to this, and underlying grip levels are good. The steering is unfeelsome but precise enough. Perhaps the biggest snag with the driving experience is that the various assistance systems can be annoyingly intrusive.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s a shame the Hyundai Kona Electric isn’t a little more exciting to drive, but we imagine most buyers will be happy to trade this for the additional space and the sheer good sense exhibited by the interior design.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The latest Hyundai Kona Electric is more spacious, refined and upmarket than its predecessor, making it a serious contender for the small SUV throne.” (Andy Goodwin)

Author: John McIlroy, Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Hyundai’s electric small SUV gets a cutting-edge new look for its second generation.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“As futuristic as it is family friendly, the second-generation Hyundai Kona moves the game on from its predecessor in almost every respect.” (Tom Jervis)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“We’ve always been big fans of the Hyundai Kona Electric, thanks to its real-world efficiency and practicality. But rivals caught up, and technology moves fast in the electric car world. So Hyundai has moved the game on again, with a new Kona with upgrades just about everywhere. It feels more spacious and is a real step forward in terms of quality and technology.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona Electric isn’t the most exciting thing on four wheels, but you detect the effort that’s gone into this small electric SUV very easily. Anyone upgrading from the previous version is going to be pleasantly surprised, we reckon.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview (including petrol and hybrid models)

Score: 9 / 10

“It whirrs around town in near silence, providing no audible thumps and bangs whatsoever from the suspension, with super-smooth ride quality to match.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Hyundai Kona Electric is just as competent as before, but with more of all the good stuff. Well done Hyundai.”

Author: Greg Potts

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The all-new Hyundai Kona Electric might not move the game on massively from its predecessor, but all those small changes add up to one very well-rounded electric SUV.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2023, the Hyundai Kona Electric has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2023, the Hyundai Kona Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Kona Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the Kona Electric, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of November 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the latest iteration of the Hyundai Kona Electric. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Hyundai Kona Electric has received.

2023 Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year (full Kona range)

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Hyundai Kona Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Kona Electric at The Car Expert

Buy a Hyundai Kona Electric

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Hyundai Kona Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Hyundai Kona Electric

If you’re looking to lease a new Hyundai Kona Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Hyundai Kona Electric

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)