fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Hyundai Kona N

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

66%

Expert Rating

Hyundai Kona N

(2021 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Hyundai Kona N | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Hyundai Kona N is a compact five-door SUV/crossover which is the performance-enhanced version of the standard Kona SUV range, and currently the largest model in the Hyundai ‘N’ family.

    First arriving on UK roads in Autumn 2021, the Kona N is powered by a 276hp 2.0-litre petrol engine – the same unit found in the Hyundai i30 N hot hatch.

    Autocar says that the combination of this powerful engine and the SUV’s agile handling makes the Kona N feel like “a true hot hatch with a dash of extra ride height”, while Top Gear claims that the Hyundai is currently the “most fun small performance crossover on sale”.

    This accolade is slightly hollow when you consider that there aren’t many performance crossovers on the market at the moment, and many reviewers state that the class-leading Ford Puma ST is still the better option. Comparing both models, What Car? concludes that the Kona N offers “less practicality, a smaller interior and louder road noise at motorway speeds”, while Parkers adds that the Puma ST has lower pricing.

    “You do have to accept a few small sacrifices”, Auto Express argues, “but they’re easy to make for the breadth of ability on offer here – the Kona N is more thrilling than many hot hatchbacks on sale.”

    As of June 2022, the Hyundai Kona N holds and Expert Rating of 66%, based on 12 reviews published by the motoring media here in the UK.

    Kona N highlights

    • One of the most exciting small SUVs to drive
    • Handling that inspires confidence
    • Well-equipped
    • Intuitive infotainment
    • Competitively priced

    Kona N lowlights

    • Loud engine at high speeds
    • Rather cramped rear seating
    • Interior design uses cheap plastics
    • Not as practical as the Ford Puma ST
    • Stiff suspension

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £35,820 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2021
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Hyundai Kona N front view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Kona N rear view | Expert Rating
    Hyundai Kona N interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2017
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 87%
    Child protection: 85%
    Vulnerable road users: 62%
    Safety assist: 60%

    Though the Hyundai Kona N has not been explicitly testedby Euro NCAP, it inherits the crash test safety rating of the Kona SUV it is based on, which was awarded a full five-star rating in late 2017.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Hyundai Kona N has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Kona N to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Kona N, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Hyundai Kona N, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi SQ2 | Ford Puma ST | Hyundai Kona N | Mini Countryman JCW | Volkswagen T-Roc R

    Buy a new or used Hyundai Kona N

    If you’re looking to buy a Hyundai Kona N, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Lease a new Hyundai Kona N

    If you’re looking to lease a new Hyundai Kona N, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Hyundai Kona NAn SUV with the driving dynamics and performance of a hot hatch, the Hyundai Kona N is well-equipped, but not as practical as the Ford Puma ST.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore

    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore

    Expert Partners

    Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

    Explore

    Expert Advice