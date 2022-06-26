Summary

The Hyundai Kona N is a compact five-door SUV/crossover which is the performance-enhanced version of the standard Kona SUV range, and currently the largest model in the Hyundai ‘N’ family.

First arriving on UK roads in Autumn 2021, the Kona N is powered by a 276hp 2.0-litre petrol engine – the same unit found in the Hyundai i30 N hot hatch.

Autocar says that the combination of this powerful engine and the SUV’s agile handling makes the Kona N feel like “a true hot hatch with a dash of extra ride height”, while Top Gear claims that the Hyundai is currently the “most fun small performance crossover on sale”.

This accolade is slightly hollow when you consider that there aren’t many performance crossovers on the market at the moment, and many reviewers state that the class-leading Ford Puma ST is still the better option. Comparing both models, What Car? concludes that the Kona N offers “less practicality, a smaller interior and louder road noise at motorway speeds”, while Parkers adds that the Puma ST has lower pricing.

“You do have to accept a few small sacrifices”, Auto Express argues, “but they’re easy to make for the breadth of ability on offer here – the Kona N is more thrilling than many hot hatchbacks on sale.”

As of June 2022, the Hyundai Kona N holds and Expert Rating of 66%, based on 12 reviews published by the motoring media here in the UK.

Kona N highlights One of the most exciting small SUVs to drive

Handling that inspires confidence

Well-equipped

Intuitive infotainment

Competitively priced Kona N lowlights Loud engine at high speeds

Rather cramped rear seating

Interior design uses cheap plastics

Not as practical as the Ford Puma ST

Stiff suspension

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £35,820 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Kona N is arguably the most appealing N model Hyundai has made yet. It’s civilised enough to use every day, yet on the right road it’s more thrilling than many hot hatchbacks on sale. You do have to accept a few small sacrifices – we’d like a little more practicality, for one – but they’re easy to make for the breadth of ability on offer here.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

“The Kona N is the second-ever European Hyundai N model to include an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It’s fast, fun and brilliant to drive.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“A true hot hatch with a dash of extra ride height, the Kona N offers plentiful performance – if you can accept the trade-off in comfort that entails.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kona N is – for better or worse – able to nail the feel of far smaller, lighter and uncompromising hatchback. But while it has the practicality of a crossover, there’s been no quarter given to ride comfort. Some might call it a one-dimensional, I’d call it a brief, nailed.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.4 / 10

“In the Kona N, Hyundai has created another fantastic performance model – one that makes a great alternative to a Volkswagen T-Roc R.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona N is a small SUV that majors in exciting hot hatchback handling and performance. Practicality isn’t outstanding though, and it looks dull inside.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s more than just a badging exercise to cash in on what’s been achieved at Namyang and the Nürburgring with the i20 and i30, it’s a performance crossover that’s rich in ability and credibility.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

“The Kona just isn’t all that spacious or practical given its class positioning, and we’ll let you make up your own mind about the styling. What we will say is the Kona N might not be the consummate all-rounder, but it’s got a real sense of personality and feeling of fun that’s sorely missing in some more expensive hot SUVs.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“If you really must have a fast SUV and plan to take it on track, you might want to consider the Kona N. However, it’s just too firm for our liking and not as entertaining as the cheaper, more practical Puma ST.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona N is an uncompromising small car, and it’s true that out on a smooth racing circuit its rock-hard stance, aggressive diff and stonking power would likely make it feel tremendous. On British roads in the depths of winter, though, it feels just a bit too wild.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s joyously silly. And if you can cope with mildly insatiable thirst and a firm ride, it ought to be more than capable of handling everyday life too. ‘Most fun small performance crossover on sale’ may sound like faint praise, but it’s a title true of the Kona N either way.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Hyundai Kona N successfully mixes sports car and small SUV, making it fast and engaging on winding roads but civilised and usable when driven normally. Compared to the Ford Puma ST and other rivals, the Kona N’s performance holds its own, but it’s let down by its lesser practicality, smaller interior and louder road noise at motorway speeds.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2017

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 87%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 62%

Safety assist: 60%

Though the Hyundai Kona N has not been explicitly testedby Euro NCAP, it inherits the crash test safety rating of the Kona SUV it is based on, which was awarded a full five-star rating in late 2017.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of June 2022, the Hyundai Kona N has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Kona N to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Kona N, we’ll publish the score here.

