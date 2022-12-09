Hyundai prices up Ioniq 6 saloon

UK buyers can now configure the Hyundai Ioniq 6 saloon on the brand’s website, with two drivetrains and two trim options to choose from.

Set to challenge the likes of the BMW i4, Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3, the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 is already proving to be quite popular in Europe – its manufacturer reporting that all limited-run First Edition variants were reserved within 24 hours of the trims unveiling back in October.

Following this sales success, Hyundai has now released the UK pricing and specifications list for the upcoming saloon range, with prices starting south of £47k. By comparison, pricing for the First Edition models started at £55k.

228hp rear-wheel drive drivetrain 325hp all-wheel drive drivetrain Premium trim £46,745 £50,245 Ultimate trim £50,245 £53,745

The manufacturer reported earlier this year that the Ioniq 6 will be offered with either an entry-level 58kWh or a more powerful 77kWh battery, like the Ioniq 5 hatchback currently on sale. However, Hyundai now says that all saloon models will use the larger 77kWh option.

There are two drivetrain configurations to choose from – a 228hp rear-wheel drive layout, and a more expensive 325hp all-wheel drive version. Either configuration can be selected with the two trim levels on offer – the entry-level ‘Premium’ and range-topping ‘Ultimate’ trim.

Key trim level features

‘Premium’ trim (from £46,745) Gear paddle shifters

20-inch alloy wheels

Rear spoiler

Leather heated steering wheel

Electronically-adjustable heated front seats

Heated rear seats

Cloth upholstery

Dual-zone climate control

Automatic windscreen wipers

Auto dimming rear view mirror

Rear view camera

Electronically-adjustable heated door mirrors

Keyless entry

12-inch infotainment screen

12-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless smartphone charging pad

Smart cruise control

Blind spot collision warning

Lane keeping assistance ‘Ultimate’ trim (from £50,245) All ‘Premium’ trim features that are not replaced

Massage function for front seats

Leather upholstery

Electronically-adjustable sunroof

Blind spot camera

360-degree parking camera

Head-up display

Parking assistance technology

Premium Bose speaker system

All models come with a 12-inch infotainment console and 12-inch digital instrument cluster on the dashboard, as well as keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, cloth interior trim and 20-inch alloy wheels. Standard on-board tech features include cruise control, a blind spot collision warning and lane keeping assistance.

The ‘Ultimate’ trim grade adds a sunroof and a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen. This trim also swaps out the interior cloth for leather, and replaces the standard rear view parking camera with a 360-degree surround view system that also allows you to view blind spots.

The optional digital side mirrors package, which replaces the traditional wing mirrors with cameras and fits mirror display monitors on either side of the dashboard, is available for an extra £1k. 11 different exterior colour choices are available, including pearl, metallic and matte finishes, and the interior can be specced in either black or white.