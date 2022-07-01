Hyundai reveals first look at all-electric Ioniq 6

Hyundai has released the first details and pictures of its upcoming electric Ioniq 6 saloon, which is set to challenge the likes of the BMW i4, Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 when it arrives in the UK in 2023.

Following a similar retro-futuristic styling brief, Hyundai will be hoping that it has another all-electric hit on its hands with the Ioniq 6 after the success of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 hatchback, which received an overwhelmingly positive range of reviews from the UK media after its arrival in 2021, and continues to be one of the highest-rated electric models in our unique Expert Rating Index.

Whether the new Ioniq 6 will match its hatchback sibling’s sales figures remains to be seen – it’s unlikely to be a big seller in the UK where large saloons are currently out of fashion. It is likely to be quite an important model for Hyundai in the bigger Chinese market however, and gives us an idea of what the next generation of Hyundai EVs will look like, including the Ioniq 7 SUV that is currently still in development.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a streamlined, aerodynamic silhouette – another indication, like the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Volkswagen ID. models, that car manufacturers are pursuing a sleek and smooth look for their new electric models compared to the chunkier, squared-off styling that we’re used to.

This body shape actually makes the Ioniq 6 the most aerodynamic car in Hyundai’s line-up. The brand has not yet revealed with the new saloon’s specifications, but it’s thought that it will be offered with 58kWh and 77kWh battery pack options like the Ioniq 5, and will likely have a slightly better battery range than the Ioniq 5 (315 miles), as the saloon’s smooth exterior styling is more efficient at cutting through wind resistance on the road.

Displaying that it is part of the Ioniq family, the new saloon features plenty of pixel-style LED lights which feature in the design of the headlights and the tail lights that stretch across the boot lid, sitting below a ducktail spoiler in a rear fascia design that is reminiscent of a 1980s Porsche 911.

The LED pixels feature in the cabin too – most prominently on the car’s steering wheel. These four lights indicate how much charge is left in the saloon’s battery.

The dashboard is fitted with a pair of 12-inch displays, one for the infotainment console and the other for the driver’s instrument cluster, which feature together on one connected display. Unlike the Ioniq 5, Hyundai has decided to fit a full centre console between the two front seats in this larger model.

As is becoming more common on new models, Hyundai says that the new Ioniq 6’s interior is constructed using more sustainable materials. In this case, we find artificial leather, recycled PET plastics, vegetable oil-based paints and recycled fishing nets.

Beyond this first look, we will get more information about specifications at the car’s proper world premiere in the coming month, while UK pricing is likely to be released closer to the saloon’s arrival on our roads early next year.