Hyundai reveals pricing for new i10 N Line specification

Hyundai has announced that the sports-inspired i10 N Line model will start from £16,195 when it goes on sale leter this month.

The company has expanded its highly-rated new i10 city car range with the addition of the N Line trim, which draws styling and technical inspiration (but no extra performance) from the firm’s performance-focused N cars.

The model also introduces a 1.0-litre petrol engine to the line-up, which gets 100hp and 172Nm of torque. The 0-60mph sprint takes 10.3 seconds with a top speed of 115mph. Other technical upgrades include an increased spring rate, longer rear bump stops and new rear shock absorbers.

On the outside, the i10 N Line adds a bespoke front grille with integrated LED running lights, unique 16-inch alloy wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips and red stripes to indicate its ‘N’ heritage. Inside, there’s an N-branded steering wheel and gear stick, cloth seats with red stitching and rear privacy glass.

On-board equipment is the same as the rest of the i10 range, which includes an eight-inch infotainment screen with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An optional £1,000 Tech Pack adds navigation and a five-year subscription to Hyundai’s Bluelink telematics service.