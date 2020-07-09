Hyundai reveals pricing for new i10 N Line specification

Hyundai has announced that the sports-inspired i10 N Line model will start from £16,195 when it goes on sale leter this month.
The company has expanded its highly-rated new i10 city car range with the addition of the N Line trim, which draws styling and technical inspiration (but no extra performance) from the firm’s performance-focused N cars.
The model also introduces a 1.0-litre petrol engine to the line-up, which gets 100hp and 172Nm of torque. The 0-60mph sprint takes 10.3 seconds with a top speed of 115mph. Other technical upgrades include an increased spring rate, longer rear bump stops and new rear shock absorbers.
On the outside, the i10 N Line adds a bespoke front grille with integrated LED running lights, unique 16-inch alloy wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips and red stripes to indicate its ‘N’ heritage. Inside, there’s an N-branded steering wheel and gear stick, cloth seats with red stitching and rear privacy glass.
On-board equipment is the same as the rest of the i10 range, which includes an eight-inch infotainment screen with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An optional £1,000 Tech Pack adds navigation and a five-year subscription to Hyundai’s Bluelink telematics service.
Hyundai i10 N Line – the best city car gets better
The new Hyundai i10 is currently the top-rated vehicle in the city car class, according to The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating system, which combines new car reviews from 21 UK automotive websites to give an overall rating.
As of July 2020, the i10 has an Expert Rating of 82%, which is comfortably clear of its rivals. It has been particularly praised for its interior quality, equipment levels and driving experience. A new engine and upgraded trim will only help to solidify the i10’s position at the top of the small car tree.
Stuart Masson, Editor