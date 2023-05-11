Hyundai rolls out i20 refresh

Following the pint-sized i10’s facelift a few months ago, Hyundai announced that its larger i20 hatchback is also set for a minor mid-life refresh, including updated exterior looks and added on-board tech.

Giving the compact hatchback a sportier design, Hyundai will be hoping that this updated i20 will pose a better challenge to the popular Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Fiesta, particularly as the latter is set for retirement this Summer.

This update announcement only refers to the standard i20 range – Hyundai has not yet confirmed whether the performance-packed i20 N will be getting a similar treatment.

Hyundai has redesigned the car’s front end, with a lower nose that moves the brand’s logo from the front grille to the bonnet. Alongside a new-look rear bumper, the refreshed i20 also features thicker LED lights in the front and rear and new-look 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels.

The hatchback’s options list will also include three new paint colours – a metallic lime green, a metallic blue and a grey.

Inside, Hyundai has given the i20 more on-board tech as standard, including a four-inch LCD instrument display behind the steering wheel, 4G data connectivity and over-the-air map updates for the infotainment system.

Matching one of the new exterior colours, the options list will also include a new ‘Lucid Lime’ interior package, which includes alternate upholstery patterns and lime stitching, as well as various lime accents across the dashboard and door panels.

To meet the UK’s most recent safety regulation changes, the car now comes with lane-keeping assistance as standard too. That sums up what we know about the upcoming i20 facelift – all else remains the same, including the current powertrain options and other optional extras.

Hyundai is set to announce the updated i20’s pricing and detailed specifications list, but has said that the refreshed model will become available to order in the second half of 2023. More details are sure to follow in the coming months.

The Hyundai i20 has received praise for being a significant improvement over the previous model. Reviewers have particularly noted its styling and interior quality, although it’s still not considered to be on a par with rivals like the SEAT Ibiza and Ford Fiesta. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 62%.

