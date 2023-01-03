There’s no shortage of large SUVs on the market, but with so much choice, where do you start? The Hyundai Santa Fe ticks a lot of boxes straight off the bat. It’s a seven seater, there’s a range of economical engines and it’s got a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Compared to the Audi Q7 and Land Rover Discovery, the Santa Fe is a much more affordable choice that still provides a good level of luxury. There’s also the benefit of Hyundai’s unlimited mileage five year warranty.

What’s new about the Hyundai Santa Fe?

The current generation was introduced in 2018, with engine options limited to a 2.2-litre diesel. In 2021, petrol mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines were introduced, making the Santa Fe more economical and quieter.

Inside the interior has been redesigned with a considerable amount of buttons in the centre console and a touchscreen on the dash. It’s still available in two trim levels, both of which are well equipped.

How does it look?

Bright LED headlights and a redesigned grille give the Santa Fe a contemporary feel. To accommodate seven seats, it’s quite a big car but it’s not boxy or unattractive. The high SUV ride height makes it easy to get in and out of and means you don’t have to bend over to help children in and out of the rear seats.

Depending on what specification you go for there’s 17- or 19-inch alloy wheels that look suitably big enough and don’t drum up too much road noise. The Santa Fe is based on the same platform as the Kia Sorento, so they’re very similar in size.

What’s the spec like?

The spec line up is simple, there’s entry-level Premium or top of the range Ultimate. Premium has a good level of tech as standard including heated front seats, reversing camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Safety features like lane departure warning are included with the Premium spec and there’s seat belt reminders on all three rows. The electric tailgate makes it easy to access the boot with your hands full and there’s roof rails on both specs if you want to add a roof box.

Ultimate adds cooled front seats, heated rear seats and rear door blinds. There’s also a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and head-up display that shows speed and sat nav directions

What’s it like inside?

Whilst most manufacturers are minimising the number of buttons in a car, Hyundai didn’t seem to get the memo. The centre console is filled with buttons for gear selection, driving modes, climate control and shortcuts for the infotainment screen.

When the rear seats are down it feels like a normal five seater so there’s plenty of boot space. The rear seats fold up individually so the configuration is flexible if you only need one extra seat.

The middle row can fit three adults comfortably and the floor is flat so the middle passenger gets decent leg room. The middle seats also slide forwards to give passengers behind more room and the seat backs recline. All seats fold down at the touch of a button offering a large load space if you need to carry anything other than passengers.

What’s under the bonnet?

Both petrol-based models come with a 1.6-litre engine and a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The mild hybrid comes with either two-wheel or four-wheel drive while the plug-in hybrid is only available with four-wheel drive. There’s also a 2.2-litre diesel engine that has an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

All offer good fuel economy and the plug-in hybrid is the most efficient as long as the battery is regularly charged.

What’s it like to drive?

The automatic gearbox changes smoothly between gears and there’s good all round visibility. Lane keep assist is helpful on the motorway but on local roads it’s easier to turn it off, thankfully there’s a button next to the steering wheel for this.

On the plug-in hybrid model we tested, the car prompts you to coast if you’re travelling down hill so the battery can charge. The dial on the dash also shows how much charge the battery has and when it’s charging. The driver display shows useful information like tyre pressure and distance travelled or it can be simplified to just show the vehicle’s speed.

Steering can feel quite light but at different speeds it feels like it firms up, so when you’re parking it’s easy to make corrections. All versions come with self levelling suspension that helps to keep the car stable, this is especially useful when towing.

Verdict

The Santa Fe is a hugely practical car, once you get used to all the buttons on the centre console it’s simple to operate and the rear view camera is a handy addition. It definitely a family-focused car, even reminding you to check the rear seats when you turn the engine off in case you forget your children.

There’s a good range of economical engines and the entry-level trim has lots of safety features and creature comforts. Compared to other seven-seaters the Santa Fe starts out with some reasonably priced choices but can get pricey if you go for the top spec.

