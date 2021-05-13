fbpx

81 %
Expert Rating
Hyundai Tucson (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Hyundai Tucson

(2021 – present)

The Hyundai Tucson is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and one of the brand’s longest-serving nameplates – the first generation arrived back in 2004, with the all-new fourth-generation model launched in late 2020.

The Tuscon is available in petrol, mild-hybrid and regular hybrid variants, while a new plug-in hybrid joined the range in early 2021. But as with most similar cars these days, there’s no diesel option.

Reviews for the new Tucson have been universally positive to date, with Auto Express dubbing the latest version: “… the model that realises the company’s ambition of not being a value-led budget brand but a proper mainstream player like VW.”

The aerodynamic and distinctive styling has come in for praise, as has the interior quality, which has been described as a major step up over previous Hyundais. Space is also improved, including a boot that’s much bigger than the one found in the rival Toyota RAV4.

The Tuscon comes with a high level of standard equipment, with even entry-level models including reversing cameras and large digital touchscreen displays, as well as extensive accident avoidance technology – although it’s yet to be safety tested by Euro NCAP.

Out on the road, the Hyundai earns praise for its smooth powertrains and its fuel economy figures, even when not aided by hybrid technology.

Such advances do mean that starting prices are higher than with previous versions, but reviewers conclude that the Tucson will appeal to buyers who have never previously considered a Hyundai.

The Hyundai Tucson currently holds an Expert Rating of 81% as of May 2021, based on 16 reviews. With new versions such as the plug-in hybrid joining the range through 2021, this score could change as more reviews are published.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £28,710 on-road

Launched: Winter 2020/21
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: Summer 2021

Image gallery

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2021, the new Hyundai Tucson has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the Tucson has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The Tucson boasts an impressive level of safety kit as standard, with multiple active systems including lane-keeping assist and autonomous braking. Additional safety systems including upgraded collision avoidance, rear- and blind-spot alerts come with the mid-range spec that costs £1,500 more than the entry-level version.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Hyundai Tucson has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new Tucson is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Hyundai Tucson has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new Tucson is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

