The Hyundai Tucson is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and one of the brand’s longest-serving nameplates – the first generation arrived back in 2004, with the all-new fourth-generation model launched in late 2020.

The Tuscon is available in petrol, mild-hybrid and regular hybrid variants, while a new plug-in hybrid joined the range in early 2021. But as with most similar cars these days, there’s no diesel option.

Reviews for the new Tucson have been universally positive to date, with Auto Express dubbing the latest version: “… the model that realises the company’s ambition of not being a value-led budget brand but a proper mainstream player like VW.”

The aerodynamic and distinctive styling has come in for praise, as has the interior quality, which has been described as a major step up over previous Hyundais. Space is also improved, including a boot that’s much bigger than the one found in the rival Toyota RAV4.

The Tuscon comes with a high level of standard equipment, with even entry-level models including reversing cameras and large digital touchscreen displays, as well as extensive accident avoidance technology – although it’s yet to be safety tested by Euro NCAP.

Out on the road, the Hyundai earns praise for its smooth powertrains and its fuel economy figures, even when not aided by hybrid technology.

Such advances do mean that starting prices are higher than with previous versions, but reviewers conclude that the Tucson will appeal to buyers who have never previously considered a Hyundai.

The Hyundai Tucson currently holds an Expert Rating of 81% as of May 2021, based on 16 reviews. With new versions such as the plug-in hybrid joining the range through 2021, this score could change as more reviews are published.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £28,710 on-road Launched: Winter 2020/21

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: Summer 2021

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Score: 9 / 10

“The Hyundai Tucson is impressive – solid dynamically, properly practical, usefully efficient in hybrid form, and with a well-finished cabin that oozes tech in all the right places.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid Ultimate

Score: 9 / 10

“This is another example of Hyundai moving from mid-table mediocrity to real championship challenger. It looks great, it drives brilliantly, is well made and is loaded with kit. We hope monthly costs won’t rise too much, which will be a treat given how much more this Tucson gives you.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Hyundai Tucson combines practicality with a new-found sense of style and quality.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol (mild hybrid) automatic Ultimate AWD

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Tucson is a nicely made and cleverly modernised replacement for an already good car, with styling that will be a talking point and road manners plenty good enough to enjoy.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic Premium SE

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Tucson is a car that’s more pleasing to sit in than it is to drive. But given it’s a pretty relaxing, harmless, easy car to drive, you can get an idea of how good a car it is to sit in.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid Ultimate

Score: 9 / 10

“You do get a lot for your money in the Hyundai Tucson and it’s easy to imagine drivers who may never have considered a Hyundai in the past being won over.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: hybrid and MHEV

Score: 6 / 10

“The new Hyundai Tucson has impact like never before. It covers off the emotional with its design, the rational with its practicality, the advanced with its technology, and the zeitgeist with its focus on electrification.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“This generation Hyundai Tucson has impact like never before. It covers off the emotional with its design, the rational with its practicality, the advanced with its technology, and the zeitgeist with its focus on electrification. Hyundai, we salute your ambition.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.4 / 10

“The latest Hyundai Tucson surprises with adventurous styling and luxury.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.6 T-GDI 230HP HYBRID SE CONNECT

“Another impressive move by Hyundai, bringing head-turning styling, particularly at the front end, as well as efficiency and quality.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed:

“Sharp styling, plenty of technology and a wide range of engine choices set Hyundai Tucson apart in the burgeoning sports utility vehicle world.”

Read review Parkers + Score: 8 / 10

“Daring style and an interesting line-up bode well for the new Hyundai Tucson.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The Hyundai Tucson is now up with the best in the non-premium segment. The facia layout works pretty well, and it’s mostly a comfortable and spacious family hauler. Dynamically, the starter models are wanting, however.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol (mild hybrid) automatic Ultimate

“If the styling of the Hyundai Tucson tickles your fancy, it’d be an easy thing to own.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Love the way it looks? The Hyundai Tucson doesn’t put a foot wrong beneath them, driving eloquently and brimming with well-implemented tech.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 8 / 10

“If interior space is high on your list of priorities you should definitely take a look at the Hyundi Tucson.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2021, the new Hyundai Tucson has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the Tucson has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The Tucson boasts an impressive level of safety kit as standard, with multiple active systems including lane-keeping assist and autonomous braking. Additional safety systems including upgraded collision avoidance, rear- and blind-spot alerts come with the mid-range spec that costs £1,500 more than the entry-level version.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Hyundai Tucson has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new Tucson is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Hyundai Tucson has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new Tucson is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

