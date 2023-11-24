Hyundai Tucson receives small facelift

The family-sized Hyundai Tucson range is set for a mild refresh in the new year, which introduces several cosmetic changes and tweaks to the car’s dashboard layout.

This mid-life update comes as Hyundai attempts to keep the family-sized SUV competitive with the popular Nissan Qashqai and the similar Kia Sportage, which has overtaken the Tucson in the race for 2023’s best-selling new car in the UK in recent months.

Tucson owners won’t notice many exterior differences – the update includes a small tweak to the slim LED headlight shape and the dashed daytime running lights take up a bit more space on the front grille, but otherwise the SUV’s looks remain largely the same after the update. The alloy wheel design has been updated too.

The most notable changes are inside, with a new dashboard layout and infotainment spread that gives the SUV a more upmarket look. Like the latest iteration of the smaller Kona crossover, the digital instrument cluster and central infotainment console are connected in one continuous screen and the steering wheel has been changed too, again based on the design of the Kona.

To make the Tucson’s more user-friendly, Hyundai has decided to get rid of the touch-sensitive sliders in favour of dial controls and switches for the climate control functions. The gear-selector buttons have been moved from the centre console, freeing up more storage space.

That sums up this minor refresh – the powertrain options remain the same. The SUV’s UK pricing list may change though, but we have no indication of this just yet. Pricing details will follow in the coming months – closer to the update’s arrival early next year.

Reviews for the Tucson have been universally positive to date – the SUV has been widely praised for its interior quality and space, as well as its safety tech. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 75%, which is hindered by criticisms of its pretty bland driving experience.