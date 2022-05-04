Hyundai unveils limited-edition i30 N

Hyundai has announced a new limited-run trim for its i30 N hot hatch range, featuring a number of cosmetic tweaks.

Called the Drive-N, this new trim subtly distinguishes itself from the rest of the i30 N range thanks to ‘Drive-N’ decals on the sides, front and rear, and Hyundai branding finished in black. There are two paint colours to choose from – white or black – and the Drive-N has its 19-inch alloy wheels trimmed in dark bronze.

Hyundai says that the badges on the Drive-N trim include the GPS coordinates for the Hyundai Motor Europe Test Centre at Nürburgring in Germany, where the i30 N was tested and developed – if you are ever interested in visiting.

Inside, the Hyundai i30N Drive-N interior is trimmed in Alcantara with red stitching, replacing the leather upholstery of the standard model. The seatbelts, the buttons on the steering wheel, and other dashboard accents are finished in red, and the trim gets Drive-N branded floor mats.

Only 75 Drive-N models are scheduled for a UK arrival, and each car gets a unique numbered badge, denoting its position within the trim’s limited run stock of 800 models worldwide.

Other than these cosmetic changes, the Drive-N is essentially the same as the standard ‘N-Performance’ trim. Equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, the Hyundai i30 N has a maximum power output of 280hp. While the i30 N range does include a six-speed manual model, the ‘Drive-N’ can only be ordered with the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Hyundai has not yet announced when the Drive-N will arrive, or what it will be priced at, but expect it to cost more than the standard automatic Hyundai i30 N, which currently costs £36,070.

Since arriving on UK roads in early 2018, the Hyundai i30 N hot hatch has been highlighted by the motoring media for being exciting to drive, but just as easy to live with, and currently holds an Expert Rating of 79%. That said, it is not as fast as some of its key rivals, and the entry-level models have some cheap interior plastics.