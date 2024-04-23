fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Improved battery range for Audi Q7 and Q8 plug-in hybrids

Audi has revealed fresh plug-in hybrid versions of its Q7 and Q8 SUVs, which offer a longer electric range and some mechanical upgrades

2024 Audi Q7

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Audi has announced that fresh plug-in hybrid versions of its Q7 and Q8 SUVs are on the way, which offer a longer electric-only range and some mechanical upgrades.

This announcement coincides with the Q7’s facelift that was revealed back in January, which includes exterior styling tweaks, a new infotainment system, a range of mild-hybrid engine options and chassis upgrades. Competing in the same size category, the Q8 is essentially the coupé-SUV version of the Q7, the key difference being the Q8’s sloping rear roofline.

These new plug-in hybrid versions of the Q7 and Q8 – both named the ’55 TFSI e quattro’ – are powered by 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine and 26kWh battery pairing that produces 340hp and an electric-only range that has doubled and now exceeds 50 miles (52 miles for the Q7, and 51 miles for the Q8).

Both SUVs can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds, with top speed electronically limited at 149mph. In electric mode, top speed is limited to 84mph. The battery can be charged at speeds up to 7.4kW, and at that speed it takes three hours and 45 minutes to fully charge the battery from empty.

More advanced electronically-controlled air suspension comes as standard, and Vorsprung versions of these plug-in hybrids also come with rear-wheel steering which reduces the SUV’s turning circle by a metre for increased manoeuvrability in tight spaces, and a new active roll stabilisation feature that increases stability on uneven roads and provides a more precise steering response.

The Audi Q7 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 61%, while the Q8 holds a New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 59%. Both models have been praised by UK reviewers for their practicality and powerful performance, but several outlets find both model ranges expensive, particularly the options list.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved