Improved battery range for Audi Q7 and Q8 plug-in hybrids

Audi has announced that fresh plug-in hybrid versions of its Q7 and Q8 SUVs are on the way, which offer a longer electric-only range and some mechanical upgrades.

This announcement coincides with the Q7’s facelift that was revealed back in January, which includes exterior styling tweaks, a new infotainment system, a range of mild-hybrid engine options and chassis upgrades. Competing in the same size category, the Q8 is essentially the coupé-SUV version of the Q7, the key difference being the Q8’s sloping rear roofline.

These new plug-in hybrid versions of the Q7 and Q8 – both named the ’55 TFSI e quattro’ – are powered by 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine and 26kWh battery pairing that produces 340hp and an electric-only range that has doubled and now exceeds 50 miles (52 miles for the Q7, and 51 miles for the Q8).

Both SUVs can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds, with top speed electronically limited at 149mph. In electric mode, top speed is limited to 84mph. The battery can be charged at speeds up to 7.4kW, and at that speed it takes three hours and 45 minutes to fully charge the battery from empty.

More advanced electronically-controlled air suspension comes as standard, and Vorsprung versions of these plug-in hybrids also come with rear-wheel steering which reduces the SUV’s turning circle by a metre for increased manoeuvrability in tight spaces, and a new active roll stabilisation feature that increases stability on uneven roads and provides a more precise steering response.

The Audi Q7 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 61%, while the Q8 holds a New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 59%. Both models have been praised by UK reviewers for their practicality and powerful performance, but several outlets find both model ranges expensive, particularly the options list.