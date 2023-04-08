fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Ineos Grenadier

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

53%

Expert Rating

Ineos Grenadier

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Ineos Grenadier | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Ineos Grenadier is a five-door 4×4 SUV from fledgling automotive brand (and global chemical company) Ineos, which is designed to be a modern replacement of the original Land Rover Defender.

    Named after the designer’s favourite pub, British reviewers agree that the Grenadier is both an impressive design feat and a fantastic proposition for buyers looking for a rugged off-roader.

    Although offered in passenger versions, the Grenadier is primarily designed as a commercial vehicle. When it comes to more conventional urban and motorway driving, UK outlets argue that the 4×4 is too rough around the edges to be a serious contender to its more luxurious rivals.

    What Car? explains that the SUV’s “the choppy ride and light steering” will be too much of a compromise for many motorists to handle, the Carbuyer team points out that the Ineos comes with “very little safety kit”, and Top Gear‘s Jason Barlow marks the car down for its “thirsty” engines and the “blind spot on the windscreen that needs sorting.”

    Despite its flaws, the majority of motoring journalists conclude that the Grenadier is a charming 4×4 and a very capable off-road performer that can handle terrain most of its rivals would struggle to conquer. As Car‘s Colin Overland sums up his review, “it’s a car that can really take you to some incredible places.”

    As of April 2023, the Ineos Grenadier holds an Expert Rating of 53%, based on ten reviews published to date by the UK motoring media. This score reflects its specialist off-road nature, which works against its suitability for regular family duties compared to many alternative vehicles.

    Grenadier highlights

    • Class-leading off-road performance
    • Attractive old-school looks
    • Smooth engines
    • Commanding driving position

    Grenadier lowlights

    • Rather rough ride comfort
    • Rivals offer more interior luxury
    • Not much safety tech to mention
    • Light steering
    • Not very fuel efficient

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price:     From £58,030 on-road (Station wagon)

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Ineos Grenadier front view | Expert Rating
    Ineos Grenadier rear view | Expert Rating
    Ineos Grenadier interior view | Expert Rating
    Ineos Grenadier cabin view | Expert Rating
    Ineos Grenadier boot view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Intercooler

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of April 2023, the Ineos Grenadier has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of April 2023, the Ineos Grenadier has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of April 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ineos Grenadier to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grenadier, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ineos Grenadier has received.

    2022

    • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Design and Innovation Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Ineos Grenadier, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Jeep Wrangler | Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Mercedes-Benz G-Class | SsangYong Rexton | Toyota Land Cruiser | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

    More news, reviews and information about the Ineos Grenadier at The Car Expert

    Pricing and specs announced for Ineos Grenadier 4×4

    Pricing and specs announced for Ineos Grenadier 4×4

    Ineos reveals sales and service plans for Grenadier 4×4

    Ineos reveals sales and service plans for Grenadier 4×4

    Ineos bids to plug Land Rover Defender gap

    Ineos bids to plug Land Rover Defender gap

    Buy a Ineos Grenadier

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Ineos Grenadier, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Lease a Ineos Grenadier

    If you’re looking to lease a new Ineos Grenadier, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Ineos Grenadier

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Onto logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Onto.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars