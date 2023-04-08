Summary

The Ineos Grenadier is a five-door 4×4 SUV from fledgling automotive brand (and global chemical company) Ineos, which is designed to be a modern replacement of the original Land Rover Defender.

Named after the designer’s favourite pub, British reviewers agree that the Grenadier is both an impressive design feat and a fantastic proposition for buyers looking for a rugged off-roader.

Although offered in passenger versions, the Grenadier is primarily designed as a commercial vehicle. When it comes to more conventional urban and motorway driving, UK outlets argue that the 4×4 is too rough around the edges to be a serious contender to its more luxurious rivals.

What Car? explains that the SUV’s “the choppy ride and light steering” will be too much of a compromise for many motorists to handle, the Carbuyer team points out that the Ineos comes with “very little safety kit”, and Top Gear‘s Jason Barlow marks the car down for its “thirsty” engines and the “blind spot on the windscreen that needs sorting.”

Despite its flaws, the majority of motoring journalists conclude that the Grenadier is a charming 4×4 and a very capable off-road performer that can handle terrain most of its rivals would struggle to conquer. As Car‘s Colin Overland sums up his review, “it’s a car that can really take you to some incredible places.”

As of April 2023, the Ineos Grenadier holds an Expert Rating of 53%, based on ten reviews published to date by the UK motoring media. This score reflects its specialist off-road nature, which works against its suitability for regular family duties compared to many alternative vehicles.

Grenadier highlights Class-leading off-road performance

Attractive old-school looks

Smooth engines

Commanding driving position Grenadier lowlights Rather rough ride comfort

Rivals offer more interior luxury

Not much safety tech to mention

Light steering

Not very fuel efficient

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £58,030 on-road (Station wagon) Launched: Autumn 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Grenadier is a tough 4×4 with real off-road pedigree but it’s far from cheap.” (Steve Walker)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Ineos set out to build an imperious off-roader with character, and for the most part it has done just that. That in itself is an enormous triumph. Today’s Grenadier is certainly good enough to stand on its own merits and sit on any shortlist against even the best of its competition.” (Jim Holder)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This is a great start. Literally and figuratively, it’s a car that can really take you to some incredible places.” (Colin Overland)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Grenadier channels the spirit of the original Land Rover Defender in a charming and capable, yet very inefficient package.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Its not-so-subtle nods to the original Defender will be sure to draw some fans in, although its no-compromise approach might not make it the go-to if you’re looking to show off in Mayfair.” (James Drujon)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

“With even an inexperienced off-road driver at the wheel, it can take you to some pretty remarkable places.” (Colin Overland)

Read review The Intercooler + Model reviewed: Grenadier Fieldmaster

“This is a serious effort. The Grenadier has been designed by Toby Ecuyer who previously designed yachts; it’s been engineered by Magna, the Canadian-owned Austrian-based specialists that also built the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.” (Andrew English)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“This eagerly awaited utility 4×4 to follow in Land Rover’s tracks is a fine effort for a first car, but there are simply too many niggles.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“For all it owes to the Defender and G-Wagen, the Ineos Grenadier has lots of character of its own.” (Jason Barlow)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“Due to its prowess off-road, the Grenadier will really appeal to those that aim to head off the beaten track, chasing a challenge as they tackle the great outdoors. If, however, you don’t aim to test your mettle on a muddy trail, we suspect the choppy ride and light steering will prove too much of a compromise to handle.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2023, the Ineos Grenadier has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2023, the Ineos Grenadier has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ineos Grenadier to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grenadier, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ineos Grenadier has received.

2022 Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Design and Innovation Award

