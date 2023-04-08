Summary
The Ineos Grenadier is a five-door 4×4 SUV from fledgling automotive brand (and global chemical company) Ineos, which is designed to be a modern replacement of the original Land Rover Defender.
Named after the designer’s favourite pub, British reviewers agree that the Grenadier is both an impressive design feat and a fantastic proposition for buyers looking for a rugged off-roader.
Although offered in passenger versions, the Grenadier is primarily designed as a commercial vehicle. When it comes to more conventional urban and motorway driving, UK outlets argue that the 4×4 is too rough around the edges to be a serious contender to its more luxurious rivals.
What Car? explains that the SUV’s “the choppy ride and light steering” will be too much of a compromise for many motorists to handle, the Carbuyer team points out that the Ineos comes with “very little safety kit”, and Top Gear‘s Jason Barlow marks the car down for its “thirsty” engines and the “blind spot on the windscreen that needs sorting.”
Despite its flaws, the majority of motoring journalists conclude that the Grenadier is a charming 4×4 and a very capable off-road performer that can handle terrain most of its rivals would struggle to conquer. As Car‘s Colin Overland sums up his review, “it’s a car that can really take you to some incredible places.”
As of April 2023, the Ineos Grenadier holds an Expert Rating of 53%, based on ten reviews published to date by the UK motoring media. This score reflects its specialist off-road nature, which works against its suitability for regular family duties compared to many alternative vehicles.
Grenadier highlights
- Class-leading off-road performance
- Attractive old-school looks
- Smooth engines
- Commanding driving position
Grenadier lowlights
- Rather rough ride comfort
- Rivals offer more interior luxury
- Not much safety tech to mention
- Light steering
- Not very fuel efficient
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £58,030 on-road (Station wagon)
Launched: Autumn 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Grenadier is a tough 4×4 with real off-road pedigree but it’s far from cheap.” (Steve Walker)
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Ineos set out to build an imperious off-roader with character, and for the most part it has done just that. That in itself is an enormous triumph. Today’s Grenadier is certainly good enough to stand on its own merits and sit on any shortlist against even the best of its competition.” (Jim Holder)
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a great start. Literally and figuratively, it’s a car that can really take you to some incredible places.” (Colin Overland)
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Grenadier channels the spirit of the original Land Rover Defender in a charming and capable, yet very inefficient package.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Its not-so-subtle nods to the original Defender will be sure to draw some fans in, although its no-compromise approach might not make it the go-to if you’re looking to show off in Mayfair.” (James Drujon)
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
“With even an inexperienced off-road driver at the wheel, it can take you to some pretty remarkable places.” (Colin Overland)
Read review
The Intercooler
Model reviewed: Grenadier Fieldmaster
“This is a serious effort. The Grenadier has been designed by Toby Ecuyer who previously designed yachts; it’s been engineered by Magna, the Canadian-owned Austrian-based specialists that also built the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.” (Andrew English)
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“This eagerly awaited utility 4×4 to follow in Land Rover’s tracks is a fine effort for a first car, but there are simply too many niggles.” (Andrew English)
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“For all it owes to the Defender and G-Wagen, the Ineos Grenadier has lots of character of its own.” (Jason Barlow)
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4 / 10
“Due to its prowess off-road, the Grenadier will really appeal to those that aim to head off the beaten track, chasing a challenge as they tackle the great outdoors. If, however, you don’t aim to test your mettle on a muddy trail, we suspect the choppy ride and light steering will prove too much of a compromise to handle.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of April 2023, the Ineos Grenadier has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of April 2023, the Ineos Grenadier has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of April 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ineos Grenadier to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grenadier, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ineos Grenadier has received.
2022
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Design and Innovation Award
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Ineos Grenadier, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Jeep Wrangler | Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Mercedes-Benz G-Class | SsangYong Rexton | Toyota Land Cruiser | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Ineos Grenadier at The Car Expert
