fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Car manufacturer news

Ineos reveals sales and service plans for Grenadier 4×4

Plans in place for 200 global sales and service outlets

Andrew Charman

New UK 4×4 manufacturer Ineos Automotive has unveiled its plans for selling and servicing its Grenadier 4×4, and revealed the vehicle have a starting price of £48,000.

Reservations are now open for the Grenadier, which is intended to fill the gap left by the demise of the original Land Rover Defender in 2016.

Ineos head Jim Ratcliffe initially made a proposal to Jaguar Land Rover to continue manufacturing the Defender, and when this was declined decided to design and manufacture his own version. Ratcliffe believes there is a market, particularly among the likes of farmers, who will not be drawn to the all-new Land Rover Defender launched in 2020.

Ineos plans to have 200 sales and service outlets across the globe ready for the launch of the Grenadier in July 2022, a mix of established dealer groups and 4×4 specialists. Of these 23 retail sites are expected to be in the UK – three have already been appointed.

The aftersales format has been developed over three years by Ineos and German engineering and technology giant Robert Bosch – Grenadier owners will also have access to a network of Bosch workshops which should mean owners are never more than 50km from a service outlet.

The company is also working on a comprehensive online sales and service platform. Ineos commercial director Mark Tennant said: “Customer convenience, parts availability, service quality: we are focusing on getting the basics right, giving customers the buying experience they want and the aftersales support they need.

“If preferred, customers in our main markets will be able to buy their Grenadier online, including organising vehicle finance and handling any part exchanges. But we fully accept that most will want to try before they buy, for which having an extensive network on the ground is essential.”

2110 Ineos Grenadier off-road
The Ineos Grenadier is set to appear on – and off – the road in July 2022.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We’ve had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We’re working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Tesla Model 3

Vauxhall Corsa-e

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved