Jaguar E-Pace updated with new hybrid powertrains

Jaguar has given its compact E-Pace SUV a mid-life refresh, bringing a range of new hybrid powertrains as well as a variety of updates.

The new plug-in powertrain – badged P300e – combines a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor. Jaguar says that it’ll be able to drive on purely electric power for up to 34 miles, while combined CO 2 emissions sit at 44g/km. In terms of fuel economy, it’ll return up to 141mpg combined.

Thanks to quick charging, a 0-80% charge can be achieved in as little as 30 minutes according to Jaguar, via DC public charging.

Inside, the E-Pace features Jaguar’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, which as well as media and phone connectivity options, incorporates software-over-the-air updates to ensure that the car keeps the very latest features. It’s accessed via an 11-inch high-definition touchscreen.





The exterior has been given a light revision too, bringing new LED headlights and a refreshed grille design for a sharper, more dynamic appearance. The bumper at the rear has been given a mesh insert, too.

New mild-hybrid technology has been applied across the range, with the E-Pace’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel, 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol and 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines all benefitting from the fuel-saving feature.

At the top of the range sits the E-Pace 300 Sport model which, thanks to 300hp and 400Nm of torque, will go from 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds. It also receives active damping, 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels and sport seats.

Priced from £32,575, the updated Jaguar E-Pace is available to order now.