Jaguar F-Pace (2016 onwards) Expert Rating

Jaguar F-Pace

(2016 - present)

78 %
Expert Rating

The Jaguar F-Pace is a mid-sized SUV/crossover that sits above the smaller E-Pace in the Jaguar SUV family. It is built at Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull facility near Birmingham in the West Midlands.

Unlike heavier-duty models from sister brand Land Rover, the F-Pace shares its platform with the Jaguar XE and XF saloons, as well as the Range Rover Velar.

The F-Pace was unveiled at the 2015 Frankfurt motor show before going on sale in the UK in early 2016. A high-performance SVR model, powered by a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, was added to the range in 2018.

The Jaguar F-Pace currently holds an Expert Rating of 78%, which is not quite the best in its class (the Range Rover Velar has a rating of 80% as of April 2020) but is still very competitive. It has been praised for its driving dynamics and styling, although criticised for its interior quality not matching the standards of some of its rivals.

Body style: Mid-sized saloon
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £33,915 on-road

Launched: Summer 2015
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Jaguar F-Pace (2016 onwards) - front
Jaguar F-Pace (2016 onwards) - rear
Jaguar F-Pace SVR
Jaguar F-Pace (2016 onwards) - interior

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2017

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

80%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

72%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Jaguar F-Pace has not yet been lab test by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

2017

  • World Car of the Year Awards – World Car of the Year + World Car Design of the Year
  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Large Crossover
  • Fleet World Honours – Best SUV
  • Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car (1,700-1,899kg category)

2016

  • Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Compact SUV

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volvo XC60

