The Jaguar F-Pace is a mid-sized SUV/crossover that sits above the smaller E-Pace in the Jaguar SUV family. It is built at Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull facility near Birmingham in the West Midlands.

Unlike heavier-duty models from sister brand Land Rover, the F-Pace shares its platform with the Jaguar XE and XF saloons, as well as the Range Rover Velar.

The F-Pace was unveiled at the 2015 Frankfurt motor show before going on sale in the UK in early 2016. A high-performance SVR model, powered by a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, was added to the range in 2018.

The Jaguar F-Pace currently holds an Expert Rating of 78%, which is not quite the best in its class (the Range Rover Velar has a rating of 80% as of April 2020) but is still very competitive. It has been praised for its driving dynamics and styling, although criticised for its interior quality not matching the standards of some of its rivals.

Body style: Mid-sized saloon

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £33,915 on-road Launched: Summer 2015

Last updated: Spring 2019

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + “Jaguar has charted a course out of its premium saloon/sports comfort zone towards SUV territory, but not so far that sister brand Range Rover should be worried.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Jaguar hit the bullseye with its first SUV. The F-Pace has good looks and a classy interior, and it proves that you don’t need to sacrifice driving excitement when choosing a family-friendly crossover.”

Read review Model reviewed: Chequered Flag

Score: 8 / 10

“Every buyer wants maximum bang for their buck, and in the case of the Jaguar F-Pace Chequered Flag, the added kit offered and discounted price means that there’s plenty going for it.”

Read review Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Pace SVR came late to the performance SUV party but was certainly worth the wait.”

Read review Model reviewed: Portfolio range

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want a Jaguar F-Pace that prioritises luxury over sportiness, the Portfolio trim level is the one to get.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“For our money, it’s rounded and rewarding enough to deserve a berth at the sharp end of its class – and wider test experience suggests that it’s even better to drive in different chassis specifications.”

Read review Model reviewed: 300 Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“If driver engagement is your top priority, there’s a strong argument for considering this car.”

Read review Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 9 / 10

“New Variable Valve Active Exhaust System is 6.6kg lighter than that of the regular F-Pace and allows for increased gas flow, which in turn contributes to the SVR’s performance.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Pace SVR sprinkles some of the Special Vehicle Operations skunkworks performance gold dust across Jaguar’s big-selling SUV range.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Pace looks good and has sharp handling, while also working well as a family car”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations finally gets its hands on the Jaguar F-Pace, and the result really is a bit special.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Pace’s armoury is well equipped to take on the Porsche Macan.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic R-Sport

Score: 9 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Pace looks fantastic. It’s also excellent to drive. For motorway miles, the 2.0-litre diesel engine is relatively efficient. However this engine can sound strained when pushed, so if you’re buying an F-Pace with your own money, and if you want to enjoy driving it, you should try the 3.0-litre diesel, which still returns 47mpg.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s plenty to like about the Jaguar F-Pace, not least its imposing styling and refined nature. The 20d is decent enough but doesn’t really sparkle, however the Jaguar makes up for that with very keen handling and a comfortable ride. But what will attract most people is the value for money it offers along with low running costs.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Jag’s biggest SUV is good to drive and smartly styled”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic R-Sport

Score: 6 / 10

“We’re shaken, but not stirred, by a noisy, underpowered SUV”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic S

Score: 8 / 10

“The Porsche Macan S could probably hold its own against the Jaguar F-Pace S, and it’s a tad cheaper, but it’s a Porsche and this is a Jag. Do I need to say more?”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“If you must have a 550bhp SUV, at least Jaguar’s F-Pace SVR is cheaper than most”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic Portfolio

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaguar F-Pace is a great all-rounder that combines eye-catching looks with plenty of space for five, and entertaining handling.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Practical and pretty, Jaguar’s first SUV is arguably the best car it makes”

Read review Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“The sensible 2.0-litres still feel more naturally agile and lighter on their feet – which they are, by a staggering 200kg – but the V6s were never proper performance versions, nor quiet enough to be luxurious. This SVR is the pick of the range, even if it’s lightly mad when really pushed.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic

“It’s arguably a sweeter car than the V6 diesel. Its peak torque arrives sooner, making the engine keener to respond in slow-moving traffic and on tight urban roads. Plus the 2.0d is more than 100 kilos lighter than the 3.0d V6. Go for a rear-drive manual and you can lop another 100kg off.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you want your SUV to scythe through bends more like a hot hatch on stilts than an old school 4×4 you’ll love the Jaguar F-Pace.”

Read review Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“Strikes a sweet balance between ride comfort and handling finesse, and that V8 engine sounds spectacular.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.1 / 10

“Comfortable, sporty SUV – with compromises”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2017 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 80% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 72% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco ratings Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Jaguar F-Pace has not yet been lab test by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Jaguar F-Pace has won

2017 World Car of the Year Awards – World Car of the Year + World Car Design of the Year

UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Large Crossover

Fleet World Honours – Best SUV

Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car (1,700-1,899kg category) 2016 Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Compact SUV

