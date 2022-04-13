Jaguar F-Pace gets engine and tech updates

Jaguar has updated its F-Pace SUV range, adding two new six-cylinder models and the Alexa voice assistant across the range.

The two additions are called the F300 and F400 Sport. Both employ Jaguar’s six-cylinder mild hybrid engines built in Wolverhampton – the F300 is a diesel engine producing 300hp and the F400 is a petrol unit with, as its name suggests, 400hp.

Jaguar says the the F400 will complete the 0-62mph sprint in just over five seconds and go on to an electrically limited maximum speed of 155mph, with CO 2 emissions from 226g/km. The F300 takes six seconds to 62mph and tops out at 143mph, while also returning 38mpg fuel economy and CO 2 emissions from 194g/km.

The two engines join an F-Pace range that already includes 163hp and 204hp diesel, 250hp petrol and 404hp plug-in hybrid powertrains, all fitted with eight-speed auto transmissions and all-wheel drive.

Sport becomes the fifth trim level available for the F-Pace. It includes 21-inch alloy wheels as standard with 22-inch versions available as an option, along with bespoke exterior and interior treatments. The outside gains a Black Pack styling package, privacy glass and gloss black roof rails as standard.

The interior gains suede and charcoal headlining and veneers, while standard equipment includes 15-way memory seats, a fixed panoramic roof and premium cabin lighting.

Jaguar has also added the Amazon Alexa voice assistant across the F-Pace range as standard. The system integrates with the car’s built-in navigation, audio and other functions enabling complete voice control from setting a route to finding nearby restaurants or filling stations.

In the UK the Alexa unit also works in conjunction with Jaguar’s ‘Remote Skill’ technology, which can be used to remotely check such functions as whether the car’s doors are locked or the windows open.

Jaguar says the functions will be particularly useful to owners of the plug-in hybrid F-Pace – they will be able to use any Alexa-enabled device for such questions as “ask Jaguar to check my range,” or “ask Jaguar if my car is fully charged”.

Prices for the F300 Sport start from £52,250, while the F400 kicks off at 68,520.

This is the first alteration to the Jaguar F-Pace range since its mid-life facelift in Summer 2020. Since then the F-Pace has been generally viewed by journalists as not quite the best in its class but still very competitive. Praised for its exterior styling and driving dynamics, the F-Pace currently holds an Expert Rating of 72%.