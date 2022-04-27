fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Jaguar XE and XF gain range-topping 300 Sport models

Jaguar has unveiled new performance-tuned versions of its XF and XE saloons, and Amazon Alexa is now equipped across the range

Sean Rees

Jaguar has announced that new performance-focused 300 Sport models are available at the top of its XF and XE saloon line-ups, and that every new XF and XE model now comes with Amazon Alexa voice command software installed.

While entry-level XF and XE models are powered by a 204hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with mild hybrid technology, the new range-topping 300 Sport versions use an uprated 300hp petrol version – both capable of a top speed of 155mph.

The Jaguar XF 300 Sport, which is available as either a saloon or estate car, can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.8 seconds, while the smaller XE 300 Sport saloon has a slightly quicker sprint time of 5.6 seconds. These top-spec models are all-wheel drive only, and make use of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

As well as enhanced performance, 300 Sport models have been given Jaguar’s ‘Black Pack’ treatment, distinguished from entry-level variants by a gloss black roof, tinted privacy glass and a subtle rear spoiler. While the standard XF and XE models come with a choice of 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels, range-topping 300 Sport versions feature larger 20-inch alloys that can be trimmed in either grey, silver or black.

Jaguar XF 300 Sport in ‘Eiger Grey’
Jaguar XE 300 Sport in ‘Carpathian Grey’

In the cabin, the XF 300 Sport’s interior is finished in an aluminium colour tone, while the XE 300 Sport is trimmed in an ash-coloured grey. Both new trims include metal shift paddles behind the steering wheel, and foot pedals are finished in a bright metallic colour.

The XF and XE 300 Sport, as well as the rest of the XF and XE model line, also come with Amazon Alexa software installed, allowing the driver and passengers to manage navigation, play music or check the news or weather using voice commands. The software is integrated into the brand’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is already compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Prices for the Jaguar XF 300 Sport start at £47,730, while entry-level models can be purchased for £33,985. The smaller XE 300 Sport is more than £5,000 cheaper at £42,345, but this is still over £12,000 more expensive than the standard Jaguar XE.

A capable alternative to the class-leading BMW 3 Series, the Jaguar XE has received particular praise for its driving dynamics and upmarket interior trim, though criticisms have been directed at its cramped rear cabin space. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74%.

The larger Jaguar XF challenges the likes of the BMW 5 Series, and like the XE, reviewers generally conclude that the saloon is decent, but a long way behind BMW standards. Praised for its generous equipment levels fitted as standard, the XF holds an Expert Rating of 73%.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please