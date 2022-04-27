Jaguar XE and XF gain range-topping 300 Sport models

Jaguar has announced that new performance-focused 300 Sport models are available at the top of its XF and XE saloon line-ups, and that every new XF and XE model now comes with Amazon Alexa voice command software installed.

While entry-level XF and XE models are powered by a 204hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with mild hybrid technology, the new range-topping 300 Sport versions use an uprated 300hp petrol version – both capable of a top speed of 155mph.

The Jaguar XF 300 Sport, which is available as either a saloon or estate car, can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.8 seconds, while the smaller XE 300 Sport saloon has a slightly quicker sprint time of 5.6 seconds. These top-spec models are all-wheel drive only, and make use of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

As well as enhanced performance, 300 Sport models have been given Jaguar’s ‘Black Pack’ treatment, distinguished from entry-level variants by a gloss black roof, tinted privacy glass and a subtle rear spoiler. While the standard XF and XE models come with a choice of 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels, range-topping 300 Sport versions feature larger 20-inch alloys that can be trimmed in either grey, silver or black.

Jaguar XF 300 Sport in ‘Eiger Grey’ Jaguar XE 300 Sport in ‘Carpathian Grey’

In the cabin, the XF 300 Sport’s interior is finished in an aluminium colour tone, while the XE 300 Sport is trimmed in an ash-coloured grey. Both new trims include metal shift paddles behind the steering wheel, and foot pedals are finished in a bright metallic colour.

The XF and XE 300 Sport, as well as the rest of the XF and XE model line, also come with Amazon Alexa software installed, allowing the driver and passengers to manage navigation, play music or check the news or weather using voice commands. The software is integrated into the brand’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, which is already compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Prices for the Jaguar XF 300 Sport start at £47,730, while entry-level models can be purchased for £33,985. The smaller XE 300 Sport is more than £5,000 cheaper at £42,345, but this is still over £12,000 more expensive than the standard Jaguar XE.

A capable alternative to the class-leading BMW 3 Series, the Jaguar XE has received particular praise for its driving dynamics and upmarket interior trim, though criticisms have been directed at its cramped rear cabin space. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74%.

The larger Jaguar XF challenges the likes of the BMW 5 Series, and like the XE, reviewers generally conclude that the saloon is decent, but a long way behind BMW standards. Praised for its generous equipment levels fitted as standard, the XF holds an Expert Rating of 73%.