Jaguar XF updated with more tech and lower prices

Jaguar has unveiled facelifted versions of the XF saloon and estate, as well as minor updates to the smaller XE saloon, and has slashed the pricing of both models.

Both models get the firm’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and new mild-hybrid powertrains, but it’s the XF that’s the big news here as the BMW 5 Series rival receives its first major refresh since its reveal more than five years ago.

The XF gains a new look that follows a similar update to the F-Pace SUV, including a fresh grille, new bumpers and full LED headlights. But it’s the interior that’s seen the biggest change, where a new 11-inch curved touchscreen sits alongside a 12-inch digital instrument system to give the cabin a far more modern feel.

It also comes integrated with an e-sim for enhanced connectivity functions, while over-the-air updates will keep the systems up-to-date at all times. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also both now included as standard.





Elsewhere inside, there are new massaging seats, greater interior storage and a new centre console that features wireless smartphone charging. As an optional extra, there is a new system called ‘Active Road Noise Cancellation’ that delivers sound waves that cancel out any noise caused by vibrations from the road surface to offer a more hushed driving experience.

Moving over to the smaller Audi A4-rivalling XE saloon, changes are more limited as this saloon was only facelifted last year, though it also benefits from the new Pivi Pro media system on a smaller ten-inch screen. A new R-Dynamic Black trim is also available, which comprises black 19-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers and a black design kit.

On both the XE and XF, Jaguar has slimmed the range significantly – halving the number of derivatives available compared to before and focusing on the models that sell best and retain the most value.

Both models are available with the same choice of four-cylinder engines – a new 204hp diesel that’s 24hp more powerful than the one it replaces and a petrol with either 250hp or 300hp. The diesel also gains new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to maximise efficiency. Plug-in hybrid powertrains remain off the cards, though.





The slimmed-down range has also allowed Jaguar to cut prices on both by as much as 18%, with the XE available from £29,635 and the XF from £32,585, or £35,990 in Sportbrake (estate) form – undercutting rivals from BMW and Mercedes by some margin.

Both the updated XF and XE models are available to order now.