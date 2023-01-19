Summary

The Jeep Avenger is a compact five-door SUV and the first all-electric model to join the Jeep range. Front-wheel drive ‘First Edition’ models are now available, with the full range arriving in Summer 2023.

The smallest option in Jeep’s line-up, this new battery-powered SUV shares its foundations with the Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric. However, the Avenger is more compact – at just over four metres long, the SUV is around the same length as a Volkswagen Polo.

Designed with the European market in mind, the Avenger has received a very warm welcome from the media, achieving review scores from good to outstanding, and recently being awarded European Car of the Year for 2023.

“Never before has Jeep had such a competitive and on-trend product to sell in Europe”, says Autocar‘s Mark Tisshaw, who adds that the car’s boxy design makes for a surprisingly practical interior, and that it is capable at handling difficult terrain even without the four-wheel drive setups that Jeep drivers are accustomed to.

The Electrifying.com team are more impressed with how the Avenger handles the average urban commute. They conclude that the SUV is comfortable, has fun styling, and that “it’s great for around-town manoeuvring and better than most other compact SUVs that are noticeably bigger”.

The Avenger offers a battery range that keeps up with its competitors too, but some of these rivals offer a few miles extra from full charge, and for a cheaper price too.

As of January 2023, the Jeep Avenger holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Avenger highlights Capable on or off the road

Attractive styling

Competitive battery range

Practical interior Avenger lowlights Rivals are more affordable

Other Jeep models are better off-roaders

Limited range at launch

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £36,500 on-road Launched: Spring 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“Jeep’s first truly European offering deserves to find customers. We suspect the Avenger’s sweetest spot may not be the fully laden First Edition driven here but, on the whole, this is a surprisingly practical and well-sorted small SUV, with enough technical and aesthetic differences to make it stand out in the market.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“Never before has Jeep had such a competitive and on-trend product to sell in Europe, and you can see the Avenger doing very well indeed, should the dealer network be able to scale up to the right size and quality needed to help deliver the car.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“Mainstream Jeeps for Europe – the small Renegade and midsize Compass – have been mediocre. But their little bro’, the capable, electric Avenger, is undoubtedly a stepchange: it’s refined to drive, pleasant to sit inside and the brilliantly executed design delivers all Jeep’s trademark appeal but in a bonsai package.” (Phil McNamara)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Firdt Edition

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Jeep Avenger is a refreshing take on the small electric SUV, although early models look expensive.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“This compact electric SUV is practical, composed and surprisingly refined. It also features the chunky 4×4 looks and functional touches that Jeep buyers like, as well as a splash of charm, which is something you don’t find in every EV. Purists will scoff at the thought of a front-wheel drive, pure-electric Jeep, but the brand’s ‘go-anywhere’ spirit is still present in the Avenger.” (Ellis Hyde)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The Jeep Avenger is a fantastic small electric car that’s fun, comfortable, practical and characterful. Being only a touch longer than a VW Polo, it’s great for around-town manoeuvring and better than most other compact SUVs that are noticeably bigger than the Avenger. An official range of 250 miles means it’s efficient and should be fine for long journeys, too.”

Read review Move Electric + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jeep Avenger is a good-looking SUV with real character. It should – at last – be the car to bring the famous old 4×4 brand some success in Europe, success which, on this showing, would be fully deserved.” (Mark Tisshaw)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.9 / 10

“The brief here – to create a fun, boxy Jeep that’s all- electric – has been delivered with the kind of flair likely customers will be looking for. And the Avenger’s ‘Selec-Terrain’ system delivers the kind of poor weather driving confidence that most of this car’s competitors lack. You could argue of course that for all kinds of reasons, it’s not ‘a real Jeep’. But there’s no question that it’s really what the brand needs right now.” (Jonathan Crouch)

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: First Edition

“The new Jeep Avenger was engineered to give owners an intro to off-road freedom and back-woods adventure. But it also turns out to be a brilliant city car. It has big wheels, short overhangs and long-travel suspension, good for soaking up uneven terrain. And excellent over city speed-bumps.” (Rob Gill)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jeep Avenger is a nicely engineered and finished battery vehicle that will suit a lot of folk right down to the ground. I’d be interested in what the 4×4 is like to drive, but as a suburban run-around with the capability of going to see far-flung relatives, it will do nicely.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“Jeep has built an excellent city car, with OK range and quick-enough rapid charging. Chuckable, too.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: First Edition

“If you want an electrified SUV, the Jeep Avenger is an appealing and intriguing addition to the class.” (Mark Tisshaw)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2023, the Jeep Avenger has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2023, the Jeep Avenger has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jeep Avenger to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Avenger, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Jeep Avenger has received.

2023 European Car of the Year

