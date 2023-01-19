fbpx

Jeep Avenger

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

73%

Expert Rating

Jeep Avenger

(2023 - present)

    Jeep Avenger | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Jeep Avenger is a compact five-door SUV and the first all-electric model to join the Jeep range. Front-wheel drive ‘First Edition’ models are now available, with the full range arriving in Summer 2023.

    The smallest option in Jeep’s line-up, this new battery-powered SUV shares its foundations with the Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric. However, the Avenger is more compact – at just over four metres long, the SUV is around the same length as a Volkswagen Polo.

    Designed with the European market in mind, the Avenger has received a very warm welcome from the media, achieving review scores from good to outstanding, and recently being awarded European Car of the Year for 2023.

    “Never before has Jeep had such a competitive and on-trend product to sell in Europe”, says Autocar‘s Mark Tisshaw, who adds that the car’s boxy design makes for a surprisingly practical interior, and that it is capable at handling difficult terrain even without the four-wheel drive setups that Jeep drivers are accustomed to.

    The Electrifying.com team are more impressed with how the Avenger handles the average urban commute. They conclude that the SUV is comfortable, has fun styling, and that “it’s great for around-town manoeuvring and better than most other compact SUVs that are noticeably bigger”.

    The Avenger offers a battery range that keeps up with its competitors too, but some of these rivals offer a few miles extra from full charge, and for a cheaper price too.

    As of January 2023, the Jeep Avenger holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Avenger highlights

    • Capable on or off the road
    • Attractive styling
    • Competitive battery range
    • Practical interior

    Avenger lowlights

    • Rivals are more affordable
    • Other Jeep models are better off-roaders
    • Limited range at launch

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £36,500 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Jeep Avenger front view | Expert Rating
    Jeep Avenger rear view | Expert Rating
    Jeep Avenger interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Move Electric

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of January 2023, the Jeep Avenger has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of January 2023, the Jeep Avenger has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jeep Avenger to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Avenger, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Jeep Avenger has received.

    2023

    • European Car of the Year

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Jeep Avenger, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the Jeep Avenger at The Car Expert

    Jeep reveals all-electric Avenger SUV

    Jeep reveals all-electric Avenger SUV

    The compact Jeep Avenger has been widely praised for its practical design and battery range, but other small electric SUVs are more afforable.Jeep Avenger
