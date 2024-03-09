fbpx

Jeep Grand Cherokee

(2023 - present)

Jeep Grand Cherokee | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

67
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

50
%
E

Safety Rating:

88
%
A

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

60
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a large five-seat plug-in hybrid SUV and its American manufacturer’s flagship model which became available to order in the UK towards the end of 2023.

With reviewer responses ranging between enthusiastic praise and indifference, the new Grand Cherokee has split opinion within the UK motoring media. While Car Key‘s Ishan Sonavane argues the Jeep is a “formidable” challenger in the large SUV category, and Liam Shard of The Sunday Times says the car has a “more welcoming cabin than that of the Range Rover“, other outlets have their doubts.

“It’s more expensive than a Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid – and that car is not only more premium inside and vastly better to drive, it’s also more efficient and cheaper to run”, says Carbuyer‘s Richard Ingram. What Car?‘s Will Nightingale adds that the Jeep “costs too much to make up for numerous shortcomings”, including a “disappointing” powertrain and infotainment system.

Autocar‘s Vicky Parrott concludes that the SUV is a “rather lovable” purchase with attractive “style elements of old-school Americana”, but adds that the lack of a seven-seat variant also limits the SUV’s appeal. Overall, the Grand Cherokee is a certain improvement over its predecessor that was retired in 2020, but struggles to compete in a very competitive luxury SUV crowd.

As of March 2024, the Jeep Grand Cherokee holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 67%. Despite several poor UK reviews, the SUV’s score is greatly increased by an excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety score.

Grand Cherokee highlights

  • Capable off-roader
  • Spacious interior
  • Well-equipped as standard

Grand Cherokee lowlights

  • Limited range of engine options
  • Not as efficient as you might expect
  • No seven-seat option
  • Expensive, base price and up

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: plug-in hybrid
Price: From £75,915 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2023
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Jeep Grand Cherokee front view | Expert Rating
Jeep Grand Cherokee rear view | Expert Rating
Jeep Grand Cherokee interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2022
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 84%
Child protection: 89%
Vulnerable road users: 81%
Safety assist: 81%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jeep Grand Cherokee to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grand Cherokee, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Jeep Grand Cherokee, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More news, reviews and information about the Jeep Grand Cherokee at The Car Expert

New Jeep Grand Cherokee available to order

New Jeep Grand Cherokee available to order

Jeep plugs in with new Grand Cherokee

Jeep plugs in with new Grand Cherokee

All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee revealed

All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee revealed

Fiat brands move into personal contract hire market

Fiat brands move into personal contract hire market

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a plug-in hybrid with a spacious interior, but several shortcomings and a high price tag limits the SUV's appeal.Jeep Grand Cherokee
