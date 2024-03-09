Summary

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a large five-seat plug-in hybrid SUV and its American manufacturer’s flagship model which became available to order in the UK towards the end of 2023.

With reviewer responses ranging between enthusiastic praise and indifference, the new Grand Cherokee has split opinion within the UK motoring media. While Car Key‘s Ishan Sonavane argues the Jeep is a “formidable” challenger in the large SUV category, and Liam Shard of The Sunday Times says the car has a “more welcoming cabin than that of the Range Rover“, other outlets have their doubts.

“It’s more expensive than a Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid – and that car is not only more premium inside and vastly better to drive, it’s also more efficient and cheaper to run”, says Carbuyer‘s Richard Ingram. What Car?‘s Will Nightingale adds that the Jeep “costs too much to make up for numerous shortcomings”, including a “disappointing” powertrain and infotainment system.

Autocar‘s Vicky Parrott concludes that the SUV is a “rather lovable” purchase with attractive “style elements of old-school Americana”, but adds that the lack of a seven-seat variant also limits the SUV’s appeal. Overall, the Grand Cherokee is a certain improvement over its predecessor that was retired in 2020, but struggles to compete in a very competitive luxury SUV crowd.

As of March 2024, the Jeep Grand Cherokee holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 67%. Despite several poor UK reviews, the SUV’s score is greatly increased by an excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety score.

Grand Cherokee highlights Capable off-roader

Spacious interior

Well-equipped as standard Grand Cherokee lowlights Limited range of engine options

Not as efficient as you might expect

No seven-seat option

Expensive, base price and up

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: plug-in hybrid

Price: From £75,915 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid 4xe Summit Reserve

Score: 6 / 10

“Despite being the best version yet, this new Jeep Grand Cherokee can’t compete with the German establishment when it comes to luxury, refinement or dynamics.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“Rather lovable, with appealing style elements of old-school Americana. But the plug-in hybrid powertrain is far less efficient and not as cohesive as those in key rivals, there’s no seven-seat option and the price is far too high.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid 4xe Summit Reserve

Score: 6 / 10

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee lacks the precision and finish of European SUV rivals and is frighteningly expensive – especially in the range-topping Summit Reserve spec here.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Jeep’s latest Grand Cherokee excels at being a laidback cruiser of an SUV – a relatively practical one at that – and can boast about its off-road presence until the, er… bison come home. It’s got presence and, in Europe, a bit of All-American appeal.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee emerges as a formidable player in the UK’s luxury SUV market, offering a unique American take on the segment. Although it lacks the prestige of some European brands, its competitive pricing and the dual capability of urban comfort and off-road readiness make it an intriguing option.”

Author: Ishan Sonavane

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The latest Jeep Grand Cherokee takes a step upmarket, but it still struggles to keep pace with premium SUV rivals.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Regit + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s not cheap and the price-tag will see it competing with some truly premium rivals, but Jeep fans are very loyal and this latest model could well be tempting enough to attract new customers to the brand.”

Read review The Scotsman + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Summit Reserve

Score: 6 / 10

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee has always been a niche product in the UK, where the lure of a German or British badge seems hard to resist. This latest model still struggles to compete with those prestigious brands on overall quality or badge cachet but for buyers who want a slice of modern Americana it’s a big, brash and capable machine with heaps of space and equipment.”

Author: Mat Allan

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Has the new Grand Cherokee pulled it off and defeated the mighty Range Rover? Or at least the Range Rover Sport? No, it hasn’t, but it has come closer to doing so than ever before. The Jeep Grand Cherokee now feels properly luxurious and in many ways it actually has a nicer, more welcoming cabin than that of the Range Rover.”

Author: Liam Shard

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee is not a sporty SUV but we’re OK with that. There’s lots of space, equipment and capability.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Grand Cherokee is great off road, but costs too much to make up for numerous shortcomings compared with the best European rivals.”

Author: Will Nightingale

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 84%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 81%

Safety assist: 81%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jeep Grand Cherokee to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grand Cherokee, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Check back again soon.

