Jeep plugs in with new Grand Cherokee

Jeep has unveiled its new Grand Cherokee 4×4, which will only be available as a plug-in hybrid.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe is another step in the US brand’s plans to only sell vehicles with either mild or plug-in hybrid drivetrains in the UK by the end of 2022. A range of fully electric vehicles is also planned by 2025, although details of these are currently scarce.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, one on each axle and producing a total power output of 380hp. A 17kWh battery can provide up to 31 miles of electric range according to official lab tests.





Jeep insists that the new model will continue to offer the “benchmark off-roading capability” that the brand’s reputation has been built on, thanks chiefly to the instantaneous torque provided by the two electric motors.

The fifth-generation Grand Cherokee is all new, with a fresh approach to Jeep’s familiar design language and features not seen before in the range, including a ten-inch digital display exclusively for use of the front-seat passenger.

Initial versions of the newcomer will be supplied in a new trim level dubbed Summit Reserve. Specification highlights include 21-inch polished alloy wheels – the largest ever offered on a Grand Cherokee – a two-tone body finish, walnut and leather interior detailing, electric massaging front seats, heated ventilated rear seats and an upgraded sound system.

The Summit Reserve will also debut Jeep’s latest connectivity system dubbed Connect 5. Working in conjunction with a smartphone app, this uses four ten-inch digital displays to offer a range of services varying from vehicle functions to locations of charging points and help in an emergency.





Jeep is yet to announce prices for the new Grand Cherokee but they are expected to start at around £50,000 to rival plug-in hybrid versions of such rivals as the BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport.