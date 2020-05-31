Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

60 %
Expert Rating
Jeep Renegade (2015 onwards) Expert Rating

Jeep Renegade

(2015 - present)

The Jeep Renegade is a small SUV/crossover that sits under the Compass in the Jeep family. Despite the brand name and familiar Jeep design cues, the Renegade is actually based on the Fiat 500X and is built in Italy.

The Renegade arrived in the UK in early 2015 and differentiates itself from its Fiat sister with the availability of improved off-road ability, especially in the top-spec Trailhawk model. It receive a facelift in late 2018.

It has received generally average to poor reviews from the UK media, especially more recent reviews of the facelifted model. As of May 2020, it has an Expert Rating of 60%, which is well off the pace of the best in class and ranks it only 18th out of 20 cars that we have analysed in its class to date.

The Jeep Renegade has received praise for its off-road capabilities, which are far better than most of its small SUV rivals. However, its on-road refinement is considered poor compared to the cars like the Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Cross.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £22,775 on-road

Launched: Spring 2015
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: December 2019

82%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

55%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

58%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Jeep Renegade has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Jeep Renegade has received

2016

  • 4×4 Magazine Awards – Best Small SUV

2016

  • 4×4 Magazine Awards – 4×4 of the Year

2015

  • 4×4 Magazine Awards – 4×4 of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Jeep Renegade, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASXNissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

