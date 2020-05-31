The Jeep Renegade is a small SUV/crossover that sits under the Compass in the Jeep family. Despite the brand name and familiar Jeep design cues, the Renegade is actually based on the Fiat 500X and is built in Italy.

The Renegade arrived in the UK in early 2015 and differentiates itself from its Fiat sister with the availability of improved off-road ability, especially in the top-spec Trailhawk model. It receive a facelift in late 2018.

It has received generally average to poor reviews from the UK media, especially more recent reviews of the facelifted model. As of May 2020, it has an Expert Rating of 60%, which is well off the pace of the best in class and ranks it only 18th out of 20 cars that we have analysed in its class to date.

The Jeep Renegade has received praise for its off-road capabilities, which are far better than most of its small SUV rivals. However, its on-road refinement is considered poor compared to the cars like the Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Cross.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £22,775 on-road Launched: Spring 2015

Last updated: Autumn 2019

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The looks won’t be to all tastes, but in a class of curvy crossovers, the square-edged Jeep Renegade certainly stands out. It’s also one of the few cars in the class that offers genuine off-road ability, although it comes at a slight expense to on-road performance.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“For buyers with a focus on off-road ability, space and practicality, and a fun sense of personality, the Jeep Renegade offers something different from the norm. However, high prices, refinement issues and a firm, bouncy ride make it harder to recommend to everyday family buyers.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Jeep’s core values are applied to a Fiat-based compact crossover, but established rivals like the Mazda CX-5, Nissan Qashqai and Skoda Yeti have set the bar rather high”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0 Longitude

Score: 6 / 10

“The Longitude tested here gets rear parking sensors, foglights and larger, 17in wheels over the Sport, while Limited adds rather a lot more leather.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Limited

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s not exactly a thriller to drive, motorway cruises will be blighted by considerable wind noise and most of the powertrains aren’t dripping with the same charm that the looks do. Keep it simple with a manual 1.0 and you’ll get the best of the pack.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Trailhawk

Score: 8 / 10

“Sized to take on Mini’s Countryman and the Skoda Yeti, if you actually want to get more adventurous than the parking arrangements at Goodwood, the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk will likely chew up said rivals and spit them out again. Before going on to chase down a Freelander for breakfast.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

Score: 7 / 10

“While the Jeep Renegade might not be class-leading, it’s an appealing and different proposition in the crossover class – bringing funky styling and the option to have genuine off-roading ability.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“The Jeep Renegade stands out from the crowd with its chunky looks and excellent off-road performance”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Few small SUVs will keep up with the Renegade off-road, but it has cramped rear seats, an average infotainment system and is quite loud at motorway speeds.

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Limited

“The good-looking and practical Jeep Renegade is underrated among the small crossover class. Unfortunately, it is also a pricier option than most of its rivals, leading to higher running costs.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Trailhawk

Score: 4 / 10

“Please tell me: what I am missing here? Its wheels are way too small for its wheel arches. Postman Pat’s van has more in the way of aerodynamics.” (Chris Evans)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There is plenty of classic Jeep influence in the styling with those recognisable circular headlights and the slotted grille. While this is a smaller SUV, it’s nonetheless refined with a solid and good quality feel. It’s comfortable too and an impressive car for motorway with little wind noise.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual

“The Renegade adds up to a car that Jeep hopes will attract new customers to the Jeep brand – but a car that is still a highly competent off roader, and one that hasn’t lost any of its – er – Jeepness. Even if it is built in Italy alongside the Fiat 500X.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“On-the-road performance does leave a little to be desired, particularly if you opt for the base 1.0-litre powertrain, which doesn’t really feel powerful enough for even the smallest of SUVs.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Jeep Renegade offers solutions that no other car in the sector can quite manage. It’s a bona fide rugged off-roader first and foremost, while nods to fuel economy and tax bills come in the form of front-wheel drive models that offer the image but without the higher monthly outgoings.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Jeep Renegade is hard, cool and definitely worth a look”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic

“Jeep brings army-style cred to the school run.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Limited

Score: 6 / 10

“Not bad, not uncomfortable, just annoying”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Limited

Score: 4 / 10

“The Jeep Renegade’s chunky styling might appeal, as indeed might the cachet of the Jeep badge. But with its high price and multitude of flaws – and so many credible opponents to choose from – there’s not much else here to fall in love with.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Buy it for the looks and lifestyle, then put up with the flaws. Likeable, but irrational.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Jeep Renegade offers distinctive styling and decent practicality, but most rivals make it feel agricultural”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4.5 / 10

“The Jeep Renegade is a bit of a curate’s egg – good in parts. It has serious off-road pretensions, but its on-road abilities have limitations. It’s 2019 Euro NCAP safety rating makes it a Don’t Buy.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 3 stars

Date tested: December 2019 82% ADULT OCCUPANT 84% CHILD OCCUPANT 55% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 58% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Jeep Renegade has received

2016 4×4 Magazine Awards – Best Small SUV 2016 4×4 Magazine Awards – 4×4 of the Year 2015 4×4 Magazine Awards – 4×4 of the Year

