Jeep reveals all-electric Avenger SUV

Jeep has given us a first look at its new compact all-electric electric Avenger SUV at the Paris motor show, which is set to become the new entry-level model in the brand’s range as it gradually moves towards electrification.

Set to arrive in the UK next year, the new Avenger will be Jeep’s first ever all-electric model, and is set to challenge the likes of Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka-e. The Jeep Avenger is the first of four fully-electric models that the American brand plans to launch in Europe by 2025.

An example of Jeep’s design ethos for its electrified models moving forward, the Avenger is powered by a 54kWh battery with a 156hp electric motor. Jeeps says that this powertrain combo provides a maximum battery range of 249 miles on a single charge. The SUV’s battery will be able to charge from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes using a 100kW charging cable.

From launch, the Avenger will only be offered as a front-wheel drive SUV, but the manufacturer says that the car will still be capable off-road, as it comes equipped with the brand’s ‘SelecTerrain’ technology, which allows the driver to adjust the car’s traction to suit different road conditions and minimise wheelspin when off-roading in mud, sand or snow.

Jeep’s ‘Hill Descent Control’ feature is also included, which uses the car’s traction control system to automatically handle the car’s hill descent when activated – keeping the car’s speed constant and providing the tyres with added traction.

All-wheel drive 4×4 Avenger models are not currently in Jeep’s production plans, but the brand did unveil an Avenger 4×4 Concept vehicle alongside the standard version at the Paris motor show. It sports wider tyres, tow hooks, a roof rack, more muscular body cladding and has a higher ground clearance.

Time will tell whether Jeep moves forward with this 4×4 concept. For now, interested customers can now register with Jeep online as part of its pre-booking initiative for the Avenger Launch Edition model (this initiative ends on November 30th). A turbocharged petrol version of the Avenger is also in production, but only for sale in Italy and Spain.

The Avenger launch edition sits on 18-inch alloy wheels and makes use of LED lights in the front and rear. This limited run model comes with privacy glass in the rear, a electronically-powered boot lid, a heated windscreen, a height-adjustable boot floor and ambient lighting in the cabin.

Matching the SUV’s exterior colour scheme, the dashboard and the car’s heated seats feature yellow design accents. A ten-inch central infotainment screen sits alongside a ten-inch digital infotainment cluster on the dashboard. A wireless charging pad also comes as standard.

The Avenger Launch Edition package also includes a long list of driving assistance and safety technology, including parking sensors in the front and rear, a rear view parking camera, heated wing mirrors, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, adaptive cruise control with lane keeping assistance, blind spot monitoring, and a ‘Traffic Jam Assist’ feature that can drive the car on its own when in heavy traffic.

That sums up our first look at the Jeep Avenger – further details, such as UK pricing, will be announced in the coming months. While customers can now register their interest in the new SUV, the Avenger’s official UK launch will be in January next year.