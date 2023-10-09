Jeep Wrangler refresh to include safety improvements

Jeep has announced that its Wrangler 4×4 is set for a minor update in 2024, which includes infotainment and safety equipment upgrades.

Jeep has only mentioned the four-door version of the Wrangler in its update announcement – there is currently no word as to whether the smaller two-door models that were available before the update will be removed from sale.

This small refresh does include some small cosmetic tweaks. Changes include the addition of body-coloured surrounds on the seven-slot grille, and each slot has an altered mesh design that Jeep says improves engine cooling. The steel radio antenna has been integrated into the windshield, and the updated model sports some new alloy wheel designs, which will come in sizes from 17- to 20-inches in diameter, depending on the model you choose.

Inside, Jeep has opted to give the Wrangler a larger infotainment screen on the dashboard, replacing the current model’s standard eight-inch touchscreen with a new 12-inch console. The manufacturer adds that the new system’s operating speeds are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. A voice assistant feature will also be included on the entry-level equipment list.

It seems Jeep’s main focus has been the car’s safety though. While the current model only has side airbags for the front seats, the updated Wrangler will come with side airbags for the rear passengers as standard too. The refresh also introduces further bits of safety assistance tech, including a ‘drowsy driver alert’, a lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition.

The brand adds that it has made structural changes to the 4×4 to improve side-impact performance. That said, Euro NCAP reported in its 2018 assessment of the Wrangler that the Jeep actually scored full marks in its side collision test, adding that passengers were more vulnerable in a frontal collision. Whether this update will improve the Wrangler’s poor one-star Euro NCAP safety rating remains to be seen.

The update will also slim down the range of trims available. The mid-range ‘Overland’ trim will be removed, leaving the lead-in ‘Sahara’ and range-topping ‘Rubicon’ grades.

Jeep says that the first customer orders of the refreshed Wrangler will be delivered in the first half of next year, with prices starting at just over £60k.

The Jeep Wrangler has received mixed reviews from the UK media, and currently holds an Expert Rating of 59%. It has been highly praised for its off-road ability and for keeping true to its heritage, while it has also been criticised for its poor on-road driving dynamics and safety.