Expert Rating

Kia EV6

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

83%
Summary

Launched in 2021, the Kia EV6 is the Korean brand’s first production car that has been specifically designed as an all-electric model and is closely related to the Ioniq 5 from sister brand Hyundai. 

The crossover debuts new and very bold styling, and comes in single-motor two-wheel-drive form or with dual-motor four-wheel-drive. Buyers are able to choose it on the emphasis on range, which depending on model stretches up to a battery range of 316 miles between charges, or performance, the flagship GT version boasting a sub four-second 0-62mph time. 

Reviews of the EV6 have been universally positive, the car earning very high praise. Auto Express describes it as “a little sportier and more dynamic” than its Ioniq sister; “the styling sets the tone with a swoopier, curvier look to its profile.”

The Sun, however, argues that the EV6 is a “little more normal” than the Ioniq but adds “it does north of 300 miles between charges, drives well and has all the toys and luxury you would expect from a car at that price.”

For quite a large electric car, the EV6 is also quite sporty; “It really is excellent at dealing with those junction pull-aways and gap-threading,” says Top Gear, adding “it’s also quiet, calm and relaxing.”    

The electric-specific platform liberates more interior space but reviewers also like the design inside, especially the curved instrument panel. “It looks very smart, with as many interesting touches as the exterior,” says Carbuyer.

More ticked boxes for the standard-fit ultra-fast recharging capability. “Nothing in this price range can get close to its recharging speeds, that will overshadow everything else when you are on a journey in a hurry,” says Electrifying.com.

As of November 2021, Kia EV6 currently holds an Expert Rating of 83% from 15 reviews. These reviews are mostly taken from the launch event, so the rating score may change over time as more media outlets drive all the different versions of the car on longer tests over local roads.

EV6 highlights

  • Choice of excellent range or performance
  • Sprightly handling
  • Ultra-fast charging capability as standard
  • Well-designed and spacious cabin

EV6 lowlights

  • More expensive than similar Hyundai Ioniq 5
  • Slightly firm ride

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/Crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £40,900 on-road

Launched: Summer 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Kia EV6 (2021 onwards) – front view
Kia EV6 (2021 onwards) – rear view
Kia EV6 (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2021, the Kia EV6 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The EV6 is equipped with a host of active safety systems including autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping and following and speed limiters. 

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Kia EV6 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EV6 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia EV6 has received

2021

  • What Car? Electric Car Awards – Reader’s Choice Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia EV6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

Pigeon-holing the Kia EV6 is difficult, as it falls somewhere between conventional liftback car and a high-riding crossover. Based on the way the latest generation of EVs is designed, with batteries underneath the cabin floor, it’s becoming an increasingly popular layout. The mechanically identical Hyundai Ioniq 5 is obviously similar, as is the Polestar 2.

A growing number of electric SUV-style crossovers are also lining up against the EV6; notably the Skoda Enyaq iV, the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan’s soon-to-launch Ariya. Other than sitting up slighty higher, they offer very little difference in terms of cabin space and no inherent advantage in off-road performance.

