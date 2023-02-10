fbpx

Kia EV6 GT

80%

Kia EV6 GT

(2022 - present)

    Kia EV6 GT | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Kia EV6 GT is an all-electric (EV) performance car, and the uprated version of the regular Kia EV6, which was awarded The Car Expert’s Car of the Year title for 2022.

    Powered by a 77kWh battery paired with two electric motors, this potent saloon delivers 585hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.5 seconds. “Somehow the word ‘fast’ doesn’t quite convey the way the Kia EV6 GT can build speed”, says What Car?‘s Steve Huntingford. “Rivals are more fun, though, and this range-topper doesn’t come cheap.”

    The EV6 GT isn’t as expensive as the Porsche Taycan, but some reviewers still find the car’s price tag hard to justify, particularly as the standard EV6 range is also known for its strong performance.

    “We suspect most people will find the regular dual motor EV6 more than quick enough, and it’s far greater range even more appealing”, Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones explains. The EV6 GT can muster 263 miles on a single charge – somewhat short of the standard EV6’s maximum battery range, which exceeds 300 miles.

    But those looking for the best performance electric power can offer, the EV6 is certainly worth shortlisting, alongside the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. As Car‘s Jake Groves concludes, “the GT is the ultimate example of one of the very best EVs on sale today at any price point. It really is mind-bendingly quick without losing any usability.”

    As of February 2023, the Kia EV6 GT holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 11 reviews published to date by the UK motoring media. This is still a new model so we may see more local reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    EV6 GT highlights

    • Serious straight-line pace
    • As practical as the EV6, with sharper handling
    • A lot cheaper than a Porsche Taycan…

    EV6 GT lowlights

    • Very similar styling to the cheaper EV6
    • Less battery range than the standard line-up
    • Pricing is still rather steep

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £62,645 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Kia EV6 GT front view | Expert Rating
    Kia EV6 GT rear view | Expert Rating
    Kia EV6 GT interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: May 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 90%
    Child protection: 86%
    Vulnerable road users: 64%
    Safety assist: 87%

    While the Kia EV6 GT has not been specifically tested by Euro NCAP, the performance model shares a safety rating with the standard EV6 range, which was awarded a full five-star rating in May 2022.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of February 2023, the Kia EV6 GT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EV6 GT is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

    Reliability rating

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia EV6 range to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EV6, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia EV6 GT has received.

    2023

    • Driving Electric Awards – Best Electric Performance Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Kia EV6 GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi e-tron GTBMW i4 M50 | Ford Mustang Mach-E GT | Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Polestar 2 BST edition 270 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S | Tesla Model 3 Performance

    More news, reviews and information about the Kia EV6 at The Car Expert

    Best medium cars of 2022

    Best medium cars of 2022

    Car of the Year 2022

    Car of the Year 2022

    Five electric cars perfect for family life

    Five electric cars perfect for family life

    The best new electric cars for every budget 2022

    The best new electric cars for every budget 2022

    Top marks for four brands in latest Euro NCAP tests

    Top marks for four brands in latest Euro NCAP tests

    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    Electric Kia EV6 range includes rapid GT

    Electric Kia EV6 range includes rapid GT

    Kia EV6 marks design direction change

    Kia EV6 marks design direction change

