Summary

The Kia EV6 GT is an all-electric (EV) performance car, and the uprated version of the regular Kia EV6, which was awarded The Car Expert’s Car of the Year title for 2022.

Powered by a 77kWh battery paired with two electric motors, this potent saloon delivers 585hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.5 seconds. “Somehow the word ‘fast’ doesn’t quite convey the way the Kia EV6 GT can build speed”, says What Car?‘s Steve Huntingford. “Rivals are more fun, though, and this range-topper doesn’t come cheap.”

The EV6 GT isn’t as expensive as the Porsche Taycan, but some reviewers still find the car’s price tag hard to justify, particularly as the standard EV6 range is also known for its strong performance.

“We suspect most people will find the regular dual motor EV6 more than quick enough, and it’s far greater range even more appealing”, Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones explains. The EV6 GT can muster 263 miles on a single charge – somewhat short of the standard EV6’s maximum battery range, which exceeds 300 miles.

But those looking for the best performance electric power can offer, the EV6 is certainly worth shortlisting, alongside the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. As Car‘s Jake Groves concludes, “the GT is the ultimate example of one of the very best EVs on sale today at any price point. It really is mind-bendingly quick without losing any usability.”

As of February 2023, the Kia EV6 GT holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 11 reviews published to date by the UK motoring media. This is still a new model so we may see more local reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

EV6 GT highlights Serious straight-line pace

As practical as the EV6, with sharper handling

A lot cheaper than a Porsche Taycan… EV6 GT lowlights Very similar styling to the cheaper EV6

Less battery range than the standard line-up

Pricing is still rather steep

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £62,645 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new EV6 GT can be viewed in two ways: as an exclusive, expensive and exceptionally engineered Kia, or as a cheaper, better value, but almost as entertaining Porsche Taycan rival.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The regular EV6 already feels like a benchmark in terms of its blend of practicality, price and performance, but the GT moves that on with what looks to be an unbeatable quantity of electric bang per buck when it reaches the UK later this year.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Truly, the EV6 GT is impressive. Being pragmatic, the normal EV6 is all the electric car you need. But there’s always appeal in having the very best of something, and the GT is the ultimate example of one of the very best EVs on sale today at any price point. It hasn’t missed a beat on this voyage and if speed’s what you’re after, it really is mind-bendingly quick without losing any usability.” (Jake Groves)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview (standard range and GT)

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The EV6 GT is the most powerful production Kia to date, and with 577bhp it’s certainly not slow.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The flagship Kia EV6 GT is the most powerful Kia ever, with enough performance on tap to rival a Porsche Taycan GTS.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Supercar performance, family car practicality. The Kia EV6 GT looks like a bit of a bargain – even after the recent price rises – and it’s better to drive than some more expensive rivals too.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The GT isn’t just a pleasing car in its own right, but a promising beacon that electric vehicles can – and will – exhibit character and sparkle beneath their layers of tech.”

Read review Move Electric + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The Kia EV6 GT feels like a game changer, with performance that puts it in a different league from almost every mainstream rival. Kia has built a genuine rival to top-end EVs including the Tesla Model Y Performance, Mercedes-AMG EQE 53+, Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan. For the money, you can’t go faster.” (Mike Duff)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s no doubting that the Kia EV6 is a fantastic electric car, with the GT giving buyers even more choice. However, we suspect most people will find the regular dual motor EV6’s 320+ hp more than quick enough, and its far greater range even more appealing.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Otherwise there are a raft of interior and exterior upgrades to make the EV6 GT feel a bit special. The exterior ones are subtler, with upgraded bumpers, 21in alloy wheels and a neat-looking spoiler.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Adds savage pace to the EV6’s already long list of strengths. Rivals are more fun, though, and this range-topper doesn’t come cheap.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 90%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 64%

Safety assist: 87%

While the Kia EV6 GT has not been specifically tested by Euro NCAP, the performance model shares a safety rating with the standard EV6 range, which was awarded a full five-star rating in May 2022.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2023, the Kia EV6 GT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EV6 GT is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia EV6 range to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EV6, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia EV6 GT has received.

2023 Driving Electric Awards – Best Electric Performance Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia EV6 GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi e-tron GT | BMW i4 M50 | Ford Mustang Mach-E GT | Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Polestar 2 BST edition 270 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S | Tesla Model 3 Performance

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Kia EV6 at The Car Expert

Buy a Kia EV6 GT

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Kia EV6 GT, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Lease a Kia EV6 GT

If you’re looking to lease a new Kia EV6 GT, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Kia EV6 GT

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)