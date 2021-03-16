Kia EV6 marks design direction change

Kia has unveiled dramatic new styling on the EV6, the brand’s first production car designed purely as a battery-electric vehicle.

The SUV, set to be officially unveiled later in March, will be the first of a new range of electric vehicles from Kia, all badged EV followed by a number – some six different models are expected by 2027.

According to Kia’s designers the new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy is based on five pillars – ‘Bold for Nature’, ‘Joy for Reason’, ‘Power to Progress’, ‘Technology for Life’ and ‘Tension for Serenity.’





Evolving a design first seen on the Imagine concept of 2019, what this translates to is a far bolder look than previous models, principally to ensure the best aerodynamic performance so vital to EV battery range – the EV6 for example has a distinctly lower profile than a typical SUV, while the front boasts a new interpretation of the brand’s signature ‘tiger nose’ grille.

The car is being built on the same new E-GMP platform as sister brand Hyundai’s Ioniq 5. Combining this with a new minimalist interior design will make the EV6 feel more spacious compared to current models. A notable feature is the seamless curved high-definition audio-visual and navigation screen funning across more than half of the front fascia.

Kia is yet to confirm full technical details for the EV6. However it is expected to be a performance-focused model, industry sources predicting 0-62mph times of around five seconds and a 120mph top speed.

The car’s battery pack is expected to produce a range of around 310 miles with the ability for 800-volt rapid charging to 80% in less than 20 minutes.