Kia EV6 battery electric vehicle announced
New model

Kia EV6 marks design direction change

Kia's dramatically styled EV6 is the brand's first production car designed purely as a battery-electric vehicle.

Andrew Charman
Kia has unveiled dramatic new styling on the EV6, the brand’s first production car designed purely as a battery-electric vehicle.

The SUV, set to be officially unveiled later in March, will be the first of a new range of electric vehicles from Kia, all badged EV followed by a number – some six different models are expected by 2027.

According to Kia’s designers the new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy is based on five pillars – ‘Bold for Nature’, ‘Joy for Reason’, ‘Power to Progress’, ‘Technology for Life’ and ‘Tension for Serenity.’

  • Kia EV6 (2021) rear three-quarter
  • Kia EV6 (2021) interior

Evolving a design first seen on the Imagine concept of 2019, what this translates to is a far bolder look than previous models, principally to ensure the best aerodynamic performance so vital to EV battery range – the EV6 for example has a distinctly lower profile than a typical SUV, while the front boasts a new interpretation of the brand’s signature ‘tiger nose’ grille.

The car is being built on the same new E-GMP platform as sister brand Hyundai’s Ioniq 5. Combining this with a new minimalist interior design will make the EV6 feel more spacious compared to current models. A notable feature is the seamless curved high-definition audio-visual and navigation screen funning across more than half of the front fascia.

Kia is yet to confirm full technical details for the EV6. However it is expected to be a performance-focused model, industry sources predicting 0-62mph times of around five seconds and a 120mph top speed.

The car’s battery pack is expected to produce a range of around 310 miles with the ability for 800-volt rapid charging to 80% in less than 20 minutes.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

