fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Kia EV9

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

76%

Expert Rating

Kia EV9

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Kia EV9 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Kia EV9 is a large upmarket seven-seat SUV, and Kia’s flagship all-electric model, which became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2023.

    A similar size to the latest Range Rover, the EV9 is Kia’s largest model and can comfortably accommodate seven adult occupants – a fact that What Car?‘s Will Nightingale says will give the car an “undeniable appeal” with some British buyers. That said, the EV9 is also Kia’s most expensive model, ever in fact.

    Carbuyer‘s Andy Goodwin points out that other large premium SUVs at this price point have more a higher quality interior fit and finish, and for those that are expecting the switch to electric power to lead to future savings, Richard Ingram of Auto Express warns that “poor efficiency means this EV9 won’t cost peanuts to run.”

    However, other outlets argue that the SUV is truly impressive and justifies its price tag in other ways. The Driving Electric team praises the EV9’s “strong electric range” and “seemingly endless standard equipment list”, while Top Gear‘s Ollie Kew concludes that the SUV “feels tough enough for everyday family life, feature-stuffed enough to be future-proof, and packing enough range and performance to justify a price that would’ve seemed laughable for a Kia – or any Korean car – a decade ago.”

    As of November 2023, the Kia EV9 holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media at the European launch. We expect several more reviews to be published in coming weeks after the UK launch, which may increase or decrease this score.

    EV9 highlights

    • Long battery range
    • Plenty of space and practicality
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Very fast max charging speed

    EV9 lowlights

    • Interior quality doesn’t match similarly-priced rivals
    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Slightly firm ride comfort
    • Fiddly touch-sensitive controls

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £64,995 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2019
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Kia EV9 front view | Expert Rating
    Kia EV9 rear view | Expert Rating
    Kia EV9 interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of November 2023, the Kia EV9 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of November 2023, the Kia EV9 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of November 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia EV9 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the EV9, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of November 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Kia EV9. Check back again soon.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia EV9 has received.

    2023

    • What Car? Awards – Reader’s Choice Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Kia EV9, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    BMW iX | Hyundai Ioniq 7 | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Range Rover plug-in hybrid | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volvo EX90

    More news, reviews and information about the Kia EV9 at The Car Expert

    Electric Kia EV9 SUV now on sale

    Electric Kia EV9 SUV now on sale

    Kia unveils all-electric EV9 SUV

    Kia unveils all-electric EV9 SUV

    Buy a Kia EV9

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Kia EV9, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Motors.co.uk logo transparent 600x300

    Find your next used car with Motors.co.uk. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

    Lease a Kia EV9

    If you’re looking to lease a new Kia EV9, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Kia EV9

    Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
    Find out more

    Drive Fuze logo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Blue Motor Finance

    Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
    Find out more

    Quick Car Finance logo 800x400

    Used car finance from Quick Car Finance.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    The Kia EV9 is a spacious seven-seat electric SUV which is packed full of useful tech, but does that justify its high price tag?Kia EV9
    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from
    Cazoo

    Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

    New car leasing offers from Carparison

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore
    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore
    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore
    Expert Partners

    Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

    Explore
    Expert Advice

    Car buying
    Car finance
    Car ownership
    Car insurance

    Expert Ratings

    All Expert Ratings
    How our Expert Ratings work
    License our Expert Ratings

    Expert Info

    About us
    Media appearances
    Partners
    Advertising

    Expert Family

    The Van Expert
    The Truck Expert
    Immediate Network

    Expert Knowledge

    Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

    Yes please

    T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
    © 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
    All rights reserved