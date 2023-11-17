Summary

The Kia EV9 is a large upmarket seven-seat SUV, and Kia’s flagship all-electric model, which became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2023.

A similar size to the latest Range Rover, the EV9 is Kia’s largest model and can comfortably accommodate seven adult occupants – a fact that What Car?‘s Will Nightingale says will give the car an “undeniable appeal” with some British buyers. That said, the EV9 is also Kia’s most expensive model, ever in fact.

Carbuyer‘s Andy Goodwin points out that other large premium SUVs at this price point have more a higher quality interior fit and finish, and for those that are expecting the switch to electric power to lead to future savings, Richard Ingram of Auto Express warns that “poor efficiency means this EV9 won’t cost peanuts to run.”

However, other outlets argue that the SUV is truly impressive and justifies its price tag in other ways. The Driving Electric team praises the EV9’s “strong electric range” and “seemingly endless standard equipment list”, while Top Gear‘s Ollie Kew concludes that the SUV “feels tough enough for everyday family life, feature-stuffed enough to be future-proof, and packing enough range and performance to justify a price that would’ve seemed laughable for a Kia – or any Korean car – a decade ago.”

As of November 2023, the Kia EV9 holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media at the European launch. We expect several more reviews to be published in coming weeks after the UK launch, which may increase or decrease this score.

EV9 highlights Long battery range

Plenty of space and practicality

Well-equipped as standard

Very fast max charging speed EV9 lowlights Interior quality doesn’t match similarly-priced rivals

Expensive, base price and up

Slightly firm ride comfort

Fiddly touch-sensitive controls

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £64,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Quiet, comfortable and decent enough to drive, the Kia EV9 lays it on thick with plenty of tech and acres of space inside. As always, company car drivers can save a fortune in tax versus a diesel equivalent, but beware: poor efficiency means this EV9 won’t cost peanuts to run.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The design of the car is fantastic and will successfully woo many buyers alone. Yet more will be won over by the spacious and versatile interior. Only the ride quality provides a note of caution.”

Author: Mark Tisshaw

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

” As you’d expect from Kia, it does everything to make a stressed parent’s life easier with the sort of functionality and ease of use that doesn’t write headlines but does make surviving screaming children that little bit less stressful. But those wanting excitement will need to look elsewhere.”

Author: Piers Ward

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Kia has taken on premium manufacturers with the EV9 and produced an impressive seven-seat electric SUV that’s a superb family car.”

Author: Andy Goodwin, Steve Fowler

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The EV9 is Kia’s flagship electric SUV, coming with a classy, high-tech interior and seven seats. Alternatives can go further on a charge, though.”

Read review Driving Electric + Score: 9 / 10

“As posh as it is palatial, the Kia EV9 sets a new standard for large mainstream SUVs while offering a strong and accurate electric range to boot.”

Author: Tom Jervis, Steve Fowler

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The new EV9 takes Kia into some uncharted territory with a very high price for the top versions. But it has the style, technology, quality and dynamics to take on the best prestige brands.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Positioned above the well-received Kia EV6, the Kia EV9 is the most premium and upscale car the company has ever offered. With a starting price of £64,995, it is also the most expensive model in Kia’s lineup. However, the price is justified by the unparalleled luxury and features it offers.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Early impressions suggest the EV9 will serve that market niche well.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A £75k Kia? Yes, the world’s arrived here, but the EV9 does plenty to justify a once-fanciful price.”

Author: Ollie Kew

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia EV9 is the only fully electric SUV that can seat seven adults in comfort. For that reason alone, it has undeniable appeal to some buyers, and it also benefits from a healthy range between charges. However, if you can live with five seats or are prepared to consider petrol and plug-in hybrid alternatives, the EV9 doesn’t stack up quite so well.”

Author: Will Nightingale

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2023, the Kia EV9 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2023, the Kia EV9 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Kia EV9 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the EV9, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of November 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Kia EV9. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia EV9 has received.

2023 What Car? Awards – Reader’s Choice Award

