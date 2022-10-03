fbpx

Model update

Kia expands Soul EV offering

Kia has introduced an additional entry-level trim to its all-electric Soul EV range, with less battery power and range for a lower price

Sean Rees

Kia has expanded its Soul EV UK range by introducing a less powerful lead-in trim grade that is now available to order.

Called the Soul EV ‘Urban’, this entry-level model is powered by a 39kWh battery and 100kW electric motor pairing, which offers a promised all-electric range of 171 miles.

While this is the first time that the Soul EV has been offered in this configuration in the UK, it is not exactly new. This smaller battery and electric motor combo was on display at the electric car’s launch at the Geneva motor show in 2019, when it was called the ‘Standard Range’.

Prior to this range update, the Soul EV had been offered with a single powertrain option – featuring a bigger 64kWh battery and more powerful 150kW electric motor. Offering up to 280 miles of travel on a single charge, this powertrain is still available as part of the range-topping ‘Explore’ trim.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Urban’ (£32,795)

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Seven-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with LED indicators
  • Reversing camera system
  • Engine ‘Start/Stop’ button and keyless entry
  • Automatic air conditioning
  • Lane-keeping assistance
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Cloth upholstery

Top-spec ‘Explore’ (£38,995)

  • Ten-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and navigation software
  • Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Black leather upholstery
  • Heated front seats and steering wheel
  • Leather steering wheel
  • Privacy glass
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Roof rails
  • Blind spot monitoring

The introduction of the ‘Urban’ trim reduces the entry-level price of the Soul EV to under £33k, which is over £4k cheaper than the car’s 2020 launch price.

However, in addition to its less powerful engine, the ‘Urban’ does come with less on-board equipment and interior refinements than the ‘Explore’, which was the previous standard.

While entry-level models do come with the same seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, they also come equipped with a smaller eight-inch infotainment screen. Keyless entry and adaptive cruise control are included as standard, but you will need to upgrade to the ‘Explore’ trim to get rear parking sensors and blind spot monitoring.

Before the update, all Soul EV models came with black leather upholstery, but now this feature is reserved for ‘Explore’ models. The seating in ‘Urban’ variants is instead trimmed in cloth.

Praised for its nippy performance, low running costs and its class-leading battery range, the Kia Soul EV currently holds an Expert Rating of 77% – a score hindered by the car’s rather divisive exterior styling.

